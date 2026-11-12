Brazil Car Output Falls 5.1% in October

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BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Brazil’s car factories made 254.5 thousand vehicles in October, 5.1% fewer than in September, said Anfavea, Brazil’s national association of vehicle makers, on Wednesday 11 November 2026. Exports were the weak spot, down 28.3% from a year earlier.

For US readers, the figures show a home market that is still growing while Brazil’s role as a car exporter shrinks. Imports are rising at the same time.

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Key Facts Output Brazil made 254.5 thousand vehicles in October, down 5.1% from September.

Sales New vehicles registered for road use fell 5.6% from September but are up 16.1% this year.

Exports Exports fell 28.3% from October 2025, to 29.1 thousand vehicles.

Imports Imports rose 22.3% from a year earlier, to 56.7 thousand vehicles.

Trade gap Brazil ran a vehicle trade deficit of 157.6 thousand units from January to October.

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What Happened

Production of all vehicles, including trucks and buses, came to 254.5 thousand in October. That is 5.1% below September and 2.7% above October 2025.

September production was 268.3 thousand vehicles, 1.1% below August and 10.2% above September 2025. October therefore fell further from that level.

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Registrations, meaning new vehicles registered for road use, fell 5.6% from September in October. They were still 1.8% above October 2025.

Over the first ten months of the year, production is up 8% from a year earlier. Registrations over the same period are up 16.1%.

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Why Exports Are Falling

Exports reached 29.1 thousand vehicles in October, down 28.3% from a year earlier. For the first ten months, exports total 363.1 thousand, down 23.5%.

Anfavea says the fall reflects Brazilian makers losing share in key markets such as Argentina. Domestic sales in Argentina have weakened, it adds.

Imports moved the other way, reaching 56.7 thousand in October, up 22.3% from a year earlier and 0.8% below September. Over ten months, imports total 520.7 thousand, up 29.5%.

The vehicle trade balance for January to October shows a deficit of 157.6 thousand units, after a surplus in the same period of 2025. Anfavea president Igor Calvet said that foreign trade is changing.

He said Chinese vehicles are now the leading source of imports into Brazil, at twice the volume from Argentina. Even with a 35% import tax, he said, Brazil is ‘the producing country that places the fewest limits on imported vehicles’.

What It Means for You

Sales at home are still up 16.1% on the year, so Brazil remains a growing car market for global makers selling there. The pressure shows in exports and in rising imports of Chinese vehicles.

Readers can compare this with our report on Brazil’s September factory output. A report on car renter Localiza’s third-quarter profit covers the fleet-buying side of the market.

What Is Not Known

The figures do not show why production and registrations both fell from September. They also do not show whether the October dip will continue.

A single month cannot settle the trend, especially after a strong September. Whether exports recover depends on demand in Argentina, where Anfavea says sales have weakened.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Brazil’s Car Output Fall in October?

Production fell 5.1% from September to 254.5 thousand vehicles, Anfavea says. It was still 2.7% above October 2025.

Are Brazilians Still Buying New Vehicles?

Registrations of new vehicles in October were 1.8% above a year earlier, though 5.6% below September. For the first ten months they are up 16.1%.

Why Are Brazil’s Vehicle Exports Falling?

Anfavea says Brazilian makers are losing share in key markets such as Argentina, where domestic sales have weakened. Over the same period imports rose 22.3% from a year earlier.

Sources: Anfavea, the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, monthly vehicle statistics for October 2026, released 11 November 2026 (https://anfavea.com.br).

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