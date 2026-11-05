Brazil Stocks Slip as Wall Street Sells Off

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.15% USD/MXN18.63▼ 0.66% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,237▲ 0.31% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.13% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.48% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.15% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.52 ▲ 0.18% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.70% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,236 ▲ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.50 ▲ 0.33% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.23% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Markets Brazil

Brazil Stocks Slip as Wall Street Sells Off

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
São Paulo skyline at golden hour
The São Paulo skyline in a drone photo taken above Parque da Aclimação in December 2024. Photo: Spicypepper999 / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS AND REAL

Published Thursday, 5 November 2026, 4:55 p.m. ET · Source: B3 (the São Paulo stock exchange), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s Finance Ministry, Wall Street exchange data

Key Facts

  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
  • The numbers The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 0.82% to 166,191; the dollar rose 0.67% to R$5.49.
  • Wall Street Wall Street’s three main indices fell: Nasdaq 5.5%, S&P 500 4.4%, Dow 3.4%, led by chip and data-center shares.
  • Home front Finance Minister Dario Durigan says fiscal measures come only after President Lula returns from a UN climate summit trip.
  • What to watch Brazil’s central bank publishes the minutes of its rate decision on Tuesday 10 November.

Brazil had a bad Thursday, but New York had a far worse one. The Nasdaq lost 5.5% in a single session while Brazilian investors looked for a fiscal plan.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Brazil did not need another bad day, and on Thursday it got one anyway. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, fell 0.82% to 166,191 points, and the dollar climbed 0.67% to R$5.49, so one real now buys about US$0.18.

The exact close was R$5.489 per US$1, by the commercial rate. The drop looks small beside what happened in New York.

The Nasdaq, Wall Street’s technology-heavy index, lost 5.5% to 24,315, the S&P 500, a gauge of 500 large US companies, fell 4.4% to 7,354 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 big US firms, dropped 3.4% to 51,523, all at the 4:00 p.m. ET close. The slide hits a Brazil economy already short of good news.

Why Did Wall Street Sell Off?

Traders dumped chip and data-center shares on Thursday, a day after a midterm-election rally on Wednesday. Nvidia, the leading maker of artificial-intelligence chips, fell about 9% to US$181.60.

Data centers are the warehouses of computers that run artificial intelligence. Traders pointed to fears that a Democratic-led Congress would slow data-center building and cut demand for chips.

Brazil’s index leans on banks, oil and mining rather than technology, so it fell far less than Wall Street. Even so, EWZ, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and the main US-traded fund that tracks Brazilian shares, slid 1.5% to US$31.76.

Ibovespa daily chart, May to 5 November 2026
The Ibovespa now sits about 19% below its close of 23 October, the last session before the presidential runoff. Rio Times chart, data to 5 November.

What Did the Finance Minister Say?

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, re-elected on 25 October, met ministers and economists on Thursday, together with Finance Minister Dario Durigan. Durigan said the talks covered diagnosis, not specific measures.

Durigan told reporters that proposals will follow once Lula returns from next week’s trip to COP31, the UN climate summit in Turkey. The dollar closed near its high of the day.

The government is under pressure to show how it will control public debt. Until it does, the market keeps pricing in a risk premium on Brazilian assets.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 6, 2026 · 17:55

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,481.49
+1.38%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.81% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
80% advancing

12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.52
+0.18%

EUR / BRL
6.14
+0.23%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.34
+0.05%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+5.62%
AZZA3

Mining
+3.99%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.06%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
+1.82%
SUZB3

