A Chilean conglomerate that spent years building giant plants now says it wants to be paid back for them. Empresas Copec, a Chilean holding company linked to the Angelini family, a Chilean business dynasty, told investors at its annual Investor Day on 17 November that profit, cash and shareholder returns now come first.

Copec owns the Copec fuel-station chain, the Arauco forestry and pulp group, the Abastible gas distributor and a stake in the Mina Justa copper mine in Peru. For US readers who follow Latin American companies, the plan shows how a large holding moves from building to paying out.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Shift. Copec will prioritise profit, cash flow, lower debt and shareholder returns once its new mill runs.

Debt. Net debt was 2.95 times adjusted EBITDA (operating earnings) in the third quarter; target 2 to 3.

Sucuriú. Arauco’s pulp mill in Brazil is 84.3% complete and due to start at the end of 2027.

Asset sales. Copec has made divestments of more than US$2.7 billion in the last five years.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Copec says the building years are ending. Investors now wait to see how fast new mills turn into cash, lower debt and payouts.

Why Copec Is Changing Course

Eduardo Navarro, Copec’s chief executive, said on 17 November: “In recent years we have invested to build leading platforms and assets that are hard to replicate.” He said the focus would be prudent financial management and return for shareholders.

Copec’s statement the same day said this new stage begins once the Sucuriú pulp mill starts operating. It named four priorities: maximising profitability, strengthening cash flow, reducing leverage (debt relative to earnings) and boosting shareholder return.

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Navarro also said artificial intelligence and the energy transition are driving demand for energy, infrastructure and copper. He named three strengths for the period ahead: financial solidity, long-term positioning, and resilience and adaptability.

A Copec fuel pump at a service station in Santiago, Chile, 31 December 2021. Photo: Rjcastillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The Plan in Plain Terms

Copec said on 17 November it will raise return on invested capital and improve the operating performance of its subsidiaries. It also plans to cut debt as big projects such as Sucuriú start generating cash.

The holding company will stay active in managing its portfolio and deciding where capital goes, Copec said. It described asset sales as a tool to make value visible, and it plans initiatives to improve transparency to the market.

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Debt and the Sucuriú Mill

Copec said on 17 November that net debt was 2.95 times adjusted EBITDA, which means earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, at the third quarter of 2026. That sits inside the company’s target range of 2 to 3 times, and Copec said it aims to preserve its investment-grade credit rating, the tier lenders treat as low risk.

Sucuriú, Arauco’s pulp mill in Brazil, is the largest investment in Copec’s history, the company said on 17 November. It was 84.3% complete as of October 2026, 5.9 percentage points ahead of schedule.

The mill will have capacity of 3.5 million tonnes a year, according to Copec’s presentation on 17 November. The company expects start-up at the end of 2027.

Where the Next Growth Comes From

Pablo Franzini, vice-president of Arauco’s wood business, told the Investor Day on 17 November that value-added products were 46% of wood sales volume in 2025, with a target above 50%. He presented expansion projects at Zitácuaro, a town in central Mexico, and a new line for OSB (oriented strand board) and siding in Ñuble, a region of southern Chile.

Olivier Paccot, general manager of Blue Express, Copec’s last-mile delivery company, presented growth opportunities on the same day. Juan Pablo Doñas, Copec’s regional manager for lubricants, presented the growth outlook for that business.

Copec said Mina Justa, the Peruvian copper mine in which it holds a stake, has potential to expand through an underground project called Justa Subterránea and new exploration. The presentations were made to analysts and institutional investors from Chile and abroad.

What It Means for You

On Copec’s own logic, cash from Sucuriú is what can fund payouts, because leverage of 2.95 times sits near the top of its 2 to 3 range. That is our reading of the company’s 17 November statement, not a payout figure Copec has given.

For a US investor or a buyer of Chilean pulp, the signal is that a major producer is finishing its big spending and turning to returns. Our earlier reports covered the rise in Copec’s third-quarter profit and the fight over cybersecurity fines.

Readers following Chilean business can find more on our Chile news page, including coverage of pollution charges in Quintero Bay. Copec’s next steps will show whether the shift to payouts is quick or gradual.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the Sucuriú start-up, which Copec expects at the end of 2027. The second is Copec’s next quarterly results, and that date is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed any dividend amount or share buyback, or a target date for reducing leverage. Nor is it confirmed which assets might be sold, or at what price.

We did not confirm a cost figure for Sucuriú. We did not see the full presentation slides.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Empresas Copec?

Empresas Copec is a Chilean holding company linked to the Angelini family, a Chilean business dynasty. It owns the Copec fuel-station chain, the Arauco forestry and pulp group, the Abastible gas distributor and a stake in Peru’s Mina Justa copper mine.

What did Copec announce on 17 November?

At its Investor Day, Copec said it will focus on profitability, cash flow, lower debt and shareholder returns. That stage begins once its Sucuriú pulp mill starts operating.

When will the Sucuriú mill start?

Copec expects start-up at the end of 2027. The mill was 84.3% complete as of October 2026, 5.9 percentage points ahead of schedule.

Has Copec announced a dividend or buyback?

We have not confirmed any dividend amount or buyback. Copec said only that shareholder return is a priority once Sucuriú is running.