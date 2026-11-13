Brazil’s Real Hits 12-Month Low as Dollar Tops 5.64 | Morning Call, Nov 13

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▲ 1.07% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.03% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,306▼ 0.05% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.16% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.47▲ 0.03% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES909.35▲ 0.67% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.14% BRENT 95.76 ▼ 0.06% WTI 88.47 ▼ 0.30% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 3,912 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 50.16 ▲ 0.38% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.50 ▲ 0.90% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▲ 1.07% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.01% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,306 ▼ 0.05% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.47 ▲ 0.03% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 909.35 ▲ 0.67% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.13% BRENT 95.76 ▼ 0.06% WTI 88.47 ▼ 0.30% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.19 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 3,912 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 50.16 ▲ 0.38% SOY 1,230 ▲ 0.20% CORN 446.50 ▲ 0.90% WHEAT 590.50 ▲ 1.07% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Morning Call Brief

Brazil’s Real Hits 12-Month Low as Dollar Tops 5.64 | Morning Call, Nov 13

· · 7 min read

Key Facts

  • The real is the story into the bell, with the dollar at 5.64 reais at Thursday’s settle, its highest close in at least 12 months and 15.3% above its 11 May low of 4.89
  • The central bank held the Selic (Brazil’s benchmark interest rate) at 13.75% a year on 4 November, ending a run of five straight cuts
  • October inflation slowed to 0.14% for the month, from 0.82% in September, while the 12-month rate edged up to 4.63%
  • Today’s domestic calendar is retail sales and business confidence with September retail sales at 09:00 BRT (consensus 1.0% year on year and −0.2% month on month) and business confidence at 11:00 BRT (consensus 46.5, prior 46.2)

Today’s Focus

Brazil opens today with its currency, not its stock index, doing the talking. The dollar closed Thursday at 5.64 reais, the highest in at least 12 months, and 15.3% above its 11 May low of 4.89.

Behind that sits a cautious central bank and a nervous political mood after the elections. The Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% a year on 4 November, ending five straight cuts.

The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, is down 18.1% from its 9 October peak and 17.04% lower over 20 sessions. Today’s retail sales and business confidence readings will show whether domestic demand is holding up.

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We found no confirmed futures price for the open, so the tone is a judgement: cautious, with Wall Street lower and US Treasury yields high overnight.

What matters today. Watch whether the real holds near 5.64 per dollar while retail sales and the US inflation data decide if Brazilian stocks can steady.

Brazil markets at the start of the trading day.
Brazil’s financial morning call.

Today’s Economic Events

9 am BRT
Brazil — Retail Sales (Sep, YOY): consensus 1, previous 0.4
9 am BRT
Brazil — Retail Sales (Sep, MOM): consensus -0.2, previous 0.1
11 am BRT
Brazil — Business Confidence (Nov): consensus 46.5, previous 46.2
12 pm BRT
Colombia — Industrial Production (Sep, YOY): consensus -0.8, previous -3.7
12 pm BRT
Colombia — Retail Sales (Sep, YOY): consensus 8.7, previous 7.3
4 am BRT
Germany — Wholesale Prices (Oct, YOY): consensus 9.1, previous 8.7
4 am BRT
Germany — Wholesale Prices (Oct, MOM): consensus 0.4, previous 1.9
4:45 am BRT
France — CPI n.s.a (Oct, MOM): previous 0.4
4:45 am BRT
France — CPI n.s.a (Oct, YOY): previous 3.4
6 am BRT
France — IEA Oil Market Report: no forecast published
Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,324 -0.43%
S&P 500 (US) 7,592 -0.35%
USD/BRL 5.6413 +1.05%

Source: market close, 12 November 2026.

Ibovespa daily chart
US Dollar vs Brazilian Real daily chart

01 The setup in one read

Think of today as a stress test for a market that has already taken a beating. The real is at a 12-month low, the stock index sits far below its October high, and the central bank has given investors little to hold on to.

No pre-market futures price from Brazilian outlets was confirmed this morning, so we do not claim one. What we can say is that the overnight cues from the US lean cautious.

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, the US dollar index edged up and the US 10-year Treasury yield jumped 13 basis points to 5.13%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, and higher US yields tend to pull money away from emerging markets.

US weekly jobless claims rose to 200,000 in the week to 7 November against 195,000 expected, the US Labor Department’s series shows. US commercial crude stocks rose 4.7 million barrels in the week to 6 November, according to the Energy Information Administration, the US energy statistics agency.

