Volkswagen Eyes Brazil’s Ageing Truck Fleet
BRAZIL · BUSINESS
Brazil’s truck fleet is about twice as old as it should be, and high borrowing costs play a big part, says Roberto Cortes, chief executive of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (Volkswagen Trucks and Buses), the Brazilian arm of Traton, the truck-making group inside Germany’s Volkswagen Group. He says the maker sees room to grow, and it is moving into vans and light commercial vehicles (light vans and small trucks).
Cortes spoke in an interview published on 17 November 2026. His claims are the company’s own and could not be checked against a Volkswagen filing.
Key Facts
- What Volkswagen’s Brazilian truck chief says an ageing fleet and costly credit leave room to grow.
- Borrowing He puts truck loan costs at 14% to 15%, near 20% with a lender’s spread.
- New move Volkswagen is entering vans and light commercial vehicles; they start as imports.
- Open No unit sales for the vans are published; the figures here are the executive’s own.
Volkswagen’s Brazilian truck boss argues that expensive credit keeps old trucks on the road and that fleet renewal is the next big opportunity.
Why Old Trucks Stay on the Road
Cortes says Brazil’s truck fleet is twice as old as it should be, which he says makes transport costlier. Operators usually finance new vehicles, so a cost of capital (the price of borrowing) of 14% or 15%, and almost 20% once a lender’s spread is added, pushes them to keep ageing trucks.
The chief executive says the company builds trucks at a plant in Resende in Rio de Janeiro state and exports to more than 30 countries. About 40,000 of the roughly 100,000 trucks made in Brazil are Volkswagen’s, he says.
A Bet on Vans
The company’s new vans start as imports, Cortes said. He gave no unit sales figures for them.
The light-commercial segment is about 50,000 vehicles, a fraction of the truck market where Volkswagen says it holds about 30%. Cortes did not say how soon the vans could add to the company’s sales.
What It Means for Readers Outside Brazil
Brazilian freight costs feed into the prices of soy, beef and coffee shipped abroad, so cheaper credit for trucks would help trade. Investors in Traton and in Brazilian truck suppliers should watch how fast interest rates fall, because Cortes ties renewal to credit costs.
Volkswagen has not published sales volumes for the new vans. Cortes also gave no figure for what older trucks cost operators.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Roberto Cortes?
He is the chief executive of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, the Brazilian truck and bus maker that belongs to the German group Traton.
Why is Brazil’s truck fleet so old?
Cortes says high interest rates make new trucks expensive to finance. He puts the cost of capital at 14% to 15% before a spread, reaching almost 20%.
What is Volkswagen launching in Brazil?
A line of vans and light commercial vehicles, initially imported. Cortes gave no unit sales figures.
Sources: Roberto Cortes, chief executive of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, interview of 17 November 2026; Traton and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus company information. Related: Brazil news.
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