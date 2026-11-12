Steel Fund Rises 0.7% as Ternium Gains 0.8% | Steel Wrap, Nov 11

Steel — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Steel shares rose on Wednesday, November 11, 2026: the SLX steel-producers fund closed at US$100.20, up 0.73% on the day, yet it still sits 11.8% below its 2 June high of the past 12 months.

the SLX steel-producers fund closed at US$100.20, up 0.73% on the day, yet it still sits 11.8% below its 2 June high of the past 12 months. Ternium led the region: its US-listed shares moved +0.84% to US$51.54, a week after a record Mexican quarter of 2.18 million tonnes shipped.

its US-listed shares moved +0.84% to US$51.54, a week after a record Mexican quarter of 2.18 million tonnes shipped. CSN bounced from a deep hole: its New York-listed shares rose +2.40% to US$0.8294, 16.2% above the 3 November low but still down 31.45% over 20 sessions.

its New York-listed shares rose +2.40% to US$0.8294, 16.2% above the 3 November low but still down 31.45% over 20 sessions. Gerdau slipped: its New York shares moved -0.86% to US$4.59, 12.4% below the 20 October peak.

its New York shares moved -0.86% to US$4.59, 12.4% below the 20 October peak. Trade walls are the main story: Brazil’s 25% tariff on above-quota imports of 19 steel products runs through June 2027, backed by five-year anti-dumping duties on Chinese flat steel.

Brazil’s 25% tariff on above-quota imports of 19 steel products runs through June 2027, backed by five-year anti-dumping duties on Chinese flat steel. Wall Street lifted the mood: a risk-on day for US shares outweighed a firmer dollar and higher Treasury yields, which normally weigh on metals.

Today’s Focus Steel is a story of walls. Brazil and Mexico are raising barriers against cheap Chinese metal, and on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 the companies sheltering best behind them rose. Ternium, the Mexico-focused steelmaker, is the clearest winner: it reported record Mexican shipments and a net profit of US$368 million, against a US$270 million loss a year earlier. Brazil is messier. Gerdau, which sells reinforcing bar to builders, slipped, while CSN, whose sheet steel competes directly with imports, rebounded from a punishing month. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Trade protection is deciding who wins in Latin American steel, and one good session does not repair CSN’s bad month.

01 The session in one read

Steel is a slow industry that had a lively Wednesday. The SLX fund, which holds steel producers worldwide, rose for a first session in a row, yet it remains 6.1% below its level 60 sessions ago.

Picture the region’s steelmakers as shopkeepers behind a tariff fence. When the fence holds, prices at home stay firm; when imports slip through, margins thin.

Assessment — Protection helps, but recovery is uneven MEDIUM Mexico’s steelmaker has hard evidence of better prices and volumes, while Brazil’s flat-steel makers are still fighting imports that have simply changed passport from Chinese to other Asian suppliers. Wednesday’s gains owe as much to a strong Wall Street as to anything in steel itself. The variable to watch is whether imports into Brazil keep falling now that the duties are in place.

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02 The board

Four names, four stories: Ternium rose, CSN rebounded, the SLX fund edged up and Gerdau slipped.

Usiminas, Brazil’s other flat-steel producer, is not on today’s board, but it buys the same protection and fights the same sheet and coil imports as CSN.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$100.20 +0.73% Gerdau US$4.59 -0.86% CSN (ADR) US$0.8294 +2.40% Ternium US$51.54 +0.84%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-11. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43 +0.42% L 171,335 day range H 172,987 +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% USD / MXN 18.62 -0.04% USD / CLP 982.08 -0.22% USD / COP 3,288 +0.40% USD / ARS 1,544 -0.11% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,060.43 +0.42% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 72,419.39 +0.71% S&P IPSA Chile 10,552.02 -0.43% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,486.39 -1.65% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 172,987 171,335 — IPSA 10,552.02 -0.43% — 10,597.22 10,650 10,506 — IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% +11.95% 71,905.78 72,937 71,868 170,120,058 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.58 -0.01% +5.92% 5.58 5.59 5.55 — EUR/BRL 6.19 +0.20% +1.43% 6.18 6.24 6.16 — USD/MXN 18.62 -0.04% +1.62% 18.63 18.63 18.58 — USD/CLP 982.08 -0.22% +4.96% 984.23 986.76 981.63 — USD/COP 3,288 +0.40% -12.49% 3,274 3,288 3,280 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.03% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,544 -0.11% +9.51% 1,546 1,551 1,544 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% +3.21% 39.07 40.52 40.43 — USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% -11.06% 6,063 6,196 6,174 — USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% +72.70% 11.52 11.68 11.63 — USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% -3.95% 60.40 61.08 60.90 — USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% -8.99% 438.71 446.01 445.62 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% +1.98% 7.40 7.64 7.63 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.52 +3.70% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.18% USD/PYG 6,174 +1.84% USD/CRC 446.01 +1.66% COLCAP 2,486.39 -1.65% USD/DOP 61.08 +1.13% USD/BOB 11.63 +0.92% IPC MEX 72,419.39 +0.71% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPC MEX led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 11 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest: Mexico’s protected market. Ternium’s Mexican shipments rose 18% on the year, and its realised prices climbed 3.0% on the previous quarter and 11.3% on the year.

