Brazil Court Keeps 5-Day Week Start Date

The facade of the Supreme Federal Court in Brasília, pictured in February 2025. The photo does not show the 28 October events. Photo: Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

BRAZIL · LABOUR AND COURTS

On Thursday 12 November 2026, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice refused to delay Brazil’s five-day work week. Justice Flávio Dino of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s highest court, kept the start on Wednesday 16 December 2026.

Employers’ groups had asked for more time, saying 60 days is too short to adapt. Dino instead gave firms a year of softer rules, with longer working days and looser rest-day timing.

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Key Facts Ruling Justice Dino refused to postpone the 5×2 week, five working days and two rest days.

Start The new schedule begins Wednesday 16 December 2026, with legal weekly hours falling from 44 to 42.

Transition Until 15 December 2027, days of 8 hours 24 minutes carry no overtime premium.

Rest days Union-employer collective agreements can now decide when the second weekly rest day is taken.

Status The ruling is provisional, and the full court has not yet confirmed it.

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What Happened

Dino granted a liminar, a provisional and urgent ruling, in cases brought by the employers’ confederations of industry (CNI) and of commerce, goods, services and tourism (CNC). They had asked him to postpone the 5×2 schedule.

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He refused. The schedule still starts on 16 December, as set by the constitutional amendment that ended the 6×1 schedule, six working days and one rest day.

The confederations argued that the 60 days the amendment gives are too short to adapt working hours, counted from the amendment’s promulgation on 16 October. They also said it is too little time to reach collective agreements, which are deals negotiated between unions and employers.

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Dino held a conciliation hearing on Tuesday 10 November, a court-run meeting of employers, unions and the government. Our earlier report covers retail unions’ five-day week deals in São Paulo and Porto Alegre.

The Justice statue outside the Supreme Federal Court in Brasília, a 2020 file photo. Photo: Dasfour2022, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why It Matters

The key is a transition rule. Until Wednesday 15 December 2027, employers may spread the 42 weekly hours over five days of up to 8 hours and 24 minutes, with no overtime premium on the extra 24 minutes.

Employers feared that, without time to bargain, they would have to jump straight to a 40-hour week. Dino said the transition rule fits together the two decisions of Congress, so the 42-hour week applies on 16 December even if collective bargaining fails.

The amendment also lets a 6×1 schedule continue exceptionally if the second weekly rest day is taken later in the same calendar month. Dino allows collective agreements to relax these weekly and monthly time limits and set when rest days fall, provided the full right to two paid weekly rests is preserved.

He said the hearing showed broad agreement that the same-week and same-month limits needed more flexibility. He named examples such as seasonal peaks in commerce and services, farming’s planting and harvest cycles, tourism and hotels in high season, and work on ships and offshore platforms.

What Happens Next

The 5×2 week starts on Wednesday 16 December 2026, with 42 weekly hours and two paid rest days. The softer rule on daily hours runs until Wednesday 15 December 2027.

Dino also appealed to Congress to regulate unclear points within 180 days. These include special working-hours regimes and gentler rules for micro and small businesses.

What It Means for You

Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy, so the rule reaches every employer there, including US companies with Brazilian operations in retail, manufacturing, hotels and call centres. We have no cost estimate to offer.

Travellers and expats may find shops and hotels changing opening hours or staffing around the 16 December start, at the Christmas peak. The flexibility for tourism in high season may soften that, though how firms will use it is not yet known.

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What Is Not Known

Whether the full STF bench will confirm the ruling is not known, because it is provisional. Whether the rest-day change satisfies unions is also unknown, as we have no union reaction.

The full text of the decision was not reachable on the court’s website. Details here come from reports of the ruling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the 5×2 week still start on 16 December?

Yes. Justice Dino refused to postpone it, so it begins on Wednesday 16 December 2026.

Do employers pay overtime on the extra 24 minutes?

Not until 15 December 2027. Until then, days of up to 8 hours and 24 minutes carry no overtime premium on those minutes.

What happens to rest days in high season?

Collective agreements can now set when the second weekly rest day is taken. The right to two paid weekly rests must be preserved.

Is the ruling final?

No. It is a provisional ruling, and whether the full STF bench will confirm it is not known.

Sources: Supreme Federal Court (STF), liminar decision of Justice Flávio Dino, 12 November 2026 (full text not reachable at writing); constitutional amendment ending the 6×1 schedule, as cited in the decision.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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