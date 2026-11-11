Mauritania Hears Suspects in Bloggers Case

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.05% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.90▲ 0.83% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.07% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.90 ▲ 0.83% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.43 ▲ 1.03% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.59% GOLD 3,988 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.50 ▲ 0.77% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Mauritania Africa

Mauritania Hears Suspects in Bloggers Case

By · · 3 min read

POLITICS · MAURITANIA

Prosecutors in Nouakchott, Mauritania’s capital, finished questioning the suspects in the so-called “bloggers abroad” case at midday on Wednesday 11 November 2026. The government says the investigation targets a funded network of online blackmail and fake news.

Reported, not confirmed: the suspects were sent back to police custody without a decision, with nothing expected before Thursday 12 November. No official outcome has been announced.

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Key Facts

  • Hearing Prosecutors in Nouakchott-West, the capital’s court district, finished questioning the suspects on Wednesday 11 November 2026.
  • The case The government says it targets a funded network of blackmail and fake news.
  • Suspects More than 15 people, reported but not officially confirmed.
  • Next step Reported, not confirmed: suspects held by police until Thursday 12 November.

What Happened at the Courthouse

The detainees were brought on Wednesday morning to the courthouse of Nouakchott-West, the capital’s regional court area. Prosecutors heard them and finished at midday, about six weeks after the first detentions.

A security deployment around the building was reported. The names of the suspects and any charges have not been announced.

Street scene in Nouakchott, Mauritania
File photo. A street in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania. Photo: Meddou.abdou, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

What the Government Says

On 30 September 2026 El Houssein Ould Meddou, then Minister of Culture and Communication and government spokesperson, said six people had been detained so far. He described a funded network of financial blackmail that made and spread false news, threatened people and bought their silence.

He said the authorities would not tolerate any attack on the protected private life of individuals. These are the government’s allegations, and no court has ruled on them.

Why It Matters

The file is known as the “bloggers abroad” case, while the government’s own description is organised online blackmail. Whether prosecutors file formal charges, and for what acts, will show how the case is treated in law.

The detainees are suspects, not convicts. Readers can follow related Mauritanian politics in our reports Mauritania Lawmakers Back Cabinet, 145 to 21 and Mauritania Opposition Leader Resigns Seat.

What It Means for You

Readers with family or business ties to Mauritania, and investors following the country, should watch whether formal charges are announced. The first checkpoint is Thursday 12 November, when a decision is reported to be expected.

More background is in our Mauritania coverage. The Mauritania explainer sets out the country’s place in Africa.

What Is Not Known

The exact number of suspects, their names and the formal charges have not been announced. It is also not known whether any suspect will be released.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the “bloggers abroad” case in Mauritania?

It is the name used for an investigation the government says targets a funded network of online blackmail and fake news. The government announced the arrests on 30 September 2026.

What happened on 11 November?

Prosecutors in Nouakchott-West finished questioning the detainees at midday. They were reported to have been returned to police custody without a decision.

What happens next?

No charges have been announced. The suspects were reported to stay with police until Thursday 12 November.

Sources: Government of Mauritania, spokesperson statement of 30 September 2026 (as relayed in Mauritanian media); Public prosecutor’s office of Nouakchott-West, hearings of 11 November 2026 (no official statement published).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Bloggers abroad Government spokesperson Mauritania Mauritania politics Nouakchott Online blackmail press freedom prosecutors West Africa

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