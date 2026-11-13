Brazil’s Real Hits 12-Month Low as Dollar Tops 5.64 | Morning Call, Nov 13

Key Facts The real is the story into the bell , with the dollar at 5.64 reais at Thursday’s settle, its highest close in at least 12 months and 15.3% above its 11 May low of 4.89

, with the dollar at 5.64 reais at Thursday’s settle, its highest close in at least 12 months and 15.3% above its 11 May low of 4.89 The central bank held the Selic (Brazil’s benchmark interest rate) at 13.75% a year on 4 November, ending a run of five straight cuts

(Brazil’s benchmark interest rate) at 13.75% a year on 4 November, ending a run of five straight cuts October inflation slowed to 0.14% for the month , from 0.82% in September, while the 12-month rate edged up to 4.63%

, from 0.82% in September, while the 12-month rate edged up to 4.63% Today’s domestic calendar is retail sales and business confidence with September retail sales at 09:00 BRT (consensus 1.0% year on year and −0.2% month on month) and business confidence at 11:00 BRT (consensus 46.5, prior 46.2)

Today’s Focus Brazil opens today with its currency, not its stock index, doing the talking. The dollar closed Thursday at 5.64 reais, the highest in at least 12 months, and 15.3% above its 11 May low of 4.89. Behind that sits a cautious central bank and a nervous political mood after the elections. The Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% a year on 4 November, ending five straight cuts. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, is down 18.1% from its 9 October peak and 17.04% lower over 20 sessions. Today’s retail sales and business confidence readings will show whether domestic demand is holding up. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. We found no confirmed futures price for the open, so the tone is a judgement: cautious, with Wall Street lower and US Treasury yields high overnight. What matters today. Watch whether the real holds near 5.64 per dollar while retail sales and the US inflation data decide if Brazilian stocks can steady.

Brazil’s financial morning call.

Today’s Economic Events Brazil — Retail Sales (Sep, YOY): consensus 1, previous 0.4 Brazil — Retail Sales (Sep, MOM): consensus -0.2, previous 0.1 Brazil — Business Confidence (Nov): consensus 46.5, previous 46.2 Colombia — Industrial Production (Sep, YOY): consensus -0.8, previous -3.7 Colombia — Retail Sales (Sep, YOY): consensus 8.7, previous 7.3 Germany — Wholesale Prices (Oct, YOY): consensus 9.1, previous 8.7 Germany — Wholesale Prices (Oct, MOM): consensus 0.4, previous 1.9 France — CPI n.s.a (Oct, MOM): previous 0.4 France — CPI n.s.a (Oct, YOY): previous 3.4 France — IEA Oil Market Report: no forecast published

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,324 -0.43% S&P 500 (US) 7,592 -0.35% USD/BRL 5.6413 +1.05%

Source: market close, 12 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Think of today as a stress test for a market that has already taken a beating. The real is at a 12-month low, the stock index sits far below its October high, and the central bank has given investors little to hold on to.

No pre-market futures price from Brazilian outlets was confirmed this morning, so we do not claim one. What we can say is that the overnight cues from the US lean cautious.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, the US dollar index edged up and the US 10-year Treasury yield jumped 13 basis points to 5.13%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, and higher US yields tend to pull money away from emerging markets.

US weekly jobless claims rose to 200,000 in the week to 7 November against 195,000 expected, the US Labor Department’s series shows. US commercial crude stocks rose 4.7 million barrels in the week to 6 November, according to the Energy Information Administration, the US energy statistics agency.

Assessment — Cautious open, real is the swing factor MEDIUM The case for a soft start rests on a weak real, a US 10-year yield at 5.13% and a US dollar index that rose again. The case for a bounce is the stock index’s depth below its peak and an October inflation print that cooled to 0.14% for the month. Our own history says stretched moves do not always continue, but it is no forecast. The variable to watch is the real against 5.64 per dollar after this morning’s retail data.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today USD/BRL (dollar vs real) 5.6413 Firm dollar; no live indication found 5.64, the 12-month high set on 12 November; 4.89 is the May low Ibovespa (Brazil’s main stock index) 171,324 Cautious tilt from Wall Street and US yields; no futures print confirmed The 12-month low of 154,770 and the 9 October high of 209,067 US 10-year Treasury yield 5.134% Elevated overnight A further rise would pressure emerging-market stocks S&P 500 (US benchmark) 7,592 Closed lower on Thursday Sets the global risk mood for the bell

The table is a curated read, not a price board: the live board below it carries the full set of closes. Where we write ‘no confirmed indication’, that is deliberate, because we would rather leave a gap than invent a futures level.

