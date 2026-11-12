Brazil Stocks and Dollar Await Inflation

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.59▲ 0.07% USD/MXN18.60▲ 0.02% USD/CLP984.53▲ 0.18% USD/COP3,279▼ 0.87% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 1.12% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.05% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.19▼ 0.58% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 0.38% WTI 86.11 ▼ 0.49% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.19% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,229 — 0.00% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 597.25 ▼ 0.38% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.02 ▼ 2.49% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,032 ▲ 2.55% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.59 ▲ 0.07% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.02% USD/CLP 984.41 ▲ 0.16% USD/COP 3,279 ▼ 0.87% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 1.12% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.29% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▼ 0.58% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 0.38% WTI 86.11 ▼ 0.49% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.19% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,229 — 0.00% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 597.25 ▼ 0.38% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.02 ▼ 2.49% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,032 ▲ 2.55% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Brazil Markets

Brazil Stocks and Dollar Await Inflation

By · · 4 min read

Brazilian investors woke on Thursday 12 November 2026 to a day with one big number waiting at breakfast time. The Ibovespa, the main stock index of the São Paulo exchange B3, closed Wednesday at 172,060 points, up 0.4%.

The new number is October inflation, due from IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics institute, at 9 a.m. Brasília time (12:00 GMT, 7 a.m. in New York). B3 opens at about 13:00 GMT, so nothing about Thursday’s trading is known yet.

  • The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, closed Wednesday at 172,060 points, up 0.4%.
  • The real ended Wednesday at R$5.58 per US$1, weaker than R$5.51 on Monday.
  • October inflation is due at 9 a.m. Brasília time from IBGE, the national statistics institute.
  • Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, has stood at 13.75% since 17 September.
  • As of 11:30 GMT, 12 November 2026
Office towers along Avenida Faria Lima, São Paulo's financial district
Office towers along Avenida Faria Lima, the financial avenue of São Paulo, file photo. Photo: Mauro Cateb, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Inflation Is the Main Event

IBGE publishes the IPCA, Brazil’s official consumer price index, once a month. September’s reading was 0.82% for the month and 4.58% over twelve months, according to central bank data.

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The central bank aims for 3% inflation with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points either way. A 4.58% annual rate sits just above the 4.5% upper limit of that band.

The central bank’s weekly Focus survey asks about 140 economists for forecasts. On 6 November their median expectation for inflation at the end of 2026 was 5.22%, above the upper limit of that band.

Interest Rates and the Central Bank

The Selic is the rate banks charge each other, and every other Brazilian rate follows it. It was cut from 14.00% to 13.75% on 17 September and has stayed there since.

The central bank’s rate committee, known as Copom, left it unchanged at its early November meeting. Its next decision comes in December.

In the 6 November Focus survey, the median forecast for the Selic at the end of 2026 was 13.75%, meaning no further cut this year. Economists expected 12.50% at the end of 2027.

A softer inflation figure could revive talk of earlier cuts, which tends to help stocks that borrow heavily. A hotter figure would push the other way, and the market reaction would show it within minutes.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 12, 2026 · 08:38

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,060.43
+0.42%
+9.07% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
60% advancing

9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.59
+0.07%

EUR / BRL
6.19
-0.58%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
92.41
-0.38%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.34%
AZZA3

Industrials
+1.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.22%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
+0.38%
ABEV3

Financials
+0.20%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
+0.13%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-0.35%
PETR4, PRIO3

Materials
-1.21%
SUZB3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,060.43
+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,006.05
+0.16%

S&P IPSAChile
10,552.02
-0.43%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,486.39
-1.65%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99
USD/BRL 5.59 +0.07% +6.00% 5.58 5.59 5.58
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600
VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000
ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700
BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900
BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100
B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900
ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300
WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200
PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900
SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500
RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800
AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400
CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500
GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100
ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000

Largest moves today
AZZA3
15.37
+4.34%
CSNA3
4.52
+3.20%
PETR4
43.55
-3.11%
PRIO3
61.47
+2.42%
GGBR4
25.25
-2.25%
B3SA3
14.80
+2.21%
RENT3
30.24
+1.51%
BBDC4
14.33
-1.44%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged.

From The Rio Times

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The Real Has Slipped This Week

The dollar jumped about 1.4% against the real on Tuesday 10 November, from R$5.51 to R$5.58, and barely moved on Wednesday. RT, the market data provider, put the closing rate at R$5.5827 per US$1.

The central bank’s own daily rate, called PTAX, was R$5.5606 per US$1 for the first of four quotation windows on 11 November. Early Thursday, currency screens showed the dollar near R$5.585.

The Focus survey median for the end of 2026 is R$5.35 per US$1. That is below today’s price, so the market is pricing in a weaker dollar than the one now on screens.

What Comes From the United States

Brazilian assets often react to American data and to Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) comments. Weekly US jobless claims are due at 13:30 GMT, about 30 minutes after B3 opens.

Several Fed officials are also scheduled to speak, starting with Beth Hammack, president of the Cleveland Fed, at 14:00 GMT. A 30-year US Treasury bond auction is due at 18:00 GMT.

Brazil’s sovereign credit rating is BB with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings, a credit rating agency, which affirmed it in 2026. No rating decision is scheduled for today.

What It Means for You

US investors holding Brazil funds or American depositary receipts (US-listed shares of Brazilian companies) feel both the index and the exchange rate. A weaker real lowers the dollar value of gains made in reais.

Travellers and importers see the same move at the counter. At R$5.58 per US$1, a R$100 dinner costs about US$17.90.

More coverage is in the Brazil section of The Rio Times.

What Is Not Known

The October inflation figure, and how stocks and the real react to it, were not known when this was written. Neither was Thursday’s opening level of the Ibovespa.

It is also unclear whether Copom will signal a cut at its December meeting. That depends largely on the inflation and Focus data of the coming weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ibovespa?

The Ibovespa is the main stock index of the B3 exchange in São Paulo. It tracks the biggest and most traded Brazilian companies.

What is the Selic rate?

The Selic is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank’s Copom committee. It has stood at 13.75% since 17 September.

Why does Brazilian inflation move the dollar?

Higher inflation can delay interest rate cuts. Brazil’s high rates attract foreign money, so the pace of cuts affects the real’s value against the US dollar.

When does the Brazilian stock market open on Thursday?

B3 opens at about 10 a.m. Brasília time, which is 13:00 GMT and 8 a.m. in New York. Today’s trading had not started when this article was written.

Sources: Central Bank of Brazil (Selic series, Focus survey, PTAX), IBGE inflation calendar, RT market data, S&P Global Ratings.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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