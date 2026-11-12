Brazil Stocks and Dollar Await Inflation

Brazilian investors woke on Thursday 12 November 2026 to a day with one big number waiting at breakfast time. The Ibovespa, the main stock index of the São Paulo exchange B3, closed Wednesday at 172,060 points, up 0.4%.

The new number is October inflation, due from IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics institute, at 9 a.m. Brasília time (12:00 GMT, 7 a.m. in New York). B3 opens at about 13:00 GMT, so nothing about Thursday’s trading is known yet.

The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, closed Wednesday at 172,060 points, up 0.4%.

The real ended Wednesday at R$5.58 per US$1, weaker than R$5.51 on Monday.

October inflation is due at 9 a.m. Brasília time from IBGE, the national statistics institute.

Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, has stood at 13.75% since 17 September.

As of 11:30 GMT, 12 November 2026

Office towers along Avenida Faria Lima, the financial avenue of São Paulo, file photo. Photo: Mauro Cateb, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Inflation Is the Main Event

IBGE publishes the IPCA, Brazil’s official consumer price index, once a month. September’s reading was 0.82% for the month and 4.58% over twelve months, according to central bank data.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The central bank aims for 3% inflation with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points either way. A 4.58% annual rate sits just above the 4.5% upper limit of that band.

The central bank’s weekly Focus survey asks about 140 economists for forecasts. On 6 November their median expectation for inflation at the end of 2026 was 5.22%, above the upper limit of that band.

Interest Rates and the Central Bank

The Selic is the rate banks charge each other, and every other Brazilian rate follows it. It was cut from 14.00% to 13.75% on 17 September and has stayed there since.

The central bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, left it unchanged at its early November meeting. Its next decision comes in December.

In the 6 November Focus survey, the median forecast for the Selic at the end of 2026 was 13.75%, meaning no further cut this year. Economists expected 12.50% at the end of 2027.

A softer inflation figure could revive talk of earlier cuts, which tends to help stocks that borrow heavily. A hotter figure would push the other way, and the market reaction would show it within minutes.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43

+0.42% +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.59 +0.07% EUR / BRL 6.19 -0.58% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.41 -0.38% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.34% AZZA3 Industrials +1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.22% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Financials +0.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining +0.13% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -0.35% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -1.21% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,060.43

+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,006.05

+0.16%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,552.02

-0.43%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,486.39

-1.65%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 — — — USD/BRL 5.59 +0.07% +6.00% 5.58 5.59 5.58 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600 VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000 ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700 BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900 BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100 B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900 ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300 WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200 PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900 SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500 RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800 AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400 CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500 GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100 ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.37

+4.34% CSNA3

4.52

+3.20% PETR4

43.55

-3.11% PRIO3

61.47

+2.42% GGBR4

25.25

-2.25% B3SA3

14.80

+2.21% RENT3

30.24

+1.51% BBDC4

14.33

-1.44% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Colombian Bank Giant’s Profit Falls 29% Read →

The Real Has Slipped This Week

The dollar jumped about 1.4% against the real on Tuesday 10 November, from R$5.51 to R$5.58, and barely moved on Wednesday. RT, the market data provider, put the closing rate at R$5.5827 per US$1.

The central bank’s own daily rate, called PTAX, was R$5.5606 per US$1 for the first of four quotation windows on 11 November. Early Thursday, currency screens showed the dollar near R$5.585.

The Focus survey median for the end of 2026 is R$5.35 per US$1. That is below today’s price, so the market is pricing in a weaker dollar than the one now on screens.

What Comes From the United States

Brazilian assets often react to American data and to Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) comments. Weekly US jobless claims are due at 13:30 GMT, about 30 minutes after B3 opens.

Several Fed officials are also scheduled to speak, starting with Beth Hammack, president of the Cleveland Fed, at 14:00 GMT. A 30-year US Treasury bond auction is due at 18:00 GMT.

Brazil’s sovereign credit rating is BB with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings, a credit rating agency, which affirmed it in 2026. No rating decision is scheduled for today.

What It Means for You

US investors holding Brazil funds or American depositary receipts (US-listed shares of Brazilian companies) feel both the index and the exchange rate. A weaker real lowers the dollar value of gains made in reais.

Travellers and importers see the same move at the counter. At R$5.58 per US$1, a R$100 dinner costs about US$17.90.

More coverage is in the Brazil section of The Rio Times.

What Is Not Known

The October inflation figure, and how stocks and the real react to it, were not known when this was written. Neither was Thursday’s opening level of the Ibovespa.

It is also unclear whether Copom will signal a cut at its December meeting. That depends largely on the inflation and Focus data of the coming weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ibovespa?

The Ibovespa is the main stock index of the B3 exchange in São Paulo. It tracks the biggest and most traded Brazilian companies.

What is the Selic rate?

The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank’s Copom committee. It has stood at 13.75% since 17 September.

Why does Brazilian inflation move the dollar?

Higher inflation can delay interest rate cuts. Brazil’s high rates attract foreign money, so the pace of cuts affects the real’s value against the US dollar.

When does the Brazilian stock market open on Thursday?

B3 opens at about 10 a.m. Brasília time, which is 13:00 GMT and 8 a.m. in New York. Today’s trading had not started when this article was written.

Sources: Central Bank of Brazil (Selic series, Focus survey, PTAX), IBGE inflation calendar, RT market data, S&P Global Ratings.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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