Steel Fund Slips 1.3% as CSN Shares Fall 7% | Steel Wrap, Nov 12

Key Facts CSN’s New York shares were the weakest in the group, falling about 7% to US$0.77, which leaves them 32.84% lower over 20 sessions and 63.6% below their 28 January high.

falling about 7% to US$0.77, which leaves them 32.84% lower over 20 sessions and 63.6% below their 28 January high. Gerdau lost ground too, with its New York shares at US$4.43 (-3.49%), 15.5% below their 20 October high.

with its New York shares at US$4.43 (-3.49%), 15.5% below their 20 October high. Mexico’s Ternium held up best, closing at US$50.45 (−2.11%), the mildest fall of the three Latin American names.

closing at US$50.45 (−2.11%), the mildest fall of the three Latin American names. The steel-producers fund SLX slipped -1.30% to US$98.90, 12.9% below its 2 June high but 30.4% above its November 2025 low.

to US$98.90, 12.9% below its 2 June high but 30.4% above its November 2025 low. The likely trigger was US interest rates: the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10%, and the dollar index gained 0.25% to 103.17.

the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10%, and the dollar index gained 0.25% to 103.17. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices an 87.5% chance of a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December (US$29.4 million traded, 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November).

Today’s Focus Latin American steel shares fell on Thursday, 12 November 2026, as a jump in US borrowing costs hit the whole sector. Gerdau (-3.49%), Ternium (-2.11%) and especially CSN (-7%) all closed lower. Steel is a business of giant, expensive plants and long-lived construction demand, so it suffers when money gets dearer. The US 10-year yield, the interest rate on American government debt, rose to 5.10%. What matters today. Rates set the mood on the day, and the next US inflation and Federal Reserve signals decide whether steel shares stabilise. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

01 The session in one read

Steel had a rough Thursday, but not a uniform one. The steel-producers fund SLX, which holds shares in steelmakers worldwide, fell -1.30%, while CSN’s New York shares dropped -7%.

The pattern points to a market-wide squeeze rather than a company story. The S&P 500 slipped 0.35% to 7,592, and gold, usually a refuge, fell too: the gold fund GLD lost 2.82%.

Assessment — Rates drove the day MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that a rise in US yields, not any steel-specific news, pushed the sector down, with CSN’s thin, low-priced shares amplifying the move. We have no company announcement from Thursday to point to, so confidence is medium; the variable to watch is whether the US 10-year yield keeps climbing above 5.10%.

Steel — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Ternium, at US$50.45, lost -2.11%, the mildest fall of the three Latin American names. Gerdau closed at US$4.43 (-3.49%) and CSN’s ADR (a dollar-traded certificate of the Brazilian shares) at US$0.77.

CSN’s fall was more than three times Ternium’s. A share priced below one dollar can swing hard on modest selling, which is the likeliest reason for the gap.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$98.90 -1.30% Gerdau US$4.43 -3.49% CSN (ADR) US$0.77 -7% Ternium US$50.45 -2.11%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-12. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 171,324.31 -0.43% L 169,942 day range H 172,060 +8.69% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 33% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.64 +1.06% USD / MXN 18.58 -0.09% USD / CLP 994.00 +1.14% USD / COP 3,302 -0.16% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.03% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 171,324.31 -0.43% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,674.32 -0.46% S&P IPSA Chile 10,625.27 +0.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.93 -1.35% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 171,324.31 -0.43% +8.69% 172,060.43 172,060 169,942 — IPSA 10,625.27 +0.69% — 10,552.02 10,646 10,506 — IPC MEX 71,674.32 -0.46% +13.64% 72,006.05 72,212 71,603 163,492,928 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.64 +1.06% +6.62% 5.58 5.65 5.64 — EUR/BRL 6.24 +0.11% +1.79% 6.23 6.25 6.23 — USD/MXN 18.58 -0.09% +1.63% 18.60 18.60 18.58 — USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% +6.94% 982.80 996.27 982.53 — USD/COP 3,302 -0.16% -10.88% 3,307 3,303 3,302 — USD/PEN 3.41 -0.06% +0.92% 3.41 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.03% +9.69% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32% +3.23% 39.22 40.52 40.52 — USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33% -10.93% 5,986 6,185 6,185 — USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86% +72.17% 11.50 11.60 11.60 — USD/DOP 60.47 +0.03% -5.59% 60.45 60.59 60.45 — USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62% -9.18% 438.17 445.25 445.25 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31% +2.09% 7.40 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,185 +3.33% USD/UYU 40.52 +3.32% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.31% USD/CRC 445.25 +1.62% COLCAP 2,452.93 -1.35% USD/CLP 994.00 +1.14% USD/BRL 5.64 +1.06% USD/BOB 11.60 +0.86% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 1 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while COLCAP lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 12, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First cause, with the most weight: American borrowing costs. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10% from 4.98% on Tuesday (the US bond market was shut on Wednesday), while the dollar index rose 0.25% to 103.17. A hot US inflation report earlier in the week keeps traders pricing a Federal Reserve rate rise rather than a cut.