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The real is the cleanest signal. A currency at a 12-month high for the dollar often signals that investors want more protection before holding Brazilian assets.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,324.31

-0.43% +8.69% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 48% advancing 16 ▲ advancing 17 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.64 +1.07% EUR / BRL 6.24 +0.13% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 95.76 -0.06% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +3.68% AZZA3, LREN3 Consumer Staples +3.53% SLCE3, ABEV3 Materials +2.83% SUZB3, KLABIN Energy +2.81% PETR4, PRIO3 Other +0.51% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Industrials -1.05% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities -1.39% ENEV3 Financials -2.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -2.76% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

171,324.31

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,674.32

-0.46%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,625.27

+0.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.93

-1.35%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 — — — USD/BRL 5.64 +1.07% +6.63% 5.58 5.65 5.64 — EUR/BRL 6.24 +0.13% +1.82% 6.23 6.25 6.23 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 95.76 -0.06% +52.70% 95.82 96.00 95.07 1,642 WTI 88.47 -0.30% +51.26% 88.74 88.92 88.04 12,854 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.43% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 3,912 +0.69% -7.16% 3,885 3,927 3,879 29,811 SILVER 50.16 +0.38% -5.95% 49.97 50.73 49.87 7,275 LITHIUM 59.43 -2.69% -6.69% 61.07 60.05 59.34 169,960 SOY 1,230 +0.20% +9.73% 1,227 1,230 1,219 9,498 CORN 446.50 +0.90% +2.58% 442.50 447.00 441.75 9,869 WHEAT 590.50 +1.07% +10.17% 584.25 591.00 582.00 5,643 COFFEE 275.10 +2.27% -31.85% 269.00 281.80 266.70 — SUGAR 18.22 -1.41% +25.48% 18.48 18.56 17.96 — ORANGE JUICE 140.60 -0.25% — 140.95 145.00 139.80 — COTTON 78.56 +0.05% +24.11% 78.52 79.90 78.63 20,814 BEEF 223.05 +1.86% -0.99% 218.98 220.85 218.28 31,806 CATTLE 331.80 -0.25% -2.13% 332.63 337.40 332.40 9,951 COCOA 5,187 +5.71% -7.79% 4,907 5,270 5,008 — PETR4 44.70 +2.64% +38.18% 43.55 44.97 43.23 37,990,800 VALE3 63.95 -0.75% -2.75% 64.43 64.48 62.93 16,658,700 SUZB3 56.04 +4.16% +16.58% 53.80 56.06 53.75 8,381,600 KLABIN 17.64 +1.50% -2.91% 17.38 17.95 17.30 5,202,300 SLCE3 18.36 +7.68% +22.95% 17.05 18.36 16.86 4,214,600 ABEV3 15.75 -0.63% +15.64% 15.85 15.92 15.62 45,131,700 ITUB4 41.68 -0.10% +6.58% 41.72 41.95 41.12 22,298,600 BBDC4 14.32 -0.07% -26.34% 14.33 14.33 13.92 62,054,800 BBAS3 15.48 -8.35% -32.11% 16.89 15.67 14.72 146,447,300 B3SA3 14.76 -0.27% +4.53% 14.80 14.90 14.47 48,848,300 WEGE3 51.65 +0.08% +15.06% 51.61 52.04 51.17 5,287,600 PRIO3 63.30 +2.98% +58.21% 61.47 63.87 60.79 6,527,400 RENT3 29.58 -2.18% -31.31% 30.24 30.42 29.05 11,810,900 AZZA3 16.90 +9.95% -42.83% 15.37 18.57 16.14 7,839,300 CSNA3 4.23 -6.42% -51.55% 4.52 4.48 4.19 18,970,400 GGBR4 24.97 -1.11% +31.08% 25.25 25.26 24.69 4,076,200 ENEV3 27.00 -1.39% +40.26% 27.38 27.11 26.53 11,153,200 LREN3 9.40 -2.59% -37.08% 9.65 9.68 9.28 25,018,700 Largest moves today AZZA3

