Brazil Stocks Slip as Wall Street Sells Off
BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS AND REAL
Key Facts
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- The numbers The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, fell 0.82% to 166,191; the dollar rose 0.67% to R$5.49.
- Wall Street Wall Street’s three main indices fell: Nasdaq 5.5%, S&P 500 4.4%, Dow 3.4%, led by chip and data-center shares.
- Home front Finance Minister Dario Durigan says fiscal measures come only after President Lula returns from a UN climate summit trip.
- What to watch Brazil’s central bank publishes the minutes of its rate decision on Tuesday 10 November.
Brazil had a bad Thursday, but New York had a far worse one. The Nasdaq lost 5.5% in a single session while Brazilian investors looked for a fiscal plan.
Brazil did not need another bad day, and on Thursday it got one anyway. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, fell 0.82% to 166,191 points, and the dollar climbed 0.67% to R$5.49, so one real now buys about US$0.18.
The exact close was R$5.489 per US$1, by the commercial rate. The drop looks small beside what happened in New York.
The Nasdaq, Wall Street’s technology-heavy index, lost 5.5% to 24,315, the S&P 500, a gauge of 500 large US companies, fell 4.4% to 7,354 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 big US firms, dropped 3.4% to 51,523, all at the 4:00 p.m. ET close. The slide hits a Brazil economy already short of good news.
Why Did Wall Street Sell Off?
Traders dumped chip and data-center shares on Thursday, a day after a midterm-election rally on Wednesday. Nvidia, the leading maker of artificial-intelligence chips, fell about 9% to US$181.60.
Data centers are the warehouses of computers that run artificial intelligence. Traders pointed to fears that a Democratic-led Congress would slow data-center building and cut demand for chips.
Brazil’s index leans on banks, oil and mining rather than technology, so it fell far less than Wall Street. Even so, EWZ, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and the main US-traded fund that tracks Brazilian shares, slid 1.5% to US$31.76.
What Did the Finance Minister Say?
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, re-elected on 25 October, met ministers and economists on Thursday, together with Finance Minister Dario Durigan. Durigan said the talks covered diagnosis, not specific measures.
Durigan told reporters that proposals will follow once Lula returns from next week’s trip to COP31, the UN climate summit in Turkey. The dollar closed near its high of the day.
The government is under pressure to show how it will control public debt. Until it does, the market keeps pricing in a risk premium on Brazilian assets.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.38%
168,481.49
+1.38%
71,087.56
+0.38%
10,536.40
+0.68%
2,848,945
—
2,466.03
-0.74%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,481.49
|+1.38%
|+9.81%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.52
|+0.18%
|+2.92%
|5.51
|5.53
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.39
|-1.22%
|+46.28%
|45.95
|46.11
|44.96
|37,697,800
|VALE3
|63.89
|+1.95%
|-2.40%
|62.67
|64.28
|62.02
|14,682,900
|ITUB4
|40.60
|+1.58%
|+4.23%
|39.97
|41.01
|39.87
|18,936,400
|BBDC4
|14.15
|+2.76%
|-24.37%
|13.77
|14.22
|13.74
|35,568,700
|BBAS3
|17.12
|+3.82%
|-25.07%
|16.49
|17.16
|16.43
|25,836,700
|B3SA3
|14.37
|+0.07%
|+9.69%
|14.36
|14.58
|14.11
|28,048,700
|ABEV3
|15.50
|+0.13%
|+18.58%
|15.48
|15.60
|15.32
|22,952,500
|WEGE3
|48.23
|-0.14%
|+9.84%
|48.30
|48.83
|47.32
|10,516,700
|PRIO3
|60.61
|-1.51%
|+57.62%
|61.54
|62.57
|60.23
|9,394,000
|SUZB3
|53.24
|+1.82%
|+9.46%
|52.29
|53.41
|50.10
|12,110,500
|RENT3
|30.00
|+3.20%
|-27.07%
|29.07
|30.53
|28.18
|19,848,200
|AZZA3
|14.85
|+5.62%
|-47.34%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|3,836,800
|CSNA3
|4.42
|+9.14%
|-48.12%
|4.05
|4.52
|4.01
|23,750,800
|GGBR4
|24.20
|+0.88%
|+26.57%
|23.99
|24.52
|23.86
|19,203,700
|ENEV3
|26.76
|+1.67%
|+39.74%
|26.32
|26.84
|26.10
|5,959,700
4.42
+9.14%
14.85
+5.62%
17.12
+3.82%
30.00
+3.20%
14.15
+2.76%
63.89
+1.95%
53.24
+1.82%
26.76
+1.67%
How Far Has the Ibovespa Fallen?
The index closed at 205,083 on Friday 23 October, the last session before the runoff. It then dropped 13.9% on Monday 26 October, the first session after Lula won, and has not recovered.
Seven of the eight sessions since 23 October ended lower, leaving the index about 19% down. On Wednesday 4 November it rose 1.23% to 167,563, hours before the central bank decided.
That evening the bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, held the Selic at 13.75% unanimously, ending a run of cuts; the Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate.
In Plain English
Ibovespa: the average of Brazil’s biggest listed companies, like the Dow in the US.
Selic: the central bank’s main interest rate, now 13.75%.
Nasdaq: the US index dominated by technology companies.
What It Means for US Readers
US investors in Brazil took two hits: lower share prices and a weaker real. Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, fell 4.1% in New York to US$18.80, and Nubank, the digital bank, lost 2.1% to US$11.74.
Vale, the iron-ore miner, held at US$11.45 (up 0.2%), and Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest private bank, at US$7.29 (up 0.1%). Exporters such as Vale can benefit from a weaker real, while US travelers get more reais for each dollar.
What Is Not Known
No one knows which fiscal measures Lula will approve, or whether they will tighten Brazil’s spending rule. The government has given no date beyond “after the trip.”
It is also unclear whether the tech rout will carry into Friday, or whether Brazil’s smaller fall will hold. The central bank’s minutes on Tuesday 10 November will show how worried it is about inflation.
Context: For more on this, see our doing business in brazil a complete guide.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Brazil’s stock market fall on 5 November 2026?
The Ibovespa lost 0.82% to 166,191 as Wall Street sold off and the government gave no fiscal detail. The dollar also rose to R$5.49.
What did Brazil’s central bank decide?
Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November, pausing its rate cuts. Its minutes follow on Tuesday 10 November.
Sources: B3, closing data for 5 November 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Copom decision of 4 November 2026; Brazil’s Finance Ministry, statements of 5 November 2026; RT market data for Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nvidia, EWZ and US-listed Brazilian shares (closes of 5 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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