Peru’s Tumbes River Tops Red Alert Level
PERU · WEATHER
Peru’s Tumbes River rose above its red alert threshold of 1,000 cubic metres per second on Tuesday 17 November 2026, flooding farmland in the locality of Garbanzal. Readings at the El Tigre station of Senamhi, Peru’s weather and hydrology service, reached 1,340.85 m³/s at 6:00 a.m.
By 9:00 a.m. the flow was reported at 1,279.33 m³/s and falling. No deaths were reported.
Key Facts
- What Tumbes River passed its red threshold of 1,000 cubic metres per second at El Tigre station.
- Peak About 1,388 m³/s at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday 17 November 2026; 1,279 m³/s by 9:00 a.m.
- Damage Farmland flooded in Garbanzal; light waterlogging on Avenida Mariscal Castilla in Bellavista, Tumbes.
- Response The national water authority (ANA) sent machinery; the regional civil defence emergency centre is monitoring.
A swollen river in Peru’s far north covered fields on Tuesday morning, and the flow had begun to drop by mid-morning.
What the Readings Show
Senamhi readings at the El Tigre station in San Jacinto, Tumbes, showed 1,340.85 m³/s at 6:00 a.m., a peak of 1,387.59 m³/s at 7:00 a.m. and 1,279.33 m³/s at 9:00 a.m. The red threshold at that station is 1,000 m³/s. On Monday 2 November the same station had recorded 1,021.33 m³/s, just above the threshold, according to Peru’s national emergency operations centre (COEN).
Tuesday’s peak is about 39% above the red line.
Where the Water Went
The overflow hit crop fields in Garbanzal, a rural locality along the river. Farmers on both banks were told to stay off their land.
In the Bellavista area of Tumbes city, light waterlogging on Avenida Mariscal Castilla was handled with motor pumps. The national water authority (ANA) deployed machinery, and the regional civil defence platform through its emergency centre (COER Tumbes) is monitoring the river.
What It Means for Readers Outside Peru
Tumbes is Peru’s northernmost coastal region, bordering Ecuador. A short flood can damage fields, but the effect on harvests depends on how long the water stays.
Travellers to the region should check Senamhi and INDECI, Peru’s national civil defence institute, before trips by road. The next Senamhi notice will show whether the river returns below 1,000 m³/s.
What Is Not Known
The area of farmland affected has not been published by the authorities. They had not announced when the alert would end.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the red threshold for the Tumbes River?
At the El Tigre station it is 1,000 cubic metres per second. Tuesday’s readings were above that line until at least 9:00 a.m.
Were there casualties?
No deaths were reported on 17 November 2026.
Will the river keep rising?
The flow was falling by 9:00 a.m. Senamhi notices will show whether it stays below the red threshold.
Sources: Senamhi hydrological readings for El Tigre station, 17 November 2026; emergency operations centre (COEN) reading of 2 November 2026; Regional Civil Defence Platform and COER Tumbes; National Water Authority (ANA). Related: Peru braces for more extreme rain in the north; Peru news.
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