16.90

+9.95% BBAS3

15.48

-8.35% SLCE3

18.36

+7.68% CSNA3

4.23

-6.42% COCOA

5,187

+5.71% SUZB3

56.04

+4.16% PRIO3

63.30

+2.98% LITHIUM

59.43

-2.69% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 16 of 33 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Paraguay Raids Presidential Residence Read →

03 On the B3 radar today — retail sales and business confidence lead the data

Item When Why it matters Brazil retail sales (annual) 09:00 BRT Consensus 1, prior 0.4; the year-on-year reading, a test of how consumers cope with a high Selic Brazil retail sales (monthly) 09:00 BRT Consensus −0.2, prior 0.1; the month-on-month reading Brazil business confidence 11:00 BRT Consensus 46.5, prior 46.2; a read on corporate mood after the elections US producer prices (PPI) 10:30 BRT Consensus 0.4 against a prior 1.3; feeds into the US rates outlook US Federal Reserve speakers Collins and Bowman 11:10 and 12:50 BRT Tone on rates can move the dollar and Treasury yields

Times are in Brasília time (BRT), the zone of the B3 exchange. The two retail sales lines are the year-on-year and month-on-month readings for September.

Retail sales matter because they show whether Brazilians are still spending despite borrowing costs near 13.75%. A weak print would feed the view that the central bank has room to cut later.

The earnings dates come from a single calendar snippet that we could not open directly. Check each company’s investor-relations page before acting.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

The Copom is the central bank’s rate committee, and the Selic is its benchmark rate. On 4 November it held the Selic at 13.75% a year, ending a run of five straight cuts, according to the Central Bank of Brazil’s statement.

Official October inflation, the IPCA, slowed to 0.14% for the month from 0.82% in September, the statistics agency IBGE reported on Thursday. The 12-month rate edged up to 4.63% from 4.58%.

We found no published market consensus for the full October reading, so we do not rate it as a beat or a miss. A slower monthly rate gives the Copom room to stay patient while the annual rate stays above the 4.5% upper limit of the tolerance band around its 3% target.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

No company news from a primary filing was confirmed for this morning, so we list none. Company results are posted on each firm’s investor-relations page.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the real, the line is 5.64 per dollar, the settled 12-month high. A close above it would open fresh territory, while a retreat toward the round 5.50 area would suggest the dollar rush has paused.

For the Ibovespa, the nearest lows are far below at the 12-month low of 154,770, and the 9 October peak of 209,067 is the ceiling that matters over months. The US 10-year yield above 5% is the outside pressure to track for the rest of the day.

07 What to watch

The real: Whether the dollar holds at 5.64 reais or retreats after the retail data

Whether the dollar holds at 5.64 reais or retreats after the retail data Retail sales at 09:00 BRT: Consensus 1.0% year on year and −0.2% month on month; a miss strengthens the case for lower rates later

Consensus 1.0% year on year and −0.2% month on month; a miss strengthens the case for lower rates later US yields and Fed speakers: Collins at 11:10 BRT and Bowman at 12:50 BRT after the US 10-year hit 5.13%

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Background: Oil Fund Rises 3.2% as Iran Deal Hopes Fade.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will Brazilian stocks open today?

We found no confirmed futures price, so we do not give a level. The cues from Wall Street and US Treasury yields lean cautious.

What did the Copom do with the Selic?

The Copom held the Selic at 13.75% a year on 4 November, ending five straight cuts, according to the central bank’s statement.

Why is the real under pressure?

The dollar closed at 5.64 reais, a 12-month high, as US yields climbed and Brazil’s post-election politics unsettled investors. Confidence in this explanation is medium.

Which Brazilian data comes out today?

Two retail sales readings at 09:00 BRT and business confidence at 11:00 BRT. US producer prices follow at 10:30 BRT.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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