Utilities
+1.67%
ENEV3

Industrials
+1.53%
WEGE3, RENT3

Consumer Staples
+0.13%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.37%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,481.49
+1.38%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,087.56
+0.38%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.40
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,466.03
-0.74%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,481.49 +1.38% +9.81% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.52 +0.18% +2.92% 5.51 5.53 5.48
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.39 -1.22% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 37,697,800
VALE3 63.89 +1.95% -2.40% 62.67 64.28 62.02 14,682,900
ITUB4 40.60 +1.58% +4.23% 39.97 41.01 39.87 18,936,400
BBDC4 14.15 +2.76% -24.37% 13.77 14.22 13.74 35,568,700
BBAS3 17.12 +3.82% -25.07% 16.49 17.16 16.43 25,836,700
B3SA3 14.37 +0.07% +9.69% 14.36 14.58 14.11 28,048,700
ABEV3 15.50 +0.13% +18.58% 15.48 15.60 15.32 22,952,500
WEGE3 48.23 -0.14% +9.84% 48.30 48.83 47.32 10,516,700
PRIO3 60.61 -1.51% +57.62% 61.54 62.57 60.23 9,394,000
SUZB3 53.24 +1.82% +9.46% 52.29 53.41 50.10 12,110,500
RENT3 30.00 +3.20% -27.07% 29.07 30.53 28.18 19,848,200
AZZA3 14.85 +5.62% -47.34% 14.06 15.19 13.80 3,836,800
CSNA3 4.42 +9.14% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 23,750,800
GGBR4 24.20 +0.88% +26.57% 23.99 24.52 23.86 19,203,700
ENEV3 26.76 +1.67% +39.74% 26.32 26.84 26.10 5,959,700

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.42
+9.14%
AZZA3
14.85
+5.62%
BBAS3
17.12
+3.82%
RENT3
30.00
+3.20%
BBDC4
14.15
+2.76%
VALE3
63.89
+1.95%
SUZB3
53.24
+1.82%
ENEV3
26.76
+1.67%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.38%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026
Brazil October Trade Surplus Hits US$9.3B

Read →

How Far Has the Ibovespa Fallen?

The index closed at 205,083 on Friday 23 October, the last session before the runoff. It then dropped 13.9% on Monday 26 October, the first session after Lula won, and has not recovered.

Seven of the eight sessions since 23 October ended lower, leaving the index about 19% down. On Wednesday 4 November it rose 1.23% to 167,563, hours before the central bank decided.

That evening the bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, held the Selic at 13.75% unanimously, ending a run of cuts; the Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate.

In Plain English

Ibovespa: the average of Brazil’s biggest listed companies, like the Dow in the US.

Selic: the central bank’s main interest rate, now 13.75%.

Nasdaq: the US index dominated by technology companies.

What It Means for US Readers

US investors in Brazil took two hits: lower share prices and a weaker real. Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, fell 4.1% in New York to US$18.80, and Nubank, the digital bank, lost 2.1% to US$11.74.

Vale, the iron-ore miner, held at US$11.45 (up 0.2%), and Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest private bank, at US$7.29 (up 0.1%). Exporters such as Vale can benefit from a weaker real, while US travelers get more reais for each dollar.

What Is Not Known

No one knows which fiscal measures Lula will approve, or whether they will tighten Brazil’s spending rule. The government has given no date beyond “after the trip.”

It is also unclear whether the tech rout will carry into Friday, or whether Brazil’s smaller fall will hold. The central bank’s minutes on Tuesday 10 November will show how worried it is about inflation.

Context: For more on this, see our doing business in brazil a complete guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s stock market fall on 5 November 2026?

The Ibovespa lost 0.82% to 166,191 as Wall Street sold off and the government gave no fiscal detail. The dollar also rose to R$5.49.

What did Brazil’s central bank decide?

Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November, pausing its rate cuts. Its minutes follow on Tuesday 10 November.

Sources: B3, closing data for 5 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom decision of 4 November 2026; Brazil’s Finance Ministry, statements of 5 November 2026; RT market data for Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nvidia, EWZ and US-listed Brazilian shares (closes of 5 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

Brazil stocks Brazilian Real Dario Durigan EWZ Ibovespa Nasdaq Selic Wall Street selloff

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.