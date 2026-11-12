World Bank Eyes US$250M for Kenya Irrigation
KENYA · AGRICULTURE
Kenya expects Ksh32.5 billion (Kenyan shillings, about US$250 million) from the World Bank to expand irrigation. Ephantus Kimotho, the Irrigation Principal Secretary, the top civil servant of that department, made the announcement in Nairobi on Wednesday 11 November 2026.
The financing is still being finalised and has not been approved. The United States is the largest shareholder of the World Bank, so Washington has a stake in how such loans perform.
Kenya is also a trade and security partner of the United States and exports tea, coffee and horticulture. The terms will matter for Kenya’s World Bank borrowing.
Key Facts
- Who Ephantus Kimotho, Kenya’s top civil servant for irrigation, met World Bank officials in Nairobi on 11 November.
- What Proposed US$250 million credit from the World Bank’s low-cost lending arm, plus a US$2 million grant.
- Programme Kenya Resilient Irrigation for a Sustainable Economy (K-RISE), a programme to widen irrigation.
- Status Proposed only; the terms are still being finalised.
- Why Farmers would gain a bigger role in building and running irrigation schemes.
What Was Announced
Kimotho met a World Bank delegation led by Saroj Kumar Jha, the director of the bank’s Global Water Practice. He said the financing is a proposed US$250 million from the International Development Association (IDA), which lends to poorer countries on easy terms, plus a US$2 million grant.
The package would fund the Kenya Resilient Irrigation for a Sustainable Economy programme, known as K-RISE. The grant comes from the Global Water Security and Sanitation Partnership (GWSP), a water-focused funding partnership, and supports delivery.
Kimotho called K-RISE a “paradigm shift” for the sector. He said it moves away from scattered, infrastructure-only projects to a joined-up programme.
Kimotho said the World Bank praised Kenya’s National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan, the government’s irrigation spending blueprint. He also described a National Irrigation Informatics Centre discussed with the bank for planning, investment priorities, water management and monitoring.
Why It Matters
Kimotho put the credit at US$250 million plus a US$2 million grant, so the grant is under 1% of the package. The loan would be Kenya’s own borrowing, which would be new public debt.
The key mechanism is a change in who runs irrigation. Farmers would take a bigger role in developing and managing schemes, and the project also covers better performance of existing schemes, water security and sector coordination.
Reliable water lets farmers keep growing through dry spells, which matters for exporters of tea, coffee and horticulture. The programme also introduces new funding methods and technology, according to the same statement.
We use the RT spot rate of 129.85 Kenyan shillings per US$1 from 12 November 2026. At that rate Ksh32.5 billion (about US$250 million) matches the dollar figure Kimotho gave.
What It Means for You
For Kenyan farmers, the plan promises a bigger voice in running irrigation schemes. Whether that reaches their fields depends on board approval and on rules that are not yet published.
Investors in Kenyan debt should note that the loan would add to Kenya’s borrowing. Buyers of Kenyan tea, coffee and produce may care about steadier water, though no output figures have been given.
For US readers, the loan is a test of lending by the World Bank, which Washington helps govern. It also concerns a partner whose farm exports reach American shoppers.
What Is Not Known
The interest rate and repayment period for the loan have not been published. We have no confirmed number of farmers or acres that would be reached.
Board approval is not guaranteed, and the package could change before it is signed. The Informatics Centre was discussed with the bank, but we have seen no timetable or budget for it.
What to Watch Next
The announcement gave no World Bank board date. The next checkpoint is the signing of the financing, which would make the terms public.
Any published loan terms would show how costly the money is for Kenya. More is on our Kenya page.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much is Kenya set to receive?
Kenya expects a proposed US$250 million from the World Bank’s International Development Association, plus a US$2 million grant. At the rate used here, that is about Ksh32.5 billion.
When will the World Bank decide?
The announcement gave no World Bank board date. The financing is still being finalised.
What is K-RISE?
K-RISE is the Kenya Resilient Irrigation for a Sustainable Economy programme. It aims to give farmers a bigger role in building and running irrigation schemes.
Is the money approved yet?
No, the financing is still proposed. The terms, including interest and repayment period, have not been published.
Sources
- Remarks of Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho, Nairobi, 11 November 2026
- RT spot exchange rate, 12 November 2026
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