Assessment — Cautious open, real is the swing factor MEDIUM

The case for a soft start rests on a weak real, a US 10-year yield at 5.13% and a US dollar index that rose again. The case for a bounce is the stock index’s depth below its peak and an October inflation print that cooled to 0.14% for the month.

Our own history says stretched moves do not always continue, but it is no forecast. The variable to watch is the real against 5.64 per dollar after this morning’s retail data.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today
USD/BRL (dollar vs real) 5.6413 Firm dollar; no live indication found 5.64, the 12-month high set on 12 November; 4.89 is the May low
Ibovespa (Brazil’s main stock index) 171,324 Cautious tilt from Wall Street and US yields; no futures print confirmed The 12-month low of 154,770 and the 9 October high of 209,067
US 10-year Treasury yield 5.134% Elevated overnight A further rise would pressure emerging-market stocks
S&P 500 (US benchmark) 7,592 Closed lower on Thursday Sets the global risk mood for the bell

The table is a curated read, not a price board: the live board below it carries the full set of closes. Where we write ‘no confirmed indication’, that is deliberate, because we would rather leave a gap than invent a futures level.

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The real is the cleanest signal. A currency at a 12-month high for the dollar often signals that investors want more protection before holding Brazilian assets.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil Morning Call — Live Board

B3 · pre-open setup
Nov 13, 2026 · 01:38

Ibovespa · benchmark
171,324.31
-0.43%
+8.69% over 12 months

Market breadth · 33 names
48% advancing

16 ▲ advancing17 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.64
+1.07%

EUR / BRL
6.24
+0.13%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
95.76
-0.06%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+3.68%
AZZA3, LREN3

Consumer Staples
+3.53%
SLCE3, ABEV3

Materials
+2.83%
SUZB3, KLABIN

Energy
+2.81%
PETR4, PRIO3

Other
+0.51%
BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD

Industrials
-1.05%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
-1.39%
ENEV3

Financials
-2.20%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-2.76%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
171,324.31
-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,674.32
-0.46%

S&P IPSAChile
10,625.27
+0.69%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,452.93
-1.35%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43
USD/BRL 5.64 +1.07% +6.63% 5.58 5.65 5.64
EUR/BRL 6.24 +0.13% +1.82% 6.23 6.25 6.23
SELIC 13.75%
BRENT 95.76 -0.06% +52.70% 95.82 96.00 95.07 1,642
WTI 88.47 -0.30% +51.26% 88.74 88.92 88.04 12,854
IRON ORE 161.91 +55.43% 161.91 161.91 1
GOLD 3,912 +0.69% -7.16% 3,885 3,927 3,879 29,811
SILVER 50.16 +0.38% -5.95% 49.97 50.73 49.87 7,275
LITHIUM 59.43 -2.69% -6.69% 61.07 60.05 59.34 169,960
SOY 1,230 +0.20% +9.73% 1,227 1,230 1,219 9,498
CORN 446.50 +0.90% +2.58% 442.50 447.00 441.75 9,869
WHEAT 590.50 +1.07% +10.17% 584.25 591.00 582.00 5,643
COFFEE 275.10 +2.27% -31.85% 269.00 281.80 266.70
SUGAR 18.22 -1.41% +25.48% 18.48 18.56 17.96
ORANGE JUICE 140.60 -0.25% 140.95 145.00 139.80
COTTON 78.56 +0.05% +24.11% 78.52 79.90 78.63 20,814
BEEF 223.05 +1.86% -0.99% 218.98 220.85 218.28 31,806
CATTLE 331.80 -0.25% -2.13% 332.63 337.40 332.40 9,951
COCOA 5,187 +5.71% -7.79% 4,907 5,270 5,008
PETR4 44.70 +2.64% +38.18% 43.55 44.97 43.23 37,990,800
VALE3 63.95 -0.75% -2.75% 64.43 64.48 62.93 16,658,700
SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% +16.58% 53.80 56.06 53.75 8,381,600
KLABIN 17.64 +1.50% -2.91% 17.38 17.95 17.30 5,202,300
SLCE3 18.36 +7.68% +22.95% 17.05 18.36 16.86 4,214,600
ABEV3 15.75 -0.63% +15.64% 15.85 15.92 15.62 45,131,700
ITUB4 41.68 -0.10% +6.58% 41.72 41.95 41.12 22,298,600
BBDC4 14.32 -0.07% -26.34% 14.33 14.33 13.92 62,054,800
BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% -32.11% 16.89 15.67 14.72 146,447,300
B3SA3 14.76 -0.27% +4.53% 14.80 14.90 14.47 48,848,300
WEGE3 51.65 +0.08% +15.06% 51.61 52.04 51.17 5,287,600
PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% +58.21% 61.47 63.87 60.79 6,527,400
RENT3 29.58 -2.18% -31.31% 30.24 30.42 29.05 11,810,900
AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% -42.83% 15.37 18.57 16.14 7,839,300
CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% -51.55% 4.52 4.48 4.19 18,970,400
GGBR4 24.97 -1.11% +31.08% 25.25 25.26 24.69 4,076,200
ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% +40.26% 27.38 27.11 26.53 11,153,200
LREN3 9.40 -2.59% -37.08% 9.65 9.68 9.28 25,018,700

