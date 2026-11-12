Paraguay Raids Presidential Residence
PARAGUAY · POLITICS
Key Facts
- What Prosecutors raided Mburuvicha Róga, the official presidential residence in Asunción, on Thursday 12 November 2026.
- Why They seek documents in the case over failed digital lender ueno bank against ex-president Santiago Peña.
- Who Prosecutor Silvia González of Paraguay’s Public Ministry, the prosecution service, was among those leading the team.
- Status Peña is held before trial and has not been convicted.
- Next The Public Ministry has not said what it seized.
- Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).
Paraguayan prosecutors searched the official home of the head of state on Thursday, a step a veteran police chief says he cannot recall in 28 years of service.
Prosecutors in Paraguay raided Mburuvicha Róga, the official presidential residence in the capital Asunción, on the morning of Thursday 12 November 2026. They were looking for documents linked to Santiago Peña, who was president until the Senate removed him in an impeachment vote on 6 November.
Press reports link the raid to the investigation into Peña and Carlos Carvallo, the former head of the central bank. Peña is accused of breach of trust as an instigator and of administering funds for his own benefit, and he has not been convicted.
What the Search Involves
Silvia González of the Public Ministry’s economic crimes unit led the team with other prosecutors, police officers and computer-forensics specialists. A police station chief was at the scene.
The same police chief said that in his 28 years of service he does not recall another raid at the residence. Pedro Alliana, who took over as president after the removal, is now the head of state.
Where the Wider Case Stands
Peña has been held before trial at the presidential escort regiment, a military unit in Asunción, since his removal. Prosecutors have already searched his private properties, including a summer house in San Bernardino, where press reports say they found a hidden vault on Sunday 8 November.
The case grew out of the collapse of ueno bank, a digital lender against which Paraguay’s central bank began resolution proceedings in early November. Our earlier report on the raid on the failed bank’s head office and our Paraguay news page follow the other steps.
What It Means for You
S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency, has rated Paraguay’s government debt BBB-, the lowest investment-grade step, with a stable outlook, since an upgrade on 17 December 2025 and as of our check on 12 November. The country’s government debt was 38.1% of GDP in 2025, according to the IMF’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook.
As of Thursday morning we saw no announced change to services or security for travellers and residents because of the raid.
What Is Not Known
We do not know what the team took from the residence or whether new charges will follow. The Public Ministry had published no inventory as of Thursday morning.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Mburuvicha Róga?
It is the official residence of Paraguay’s president in Asunción. Pedro Alliana took over as president after Peña’s removal.
Why did prosecutors search it?
They are looking for documents for the case against former president Santiago Peña over ueno bank, a failed digital lender. Peña has not been convicted.
Is Santiago Peña in jail?
He is held before trial at the presidential escort regiment, a military unit. Detention before trial is not a verdict.
Sources: Public Ministry of Paraguay and Paraguayan police, public statements on the search of Mburuvicha Róga, 12 November 2026, as reported; Paraguayan Senate, removal of Santiago Peña, 6 November 2026; S&P Global Ratings, sovereign ratings, Paraguay upgrade of 17 December 2025.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error