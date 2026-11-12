Oil Fund Flat as Petrobras Falls for 8th Day | Oil Wrap, Nov 11

Oil — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Oil stood still, Petrobras did not: the fund tracking WTI crude (USO) ended Wednesday, 11 November 2026, up 0.01%, while Petrobras fell for an eighth session in a row.

the fund tracking WTI crude (USO) ended Wednesday, 11 November 2026, up 0.01%, while Petrobras fell for an eighth session in a row. Petrobras is in a rout: its New York shares are down 31.30% over 20 sessions and 31.9% below their 23 October high of 26.16.

its New York shares are down 31.30% over 20 sessions and 31.9% below their 23 October high of 26.16. Crude is off its peak: USO sits 16.6% below its 12-month high of 169.53, set on 23 October, yet still 113.8% above its December 2025 low.

USO sits 16.6% below its 12-month high of 169.53, set on 23 October, yet still 113.8% above its December 2025 low. The Iran war still sets the tone: the Iran war keeps a risk premium in crude, and no end to it is in sight.

the Iran war keeps a risk premium in crude, and no end to it is in sight. Gulf supply is healing: Saudi Arabia’s October output jumped about 26% to near 10.56 million barrels a day, which caps rallies.

Saudi Arabia’s October output jumped about 26% to near 10.56 million barrels a day, which caps rallies. Latin American producers split: YPF rose and Ecopetrol edged up, while Brazil’s state giant carried a political discount.

YPF rose and Ecopetrol edged up, while Brazil’s state giant carried a political discount. Prediction markets: Polymarket prices a 58.5% chance that WTI crude touches US$90 in November and 93.5% that it touches US$85 (US$2.17 million traded, 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November).

Today’s Focus Oil went nowhere on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. The fund that tracks US crude, USO, gained 0.01%, as war risk pushed crude up and a recovery in Gulf supply pushed back. The real action was in Brazil. Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, fell -2.52% to US$17.82 in New York, its eighth straight decline. That is a fall of 31.30% in 20 sessions for a company that holds some of the world’s richest offshore fields. Crude is not the cause: Brazilian politics is, and that is why oil and Petrobras have parted ways. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. For Latin American investors, the oil price is no longer the only driver of the region’s oil shares: ownership, politics and debt now matter as much.

01 The session in one read

Oil stood almost perfectly still on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. The fund tracking WTI, the US benchmark, rose just 0.01%, a stalemate between war risk and returning supply.

Underneath, the war premium and returning supply pulled in opposite directions.

Petrobras was the loser. A company holding Brazil’s pre-salt fields, the giant deposits under a thick layer of salt far off the Atlantic coast, fell for an eighth session in a row.

Assessment — Flat oil, political discount in Brazil MEDIUM Crude is trading on war headlines and recovering Gulf supply, which roughly cancelled out on Wednesday, while Petrobras is trading on who controls its dividends after President Lula’s re-election. The reading is medium confidence because the Petrobras link rests on press reports and a timing match with the 23 October peak, not on any company statement. The variable to watch is any word from Brasília on dividend policy and fuel pricing.

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02 The board

The crude fund closed at a price that is a proxy, not the barrel price itself, and it barely moved. Petrobras at US$17.82 was the weak spot, while Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state producer, edged up +0.26% to US$15.30.

YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled producer, added +0.21% to US$37.36. The pattern is clear: the companies tied to Vaca Muerta and Colombia held their ground while Brazil’s slid.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$141.47 +0.01% Petrobras US$17.82 -2.52% Ecopetrol US$15.30 +0.26% YPF US$37.36 +0.21%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-11. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43 +0.42% L 171,335 day range H 172,987 +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% USD / MXN 18.62 -0.04% USD / CLP 982.08 -0.22% USD / COP 3,288 +0.40% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,060.43 +0.42% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 72,419.39 +0.71% S&P IPSA Chile 10,552.02 -0.43% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,486.39 -1.65% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 172,987 171,335 — IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% — 10,597.22 10,650 10,506 — IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% +11.95% 71,905.78 72,937 71,868 170,120,058 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.59 5.55 — EUR/BRL 6.19 +0.20% +1.43% 6.18 6.24 6.16 — USD/MXN 18.62 -0.04% +1.62% 18.63 18.63 18.58 — USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63 — USD/COP 3,288 +0.40% -12.49% 3,274 3,288 3,280 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.03% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.51% 1,546 1,551 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% +3.21% 39.07 40.52 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% -11.06% 6,063 6,196 6,174 — USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% +72.70% 11.52 11.68 11.63 — USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% -3.95% 60.40 61.08 60.90 — USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% -8.99% 438.71 446.01 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% +1.98% 7.40 7.64 7.63 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, and heaviest for crude, is the Iran war. The war keeps a risk premium in the price. Confidence: medium.

