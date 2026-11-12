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Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Business - Brazil

Azzas 2154 Profit Dips 5% as Sales Slip 4%

By · · 4 min read

Brazil · Business

Azzas 2154, the Brazilian fashion group behind clothing and footwear brands such as Arezzo, Hering and Reserva, reported third-quarter recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of R$190.6 million (about US$34.1 million) on Wednesday 11 November, down 5.3% from a year earlier. Net revenue fell 4.2% to R$2.844 billion (about US$509 million), but a higher gross margin and stronger cash generation cushioned the result.

Key Facts

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  • The profit Recurring net income was R$190.6 million (about US$34.1 million), down 5.3% year on year.
  • The reported result Accounting net income rose 7.8% to R$177.7 million (about US$31.8 million).
  • The sales Net revenue fell 4.2% to R$2.844 billion (about US$509 million).
  • The margins Recurring gross margin rose 2.1 points to 56.8%, and recurring EBITDA margin was 16.4%.
  • The cash Operating cash generation rose 39.6% to R$385.2 million (about US$69.0 million).
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Azzas sold less but kept more of each sale. Recurring figures exclude one-off items, and conversions here use the 11 November close of R$5.5827 to the US dollar.

Azzas 2154 brand display on a street facade
Azzas 2154 brand display on a street facade.
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What Happened

Recurring EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation without one-offs, was R$466.4 million (about US$83.5 million), down 2.2%. Reported net income of R$177.7 million (about US$31.8 million) rose 7.8%, so the gap between reported and recurring profit narrowed.

Net debt fell 3.2% from the second quarter to R$2.058 billion (about US$369 million), and leverage, meaning net debt relative to EBITDA, eased to 1.48 times from 1.52 times in the second quarter. Operating cash generation, a measure of cash earned by the business itself, was R$385.2 million (about US$69.0 million).

Why It Matters

The company framed the quarter as a choice. Its results message said it chose “to sell better, with less discount and more full-price sales”, in our translation.

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The numbers show the trade: revenue down 4.2%, recurring gross margin up 2.1 points to 56.8%. Cash is the stronger signal, since operating cash generation rose 39.6% on the year.

Shoppers walk past stores and a Christmas tree inside a shopping centre in Brazil
A São Paulo shopping centre decorated for Christmas, file photo. Photo: Anderson Pereira, Creative Commons, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Split Ahead

Azzas is preparing to divide into two independent companies, Arezzo&Co and Grupo SOMA, a plan announced in September. Arezzo&Co is to hold brands such as Arezzo and Hering, while Grupo SOMA is to hold Animale, NV and Reserva.

CADE, Brazil’s competition authority, has approved it, but corporate approvals and other conditions remain. Our earlier reports describe how the split took shape and the talks over the fashion label Farm Rio.

The company’s last quarter is covered in our Q2 report.

What It Means for You

Azzas shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, under the ticker AZZA3. The quarter shows a retailer defending profit through full-price selling while sales shrink, and the test is whether volumes return once discounts stay low.

More company news is in our Brazil coverage.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm a completion date for the split. It is also unclear how much of the sales decline reflects deliberate discount cuts rather than weaker demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Azzas 2154 earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Recurring net income was R$190.6 million (about US$34.1 million), down 5.3% from a year earlier. Reported net income rose 7.8% to R$177.7 million (about US$31.8 million).

Why did Azzas sell less but keep more margin?

The company said it chose to sell with less discount and more full-price sales. Net revenue fell 4.2%, while recurring gross margin rose 2.1 points to 56.8%.

What is happening to Azzas 2154’s structure?

The group plans to split into Arezzo&Co and Grupo SOMA. Brazil’s competition authority, CADE, has approved the plan, but corporate approvals and other conditions remain.

Sources: Azzas 2154 third-quarter 2026 results release, 11 November 2026 (Azzas 2154 investor relations); CADE, Brazil’s competition authority; Rio Times calculations at the 11 November close of R$5.5827 per US$.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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