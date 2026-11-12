Brazil Stocks and Dollar Await Inflation
Brazilian investors woke on Thursday 12 November 2026 to a day with one big number waiting at breakfast time. The Ibovespa, the main stock index of the São Paulo exchange B3, closed Wednesday at 172,060 points, up 0.4%.
The new number is October inflation, due from IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics institute, at 9 a.m. Brasília time (12:00 GMT, 7 a.m. in New York). B3 opens at about 13:00 GMT, so nothing about Thursday’s trading is known yet.
- The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, closed Wednesday at 172,060 points, up 0.4%.
- The real ended Wednesday at R$5.58 per US$1, weaker than R$5.51 on Monday.
- October inflation is due at 9 a.m. Brasília time from IBGE, the national statistics institute.
- Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, has stood at 13.75% since 17 September.
- As of 11:30 GMT, 12 November 2026
Inflation Is the Main Event
IBGE publishes the IPCA, Brazil’s official consumer price index, once a month. September’s reading was 0.82% for the month and 4.58% over twelve months, according to central bank data.
The central bank aims for 3% inflation with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points either way. A 4.58% annual rate sits just above the 4.5% upper limit of that band.
The central bank’s weekly Focus survey asks about 140 economists for forecasts. On 6 November their median expectation for inflation at the end of 2026 was 5.22%, above the upper limit of that band.
Interest Rates and the Central Bank
The Selic is the rate banks charge each other, and every other Brazilian rate follows it. It was cut from 14.00% to 13.75% on 17 September and has stayed there since.
The central bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, left it unchanged at its early November meeting. Its next decision comes in December.
In the 6 November Focus survey, the median forecast for the Selic at the end of 2026 was 13.75%, meaning no further cut this year. Economists expected 12.50% at the end of 2027.
A softer inflation figure could revive talk of earlier cuts, which tends to help stocks that borrow heavily. A hotter figure would push the other way, and the market reaction would show it within minutes.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.42%
172,060.43
+0.42%
72,006.05
+0.16%
10,552.02
-0.43%
2,848,945
—
2,486.39
-1.65%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,060.43
|+0.42%
|+9.07%
|171,336.99
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.59
|+0.07%
|+6.00%
|5.58
|5.59
|5.58
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.55
|-3.11%
|+31.17%
|44.95
|44.52
|43.30
|65,089,600
|VALE3
|64.43
|-0.57%
|-0.94%
|64.80
|65.47
|64.16
|12,171,000
|ITUB4
|41.72
|+1.26%
|+4.25%
|41.20
|42.09
|41.55
|19,415,700
|BBDC4
|14.33
|-1.44%
|-26.48%
|14.54
|14.82
|14.33
|45,613,900
|BBAS3
|16.89
|-1.23%
|-28.04%
|17.10
|17.31
|16.89
|29,418,100
|B3SA3
|14.80
|+2.21%
|+9.39%
|14.48
|14.92
|14.59
|40,245,900
|ABEV3
|15.85
|+0.38%
|+16.63%
|15.79
|15.88
|15.74
|21,260,300
|WEGE3
|51.61
|+1.30%
|+12.12%
|50.95
|52.00
|50.95
|9,826,200
|PRIO3
|61.47
|+2.42%
|+52.53%
|60.02
|61.99
|60.50
|18,937,900
|SUZB3
|53.80
|-1.21%
|+15.57%
|54.46
|54.64
|53.71
|7,203,500
|RENT3
|30.24
|+1.51%
|-30.08%
|29.79
|30.77
|29.93
|8,008,800
|AZZA3
|15.37
|+4.34%
|-46.54%
|14.73
|15.45
|14.74
|3,535,400
|CSNA3
|4.52
|+3.20%
|-45.61%
|4.38
|4.52
|4.38
|15,203,500
|GGBR4
|25.25
|-2.25%
|+33.60%
|25.83
|25.81
|24.98
|5,425,100
|ENEV3
|27.38
|+1.22%
|+41.94%
|27.05
|27.66
|27.05
|7,114,000
15.37
+4.34%
4.52
+3.20%
43.55
-3.11%
61.47
+2.42%
25.25
-2.25%
14.80
+2.21%
30.24
+1.51%
14.33
-1.44%
The Real Has Slipped This Week
The dollar jumped about 1.4% against the real on Tuesday 10 November, from R$5.51 to R$5.58, and barely moved on Wednesday. RT, the market data provider, put the closing rate at R$5.5827 per US$1.
The central bank’s own daily rate, called PTAX, was R$5.5606 per US$1 for the first of four quotation windows on 11 November. Early Thursday, currency screens showed the dollar near R$5.585.
The Focus survey median for the end of 2026 is R$5.35 per US$1. That is below today’s price, so the market is pricing in a weaker dollar than the one now on screens.
What Comes From the United States
Brazilian assets often react to American data and to Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) comments. Weekly US jobless claims are due at 13:30 GMT, about 30 minutes after B3 opens.
Several Fed officials are also scheduled to speak, starting with Beth Hammack, president of the Cleveland Fed, at 14:00 GMT. A 30-year US Treasury bond auction is due at 18:00 GMT.
Brazil’s sovereign credit rating is BB with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings, a credit rating agency, which affirmed it in 2026. No rating decision is scheduled for today.
What It Means for You
US investors holding Brazil funds or American depositary receipts (US-listed shares of Brazilian companies) feel both the index and the exchange rate. A weaker real lowers the dollar value of gains made in reais.
Travellers and importers see the same move at the counter. At R$5.58 per US$1, a R$100 dinner costs about US$17.90.
More coverage is in the Brazil section of The Rio Times.
What Is Not Known
The October inflation figure, and how stocks and the real react to it, were not known when this was written. Neither was Thursday’s opening level of the Ibovespa.
It is also unclear whether Copom will signal a cut at its December meeting. That depends largely on the inflation and Focus data of the coming weeks.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Ibovespa?
The Ibovespa is the main stock index of the B3 exchange in São Paulo. It tracks the biggest and most traded Brazilian companies.
What is the Selic rate?
The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank’s Copom committee. It has stood at 13.75% since 17 September.
Why does Brazilian inflation move the dollar?
Higher inflation can delay interest rate cuts. Brazil’s high rates attract foreign money, so the pace of cuts affects the real’s value against the US dollar.
When does the Brazilian stock market open on Thursday?
B3 opens at about 10 a.m. Brasília time, which is 13:00 GMT and 8 a.m. in New York. Today’s trading had not started when this article was written.
Sources: Central Bank of Brazil (Selic series, Focus survey, PTAX), IBGE inflation calendar, RT market data, S&P Global Ratings.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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