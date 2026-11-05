Brazil Stocks Slip as Wall Street Sells Off

BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS AND REAL

Published Thursday, 5 November 2026, 4:55 p.m. ET · Source: B3 (the São Paulo stock exchange), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s Finance Ministry, Wall Street exchange data

Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The numbers The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 0.82% to 166,191; the dollar rose 0.67% to R$5.49.

Wall Street Wall Street’s three main indices fell: Nasdaq 5.5%, S&P 500 4.4%, Dow 3.4%, led by chip and data-center shares.

Home front Finance Minister Dario Durigan says fiscal measures come only after President Lula returns from a UN climate summit trip.

What to watch Brazil’s central bank publishes the minutes of its rate decision on Tuesday 10 November.

Brazil had a bad Thursday, but New York had a far worse one. The Nasdaq lost 5.5% in a single session while Brazilian investors looked for a fiscal plan.

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Brazil did not need another bad day, and on Thursday it got one anyway. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, fell 0.82% to 166,191 points, and the dollar climbed 0.67% to R$5.49, so one real now buys about US$0.18.

The exact close was R$5.489 per US$1, by the commercial rate. The drop looks small beside what happened in New York.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Nasdaq, Wall Street’s technology-heavy index, lost 5.5% to 24,315, the S&P 500, a gauge of 500 large US companies, fell 4.4% to 7,354 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 big US firms, dropped 3.4% to 51,523, all at the 4:00 p.m. ET close. The slide hits a Brazil economy already short of good news.

Why Did Wall Street Sell Off?

Traders dumped chip and data-center shares on Thursday, a day after a midterm-election rally on Wednesday. Nvidia, the leading maker of artificial-intelligence chips, fell about 9% to US$181.60.

Data centers are the warehouses of computers that run artificial intelligence. Traders pointed to fears that a Democratic-led Congress would slow data-center building and cut demand for chips.

Brazil’s index leans on banks, oil and mining rather than technology, so it fell far less than Wall Street. Even so, EWZ, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and the main US-traded fund that tracks Brazilian shares, slid 1.5% to US$31.76.

The Ibovespa now sits about 19% below its close of 23 October, the last session before the presidential runoff. Rio Times chart, data to 5 November.

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What Did the Finance Minister Say?

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, re-elected on 25 October, met ministers and economists on Thursday, together with Finance Minister Dario Durigan. Durigan said the talks covered diagnosis, not specific measures.

Durigan told reporters that proposals will follow once Lula returns from next week’s trip to COP31, the UN climate summit in Turkey. The dollar closed near its high of the day.

The government is under pressure to show how it will control public debt. Until it does, the market keeps pricing in a risk premium on Brazilian assets.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,481.49

+1.38% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.81% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.52 +0.18% EUR / BRL 6.14 +0.23% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.34 +0.05% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +5.62% AZZA3 Mining +3.99% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.06% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +1.82% SUZB3 Utilities +1.67% ENEV3 Industrials +1.53% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Staples +0.13% ABEV3 Energy -1.37% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,481.49

+1.38%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,087.56

+0.38%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.40

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,466.03

-0.74%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,481.49 +1.38% +9.81% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.52 +0.18% +2.92% 5.51 5.53 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.39 -1.22% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 37,697,800 VALE3 63.89 +1.95% -2.40% 62.67 64.28 62.02 14,682,900 ITUB4 40.60 +1.58% +4.23% 39.97 41.01 39.87 18,936,400 BBDC4 14.15 +2.76% -24.37% 13.77 14.22 13.74 35,568,700 BBAS3 17.12 +3.82% -25.07% 16.49 17.16 16.43 25,836,700 B3SA3 14.37 +0.07% +9.69% 14.36 14.58 14.11 28,048,700 ABEV3 15.50 +0.13% +18.58% 15.48 15.60 15.32 22,952,500 WEGE3 48.23 -0.14% +9.84% 48.30 48.83 47.32 10,516,700 PRIO3 60.61 -1.51% +57.62% 61.54 62.57 60.23 9,394,000 SUZB3 53.24 +1.82% +9.46% 52.29 53.41 50.10 12,110,500 RENT3 30.00 +3.20% -27.07% 29.07 30.53 28.18 19,848,200 AZZA3 14.85 +5.62% -47.34% 14.06 15.19 13.80 3,836,800 CSNA3 4.42 +9.14% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 23,750,800 GGBR4 24.20 +0.88% +26.57% 23.99 24.52 23.86 19,203,700 ENEV3 26.76 +1.67% +39.74% 26.32 26.84 26.10 5,959,700 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.42

+9.14% AZZA3

14.85

+5.62% BBAS3

17.12

+3.82% RENT3

30.00

+3.20% BBDC4

14.15

+2.76% VALE3

63.89

+1.95% SUZB3

53.24

+1.82% ENEV3

26.76

+1.67% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.38%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 Brazil October Trade Surplus Hits US$9.3B Read →

How Far Has the Ibovespa Fallen?

The index closed at 205,083 on Friday 23 October, the last session before the runoff. It then dropped 13.9% on Monday 26 October, the first session after Lula won, and has not recovered.

Seven of the eight sessions since 23 October ended lower, leaving the index about 19% down. On Wednesday 4 November it rose 1.23% to 167,563, hours before the central bank decided.

That evening the bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, held the Selic at 13.75% unanimously, ending a run of cuts; the Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate.

In Plain English Ibovespa: the average of Brazil’s biggest listed companies, like the Dow in the US. Selic: the central bank’s main interest rate, now 13.75%. Nasdaq: the US index dominated by technology companies.

What It Means for US Readers

US investors in Brazil took two hits: lower share prices and a weaker real. Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, fell 4.1% in New York to US$18.80, and Nubank, the digital bank, lost 2.1% to US$11.74.

Vale, the iron-ore miner, held at US$11.45 (up 0.2%), and Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest private bank, at US$7.29 (up 0.1%). Exporters such as Vale can benefit from a weaker real, while US travelers get more reais for each dollar.

What Is Not Known

No one knows which fiscal measures Lula will approve, or whether they will tighten Brazil’s spending rule. The government has given no date beyond “after the trip.”

It is also unclear whether the tech rout will carry into Friday, or whether Brazil’s smaller fall will hold. The central bank’s minutes on Tuesday 10 November will show how worried it is about inflation.

Context: For more on this, see our doing business in brazil a complete guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s stock market fall on 5 November 2026?

The Ibovespa lost 0.82% to 166,191 as Wall Street sold off and the government gave no fiscal detail. The dollar also rose to R$5.49.

What did Brazil’s central bank decide?

Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November, pausing its rate cuts. Its minutes follow on Tuesday 10 November.

Sources: B3, closing data for 5 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom decision of 4 November 2026; Brazil’s Finance Ministry, statements of 5 November 2026; RT market data for Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nvidia, EWZ and US-listed Brazilian shares (closes of 5 November 2026).