Second, supply is coming back and caps the rally. Saudi Arabia’s October output jumped about 26% to near 10.56 million barrels a day, and Gulf crude exports are recovering, though refined products lag. Confidence: medium.

Third, for Petrobras, results and politics. The company reported third-quarter results on the day, with dividends below what investors expected. Investors tie the slide to Lula’s re-election and fears of heavier state influence over dividends and fuel prices. Medium confidence.

The usual drivers were mixed. The dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84, and the US 10-year yield stayed near 5%, both usually negative for commodities, while the S&P 500 gained 1.31% to 7,619 and the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12% to 17.49.

04 The trend behind it

Crude is in a pullback within a larger climb. USO is 7.87% lower over 20 sessions and 2.71% lower over five, yet 8.3% higher over 60 sessions, and it stands 16.6% below its 23 October high of 169.53.

Petrobras is a new and harsher phase. It is 9.13% lower over five sessions, 31.30% lower over 20, and 54.4% above its 7 January low of 11.54, so most of its 12-month gain has been given back.

Our own history since 2007 adds context. After 84 earlier falls in USO as large as this one, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 50 cases (60%), with a median gain of 2.2% and a worst case of 50.1% lower; for Petrobras, after 12 comparable falls it was higher in 7 (58%), median gain 7.3%, worst 21.6% lower. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the clearest case: high oil prices should enrich Petrobras, yet its shares fell, which shows investors price political risk above the barrel. For savers in São Paulo, a company that cannot pass on high prices to shareholders is a weaker bet than the headline price suggests.

Guyana’s boom rests on a single producer, ExxonMobil’s consortium, so Georgetown is seeking more investors. In Argentina, Chevron is preparing to expand drilling in Vaca Muerta and YPF chief executive Horacio Marín says more partners are needed for pipelines and plants.

Mexico’s Pemex, the world’s most indebted oil company, benefits from firm crude but still faces heavy short-term debt maturities. Colombia’s Ecopetrol sits 16.2% below its 15 September high of 18.26.

06 The names to watch

Petrobras is the stress test: eight straight falls leave it 31.9% below its high, so any hint of dividend clarity could trigger a sharp bounce. Our history suggests rebounds follow most such routs, but the worst case was 21.6% lower still.

YPF is the beneficiary of the shale story, with a partner-led model that investors like. Ecopetrol, 66.1% above its December 2025 low but far from its September high, depends on Colombian politics and the oil price in equal measure.

07 What would end it

For crude, the level to watch is the 23 October high of 169.53 on the upside and the recent 20-session lows on the downside, with a verified Iran-US negotiation the single event that would shake the war premium. The next marker is the EIA weekly inventory report on Thursday, 12 November.

For Petrobras, support is the 11.54 low from January, far below, and resistance is the 26.16 peak. The honest answer is that the slide ends when Brasília signals its dividend policy, or when oil makes the politics irrelevant.

08 What to watch

Iran diplomacy: Any confirmed US-Iran talks would drain the war premium from crude quickly.

Any confirmed US-Iran talks would drain the war premium from crude quickly. EIA inventories: The weekly US stock report on Thursday, 12 November tests the tight-supply story.

The weekly US stock report on Thursday, 12 November tests the tight-supply story. Brazil dividend policy: Government signals on Petrobras payouts and fuel pricing decide whether the slide ends.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on where WTI crude will trade in November, with US$2,174,538 traded as of 7:45 p.m. ET, 11 November 2026. It prices a 93.5% chance that WTI touches US$85, 58.5% for US$90, 36.0% for US$95 and 16.0% for US$100 at some point in the month.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders see a wide range for crude while the Iran war and returning Gulf supply pull in opposite directions.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Petrobras fall when oil was steady?

Press reports link the eight-session slide to Lula’s re-election and fears of state influence over dividends; the company’s chief executive has pushed back.

What does USO track?

USO is a US-listed fund that tracks WTI, the main US crude benchmark, so its price is a proxy and not the price of a barrel.

Is Saudi supply rising?

Yes. Saudi Arabia’s October output jumped about 26% to near 10.56 million barrels a day.

Will oil rebound?

In 84 earlier falls of this size in our history, USO was higher 20 sessions later 60% of the time, but history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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