Higher yields hurt steel twice: they make factories and building projects costlier to finance, and they pull money out of emerging-market shares. Confidence in this link: medium to high.

Some signals disagreed. Oil rose and the gold fund fell sharply, so this was not a simple flight to safety. We found no company news for Gerdau, CSN or Usiminas on the day, so the CSN overshoot is our reading of a thinly priced share, with low confidence.

04 The trend behind it

The fund SLX is 7.3% lower over 60 sessions and 2.81% lower over 20, though it is 2.78% higher over five. It sits 12.9% below its 2 June high of 113.57 and 30.4% above its November 2025 low of 75.82, so this is a correction inside a year of recovery.

Gerdau is 12.28% lower over 20 sessions and 15.5% below its 20 October high of 5.24. CSN’s ADR is 32.84% lower over 20 sessions and 63.6% below its 28 January high of 2.12, only 8.2% above its 3 November low of 0.71.

On balance this is a continuation of a weak autumn rather than a new phase.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico is the relative winner on the day. Ternium, the Luxembourg-based steelmaker with large Mexican operations, fell 2.11%, well below the 7% drop at CSN, which suggests Mexican demand is seen as steadier than Brazil’s.

Brazil is the harder case. Gerdau lost 3.49% and CSN 7% in New York. For Brazilian savers and for investors holding steel in São Paulo, the point is that rates, not just trade policy, are driving the sector.

06 The names to watch

Gerdau is the one with history on its side. In our own price record since 2007 there were 75 earlier cases when it fell 12.3% or more in 20 sessions; 20 sessions later it was higher in 39 of them (52%), the median change was +1.4% and the worst was -58.0%. History is not a forecast.

CSN’s record is gloomier. In 17 earlier cases of a fall as deep as 32.8% in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in only 7 (41%), with a median of -1.4% and a worst case of -45.5%.

Ternium is the steadier holding on the day. Its New York shares closed at US$50.45, and Usiminas had no verified move to report.

07 What would end it

The selling stops when US yields stop rising. A calmer 10-year yield below Thursday’s 5.10% would take pressure off all three names, while another leg up would keep it on.

On the charts, watch Gerdau’s 3.26 low of 20 March and its 5.24 high of 20 October. For CSN’s ADR, the 0.71 low of 3 November is the line; for SLX, US$100 is the round-number test above and 75.82 the distant floor.

The slower catalysts are company results and any change in trade policy, neither with a confirmed date. Does it stop? Not until rates stop rising.

08 What to watch

US 10-year yield: Another climb above 5.10% would keep pressure on steel and emerging-market shares.

Another climb above 5.10% would keep pressure on steel and emerging-market shares. Gerdau: Its New York shares at US$4.43 are 15.5% below their 20 October high of 5.24; watch whether they hold above the 3.26 low of 20 March.

Its New York shares at US$4.43 are 15.5% below their 20 October high of 5.24; watch whether they hold above the 3.26 low of 20 March. Ternium: The steadier of the three names; a close below its recent range would signal broader selling.

The steadier of the three names; a close below its recent range would signal broader selling. CSN’s 0.71 low: A close below the 3 November low would mark a fresh 12-month low.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December rate decision, with US$29.4 million traded as of 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 87.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 10.1%, no change at 1.7% and a cut at 0.5%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect higher US rates, which raise financing costs for heavy industry such as steel.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latin American steel shares fall on 12 November 2026?

The likeliest reason is a jump in US yields: the 10-year rose to 5.10%, making financing dearer and drawing money out of emerging markets. No company-specific news was found.

What do rising US yields do to steel shares?

They raise the cost of financing factories and construction, and they pull money out of emerging-market shares.

Why did CSN fall more than Ternium?

CSN’s New York shares trade below one dollar, so modest selling can swing the price sharply, and we found no company news on the day.

Is SLX a steel price?

No. SLX is an exchange-traded fund holding shares of steel producers, so it tracks company stocks, not the price of steel itself.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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