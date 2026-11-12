Brazil Shop Workers Get Five-Day Week Deal

BRAZIL MARKETS · LABOUR

Published Thursday, 12 November 2026, 4:59 a.m. ET · Source: O Globo, a Rio de Janeiro daily; Diário do Centro do Mundo, a Brazilian news site; Brasil de Fato, a Brazilian news outlet

Key Facts The deal Retail unions in São Paulo and Porto Alegre agreed to replace most six-day work weeks with five-day ones.

Who About 150,000 to 200,000 São Paulo workers and 100,000 Porto Alegre workers are covered.

When Porto Alegre’s rest-day system starts 1 December and São Paulo’s new rules start 16 December.

Unknown The reports do not say whether the Labour Ministry must register the deals.

Retail unions in São Paulo and Porto Alegre have signed deals that end the 6×1 schedule (six days on, one off) in favour of 5×2 (five on, two off). They start in December, ahead of a national 42-hour rule, and cover hundreds of thousands of workers.

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A supermarket cashier in São Paulo may soon work five days a week instead of six. Unions and employers in the city and in Porto Alegre have agreed to make that change in December.

The Sindicato dos Comerciários de São Paulo, the city’s retail workers’ union led by Ricardo Patah, signed an addendum to its collective agreement, O Globo reported on 11 November. The deal covers supermarkets, food wholesale, footwear, meat, steel and jewellery trade, and large retail chains.

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In Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul state, the Sindec-POA, the city’s retail workers’ union, closed a convention for about 100,000 workers in 30,000 shops. Twenty-two employer unions are involved, from shopping centres to pharmacies, the same O Globo report said.

São Paulo’s rules start on Wednesday 16 December, with a 42-hour week and eight days off a month, according to O Globo. Diário do Centro do Mundo, a Brazilian news site, reported on 11 November that the São Paulo group has 150,000 to 200,000 people, depending on which trades count.

Why It Matters

The deals follow Constitutional Amendment 141, which Congress promulgated on 16 October, Brasil de Fato reported on 16 October. It cuts the legal week from 44 to 42 hours two months after publication, which is 16 December, and to 40 hours about 14 months after publication.

The union deals set a local calendar for that first step, just before the Christmas rush. Brasil de Fato adds that the amendment bars any salary cut, nominal or proportional.

Porto Alegre’s convention also gives a real raise of INPC plus 1% in general and INPC plus 1.5% on pay floors, O Globo reported. INPC is the national consumer price index for lower-income households, so pay would rise above inflation.

Shoppers crowd Rua 25 de Março, a busy shopping street in central São Paulo, in a file photo from 2008. Photo: Otávio Nogueira, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Happens Next

Porto Alegre’s paid rest-day system begins on Tuesday 1 December and its 42-hour week on Wednesday 16 December, according to Estadão. São Paulo’s new rules also start on 16 December, while Porto Alegre’s Christmas sales peak runs from 14 December, according to Diário do Centro do Mundo.

The Supreme Court is the second checkpoint, because the CNC, Brazil’s national commerce confederation, has asked it to change the timetable. Justice Flávio Dino, who called a hearing on the amendment, said on 10 November: “If Congress decided that the methodology is 44, 42, 40, so it will be, regardless of whether the negotiations advance,” according to Diário do Centro do Mundo.

The CNC says at least 7 million companies may be affected and wants more time. Dino is expected to take the case to the full Supreme Court bench the following week, the same site reported.

What Is Not Known

None of the reports says whether the Labour Ministry must register the addendum or the convention. Nor do they say whether salaries stay unchanged in São Paulo’s 42-hour step.

Reports also differ on how many workers are covered: Diário do Centro do Mundo counts about 250,000 in the two cities, while Estadão, a São Paulo daily, reported on 11 November about 700,000. The union texts themselves were not available to The Rio Times.

What It Means for You

For US investors, this is a cost story for Brazilian supermarket and retail chains, which must cover more shifts. No report we found puts a number on the effect on margins.

Travellers in São Paulo and Porto Alegre may notice different staffing in December shops. No report says opening hours will shrink.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is covered by the new retail deals?

Porto Alegre’s deal covers about 100,000 workers. São Paulo’s covers 150,000 to 200,000, depending on which trades count, according to Diário do Centro do Mundo.

When does the five-day week start?

Porto Alegre’s rest-day system begins on 1 December and São Paulo’s new rules on 16 December 2026.

Do workers lose pay?

Brasil de Fato says the constitutional amendment bars salary cuts. The reports do not say whether São Paulo’s deal keeps pay unchanged.

Sources: O Globo via InfoMoney, 11 November 2026; Diário do Centro do Mundo, 11 November 2026; Brasil de Fato, 16 October 2026; Estadão, 11 November 2026.