Largest moves today
AZZA3
16.90
+9.95%
BBAS3
15.48
-8.35%
SLCE3
18.36
+7.68%
CSNA3
4.23
-6.42%
COCOA
5,187
+5.71%
SUZB3
56.04
+4.16%
PRIO3
63.30
+2.98%
LITHIUM
59.43
-2.69%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 16 of 33 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03 On the B3 radar today — retail sales and business confidence lead the data

Item When Why it matters
Brazil retail sales (annual) 09:00 BRT Consensus 1, prior 0.4; the year-on-year reading, a test of how consumers cope with a high Selic
Brazil retail sales (monthly) 09:00 BRT Consensus −0.2, prior 0.1; the month-on-month reading
Brazil business confidence 11:00 BRT Consensus 46.5, prior 46.2; a read on corporate mood after the elections
US producer prices (PPI) 10:30 BRT Consensus 0.4 against a prior 1.3; feeds into the US rates outlook
US Federal Reserve speakers Collins and Bowman 11:10 and 12:50 BRT Tone on rates can move the dollar and Treasury yields

Times are in Brasília time (BRT), the zone of the B3 exchange. The two retail sales lines are the year-on-year and month-on-month readings for September.

Retail sales matter because they show whether Brazilians are still spending despite borrowing costs near 13.75%. A weak print would feed the view that the central bank has room to cut later.

The earnings dates come from a single calendar snippet that we could not open directly. Check each company’s investor-relations page before acting.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom is the central bank’s rate committee, and the Selic is its benchmark rate. On 4 November it held the Selic at 13.75% a year, ending a run of five straight cuts, according to the Central Bank of Brazil’s statement.

Official October inflation, the IPCA, slowed to 0.14% for the month from 0.82% in September, the statistics agency IBGE reported on Thursday. The 12-month rate edged up to 4.63% from 4.58%.

We found no published market consensus for the full October reading, so we do not rate it as a beat or a miss. A slower monthly rate gives the Copom room to stay patient while the annual rate stays above the 4.5% upper limit of the tolerance band around its 3% target.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

No company news from a primary filing was confirmed for this morning, so we list none. Company results are posted on each firm’s investor-relations page.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the real, the line is 5.64 per dollar, the settled 12-month high. A close above it would open fresh territory, while a retreat toward the round 5.50 area would suggest the dollar rush has paused.

For the Ibovespa, the nearest lows are far below at the 12-month low of 154,770, and the 9 October peak of 209,067 is the ceiling that matters over months. The US 10-year yield above 5% is the outside pressure to track for the rest of the day.

07 What to watch

  • The real: Whether the dollar holds at 5.64 reais or retreats after the retail data
  • Retail sales at 09:00 BRT: Consensus 1.0% year on year and −0.2% month on month; a miss strengthens the case for lower rates later
  • US yields and Fed speakers: Collins at 11:10 BRT and Bowman at 12:50 BRT after the US 10-year hit 5.13%

Background: Wheat Fund Falls 2.8% to a Six-Month Low.

Background: Oil Fund Rises 3.2% as Iran Deal Hopes Fade.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will Brazilian stocks open today?

We found no confirmed futures price, so we do not give a level. The cues from Wall Street and US Treasury yields lean cautious.

What did the Copom do with the Selic?

The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% a year on 4 November, ending five straight cuts, according to the central bank’s statement.

Why is the real under pressure?

The dollar closed at 5.64 reais, a 12-month high, as US yields climbed and Brazil’s post-election politics unsettled investors. Confidence in this explanation is medium.

Which Brazilian data comes out today?

Two retail sales readings at 09:00 BRT and business confidence at 11:00 BRT. US producer prices follow at 10:30 BRT.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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