BRAZIL ECONOMY · EXPORT CREDIT

Published Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET · Source: Brazilian Senate

Brazil’s exporters, squeezed by US tariffs, are about to get a much bigger credit line from Brasília. On Tuesday 17 November 2026, the Senate approved a bill that lets the government add up to R$13.5 billion (about US$2.3 billion) to its Brasil Soberano export-loan plan.

The vote came a day before the emergency decree behind the plan would have expired on Wednesday 18 November. The bill now goes to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for signature.

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Brasil Soberano, or “Sovereign Brazil”, is a federal programme of subsidised loans for companies hurt by US tariffs and international conflicts. It cushions exporters of minerals, fertilisers and manufactured goods.

Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The number Senate approves up to R$13.5 billion (US$2.3 billion) more export credit.

The total With the earlier R$15 billion, the Treasury limit reaches R$28.5 billion (US$4.9 billion).

Next step President Lula signs; the BNDES state development bank must file a lending plan.

Prediction markets Polymarket bettors give Brazil about 7.5% for a Trump trade deal before 2027 (3:43 p.m. ET).

Brazil’s Senate voted on Tuesday to widen subsidised credit for exporters hit by US tariffs. The bill goes to President Lula for signature.

The Planalto Palace in Brasília, seat of Brazil’s presidency, in a file photo. Photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado.

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What the Senate Approved

The bill grows out of Provisional Measure 1,379, a decree with the force of law that Congress must confirm or let lapse. It was published on Wednesday 22 July 2026 and creates the third edition of Brasil Soberano.

It lets the Treasury raise the plan’s lending limit by up to R$13.5 billion (US$2.3 billion), on top of the R$15 billion (US$2.6 billion) set earlier. The Treasury limit can now reach R$28.5 billion (US$4.9 billion), at 5.77 reais per dollar (market-data provider RT, 17 November).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The BNDES, Brazil’s state development bank, can add its own money. Loans can pay for working capital, machinery and new export markets, from farming and mining to fertilisers and cars.

How the Plan Has Grown

This is the plan’s third round in about 15 months, after a provisional measure in August 2025 and Law 15.473 of 2026, which authorised up to R$15 billion. The Senate’s news service said in July that it followed a fresh US tariff on Brazilian goods and the war between the United States and Iran.

Why Senators Changed the Funding Rule

Senator Leany Lemos, who represents the Federal District around Brasília and wrote the report, removed a condition that the extra R$13.5 billion come only from money repaid to the Treasury on earlier loans. She said one source would tie its effect to the pace of repayments.

She says the BNDES can lend more this way without extra cost to the Treasury. In July the government said the Treasury part should not hit the primary balance, the budget result before interest payments.

A joint committee of both chambers approved her report on Thursday 5 November. It rejected an amendment reserving at least 25% for small and mid-sized firms.

What It Means for US Readers

Brazilian exporters of minerals, fertilisers and manufactured goods gain first: subsidised loans help them keep paying suppliers and shipping while US tariffs bite. Small firms lost their proposed 25% reserve.

The new money is a 90% increase on the original R$15 billion limit. The test for investors is how fast the BNDES lends and which sectors draw the money.

What Is Not Known

The Senate’s July report counted R$18.5 billion of new credit: R$13.5 billion from the Treasury plus R$5 billion of BNDES money. The R$28.5 billion limit counts Treasury funds only, and the reports do not say how much BNDES money will finally be added.

The vote count and final text are not yet published. Nor is it clear when Lula will sign, or whether listed exporters such as mining giant Vale (NYSE: VALE) will draw on the loans.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on events, shows Brazil at about 7.5% in its market on which countries Donald Trump will make new trade deals with before 2027 (3:43 p.m. ET, US$417,797 traded). It is a bet, not a poll, and not a view on this bill.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch Next

Lula’s signature turns the bill into law, with no date announced. The BNDES must then present a lending plan to an interministerial council led by the Casa Civil, the president’s chief of staff office.

The central government’s October budget balance is due on Friday 27 November at 12:30 p.m. ET. More context is in our Brazil economy guide, our report on exporters eyeing Canada and the Brazil news hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s Brasil Soberano plan?

It is a federal programme of subsidised loans, run with the BNDES, for exporters and suppliers hurt by US tariffs and international conflicts. The third round lets lending grow by up to R$13.5 billion (US$2.3 billion).

Is the export credit bill law yet?

Not yet. The Senate approved it on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and it goes to President Lula for signature.

Sources: Senado Federal, Senado Agora notice on export credit; Agência Senado, joint committee vote (5 November 2026); Agência Senado, publication of MP 1,379 (23 July 2026); RT (exchange rate and economic calendar, 17 November 2026); Polymarket (17 November 2026).