Stricter trade-defence measures drove that, the company said, and it expects strong domestic sales and pricing through the first half of 2027. US tariffs of 50% on steel keep Mexican prices well below US levels, and no date has been set for a US-Mexico agreement.

Second: Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 1.31% to 7,619 and the VIX fear gauge fell 10.12% to 17.49, which invites buying of cyclical shares such as steel.

The usual drivers pointed the other way: the dollar index rose 0.60% to 102.84 and the US 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 5%. Oil was flat. The best-supported reading is that equity appetite overrode the stronger dollar, with medium confidence.

Third, in Brazil: CSN’s bounce looks like a recovery after a 5-session gain of 6.33% from a deeply oversold level, not a change in fundamentals. Brazil’s anti-dumping duties were meant to ease pressure on the company, yet import penetration reached 22.5% in the first half of 2026.

Ternium says importers have shifted to Vietnam, South Korea and Egypt, which explains why the walls leak. Gerdau’s small fall after its steep decline reads as profit-taking, with low confidence.

04 The trend behind it

Over 12 months the SLX fund is 32.2% above its 20 November 2025 low but has slipped from its June peak, and it is 2.21% lower over 20 sessions. Gerdau is 40.8% above its 20 March low and has fallen 11.22% in 20 sessions.

CSN is the extreme: 60.9% below its 28 January high, it nearly touched a 12-month low on 3 November. This is a continuation of a split, with Mexico firm and Brazil’s flat-steel makers weak, not a new phase.

History offers a sober footnote. After earlier falls this large, Gerdau was higher 20 sessions later in 44 of 86 cases (51%), with a median gain of 0.9% and a worst case of 56.6% lower.

CSN was higher in 8 of 18 cases (44%), with a median of 2.1% lower and a worst case of 45.5% lower. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

In Brazil, protection is a transfer: builders and carmakers pay more for steel so that Gerdau, CSN and Usiminas keep factories running. China supplied 45.4% of Latin America’s steel imports in 2025, so the policy targets the region’s largest supplier.

In Mexico, the gain is sharper because Ternium sells most of its steel at home, behind trade barriers. Brazilian shipments for Ternium fell 1% to 984,000 tonnes, a reminder that its strength is Mexican.

For an investor, the lesson is that Brazilian construction demand helps Gerdau while imported sheet still hurts CSN.

06 The names to watch

Ternium: the cleanest earnings story, with fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA (operating profit before some costs) guided broadly in line with the third quarter. The risk is a US-Mexico deal that changes the 50% tariff picture.

CSN and Gerdau: CSN is the high-risk rebound, Gerdau the steadier builder’s play. Usiminas follows CSN’s flat-steel fortunes.

07 What would end it

For the SLX fund, the round US$100 mark is the nearest support, then the 12-month low of US$75.82; resistance is the June peak of US$113.57. For Gerdau, resistance is the 20 October peak of US$5.24 and support the March low of US$3.26.

For CSN, support is the 3 November low of US$0.71, and the round US$1 mark is the first test of the rebound. The 12-month high is US$2.12.

No dated catalyst is confirmed. Brazil’s tariff runs to June 2027, and a US-Mexico steel agreement has no date.

The rally ends if Wall Street turns or Asian imports keep leaking into Brazil. It lasts if Ternium’s guidance holds.

08 What to watch

Brazil imports: Whether import penetration, 22.5% in the first half of 2026, falls after the duties.

Whether import penetration, 22.5% in the first half of 2026, falls after the duties. US-Mexico talks: Any deal on the 50% US steel tariff would reshape Ternium’s pricing.

Any deal on the 50% US steel tariff would reshape Ternium’s pricing. Asian substitutes: Shipments from Vietnam, South Korea and Egypt as importers move away from China.

Shipments from Vietnam, South Korea and Egypt as importers move away from China. Dollar and yields: A firmer dollar and a 5% Treasury yield are headwinds for metals if equities wobble.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ternium rise on Wednesday, November 11, 2026?

Investors were reacting to record Mexican shipments, a US$368 million quarterly profit and guidance for strong domestic sales and pricing through the first half of 2027.

Why is CSN so weak?

CSN makes flat steel, which competes directly with imported sheet and coil, and its shares remain far below their January high despite Wednesday’s bounce.

Do tariffs really help Brazilian steel?

Brazil’s 25% above-quota tariff and anti-dumping duties raise import costs, but importers have shifted to other Asian suppliers, so the relief is partial.

What is the SLX fund?

SLX is an exchange-traded fund holding steel producers worldwide, used here as a gauge of the global sector.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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