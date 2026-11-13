Brazil Justice Keeps Shorter Work Week Date

Labour: Brazil

A Supreme Court justice in Brazil has refused to delay the end of the six-day work week, which is due to start on 16 December 2026. In an interim order on Thursday 12 November, Justice Flávio Dino kept that date but let companies spread the shorter week over five slightly longer days.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What. Justice Flávio Dino kept 16 December 2026 as the start of Brazil’s 42-hour week with two paid rest days. —Order. An interim ruling of Thursday 12 November, issued in cases brought by two business groups. —Transition. Until 15 December 2027, the 42 hours may run over five days of up to 8 hours 24 minutes. —Pay. The constitutional amendment bars any wage cut for current contracts. —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Justice Dino Decided

Dino is the rapporteur, the judge who steers the case, in challenges to the new work-week rules. He granted a liminar, an interim ruling that stands until the full court decides, and wrote that on 16 December 2026 the 42-hour week with two paid rest days “will be applied”, as Agência Brasil, the state news agency, reported on 12 November.

He rejected the request to postpone the start, which came from the CNI and the CNC, the national confederations of industry and of commerce. The two groups have each challenged the amendment’s transition rules before the court.

Until 15 December 2027, the 42 weekly hours may be spread over five days of up to 8 hours and 24 minutes. The extra 24 minutes a day do not trigger the overtime premium.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Collective agreements between unions and employers may adjust these limits, Dino wrote, as long as the right to two paid weekly rest days stays whole. He also asked Congress, not the court, to write milder rules for telemarketing workers, journalists and micro and small businesses.

In Plain English 6×1 and 5×2: six working days with one day off, versus five working days with two days off. Rapporteur: the Supreme Federal Court justice who leads a case and proposes the ruling. Liminar: a provisional court order that applies until judges rule on the merits. CNI and CNC: the National Confederation of Industry and the National Confederation of Commerce, Goods, Services and Tourism.

The statue of Justice outside the Supreme Federal Court in Brasília.

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What the Constitution Now Says

Constitutional Amendment 141, signed on 16 October 2026 and published by the Federal Senate, caps normal work at 8 hours a day and 40 hours a week. It also sets two paid rest days a week, one of them preferably on Sunday.

Before the amendment, the weekly cap was 44 hours. Article 6 phases the cut in: no more than 42 hours two months after publication, and no more than 40 hours one year after that.

Article 2 says the shorter week applies to current contracts without any reduction in pay. Article 3 voids, after two months, any collective-agreement clause on working time that clashes with the amendment.

Why It Matters for US Readers

US companies with staff in Brazil face a shorter legal week from 16 December with no pay cut. By our arithmetic, 44 hours cut to 42 raises the cost of each hour worked by about 4.8%, and 44 cut to 40 by 10%, if output does not change.

Dino’s five-day option eases the first step for firms that run long shifts, because it lets 42 hours fit into five days. The second step to 40 hours, due around December 2027, has no such cushion in the ruling.

Our earlier coverage of the Senate debate on ending the 6×1 schedule shows how long the change took to reach this point. More is in our Brazil coverage.

What Happens Next

The first checkpoint is 16 December 2026, when the 42-hour week and two rest days take effect. The second is 15 December 2027, when the intermediate stage ends.

Because Dino’s ruling is interim, the full court can still confirm, change or reverse it. The business groups’ challenges remain pending.

What Is Not Known

No date for a full-court vote on Dino’s order was confirmed in the sources we could verify. Whether the court will review it in a virtual or an in-person session could not be confirmed.

It is also unclear how many employers will use the five-day option or how unions will respond in negotiations. Both answers will shape how smoothly the first step takes effect.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the six-day work week end in Brazil?

The new rules start on 16 December 2026, with a 42-hour week and two paid rest days. A 40-hour week follows one year later.

What is the 8 hour 24 minute day?

It lets employers spread 42 weekly hours over five days until 15 December 2027. The extra 24 minutes a day carry no overtime premium.

Will workers lose pay?

No. Article 2 of the amendment says the shorter week applies to current contracts without any reduction in pay.