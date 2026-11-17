Brazil: Consumption Tax

Brazil’s Finance Minister Dario Durigan goes before the Senate on Tuesday 17 November 2026 to explain a proposed new sales tax rate. The hearing starts at 10:00 in Brasília, Brazil’s capital (08:00 US Eastern, 13:00 UTC), and the rate will affect what companies, foreign ones included, pay to sell in Brazil from 2027.

The proposed rate is 11.3% for the CBS, the federal half of Brazil’s new value-added tax, a sales tax charged at each step of production. The Senate said on 13 November that its Economic Affairs Committee, known as the CAE, will hold the public hearing.

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Durigan runs Brazil’s Finance Ministry, and the Senate said on 13 November that he will discuss how the 2027 rate was calculated. The CBS taxes consumption of goods and services, the Senate said on 13 November, so its 2027 rate matters to any company selling in Brazil, foreign ones included.

Key Facts Hearing. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 10:00 in Brasília (08:00 US Eastern), Senate Economic Affairs Committee.

Rate. Audit court TCU recommends an 11.3% reference rate for the CBS, the new federal sales tax.

Guests. Finance Minister Dario Durigan, TCU president Vital do Rêgo Filho and tax official Robinson Barreirinhas.

Dispute. Senator Izalci Lucas, who requested the hearing, says combined rates near 30% breach the 26.5% cap.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A new Brazilian sales tax rate, proposed by an audit court, now meets the Senate, which has until mid December to accept it or change it.

The Big Picture

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) is Brazil’s audit body for federal spending, not a court of law. The Senate said on 10 November that the TCU handed its ruling to Senate President Davi Alcolumbre that day, recommending an 11.3% reference rate for the CBS.

The TCU president, Vital do Rêgo, said the rate came after eight months of talks with the Federal Revenue (Receita Federal), the tax authority. The TCU plenary approved it on 28 October 2026, the court said, and our earlier report covered it.

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The IBS, the other half of the new tax, is run jointly by states and cities. The Senate said on 13 November that the reference rate is the starting figure for the CBS, so the rate actually charged can be lower through reductions or exemptions.

The TCU calculates and recommends, but the Senate decides by resolution, and its deadline is 15 December 2026, the Senate said on 13 November. Rêgo said on 10 November that the Senate can keep 11.3% or vary it “according to its sovereign understanding”.

Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, in a file photo. Photo: Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

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Why It Matters

A higher CBS rate can raise costs for companies selling in Brazil from 2027, although a value-added tax lets businesses offset tax paid on their inputs, and the reform replaces older consumption taxes with two new ones, as our explainer describes. Senator Izalci Lucas (of the Liberal Party, Federal District) wrote in his hearing request that, with the IBS, the CBS “points to a combined rate near 30%, above the 26.5% cap set in Complementary Law 214 of 2025”, the law that sets the reform’s rules, the Senate quoted on 13 November.

In Plain English CBS: the federal part of Brazil’s new sales tax, charged on goods and services.

the federal part of Brazil’s new sales tax, charged on goods and services. Reference rate: the starting figure from which the rate actually charged is worked out.

the starting figure from which the rate actually charged is worked out. TCU: Brazil’s audit court, which checks federal spending and here proposed the rate.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the hearing on Tuesday 17 November 2026 at 10:00 in Brasília (08:00 US Eastern, 13:00 UTC), the Senate said on 13 November. Vital do Rêgo and Robinson Barreirinhas, the Federal Revenue’s special secretary, are also due.

The second is the Senate deadline of Tuesday 15 December 2026 to fix the rate by resolution, the Senate said on 10 and 13 November. The resolution will carry the final figure.

The Strongest Counter-View

Senator Izalci Lucas, who asked for the hearing, challenges the TCU figure in his request, quoted by the Senate on 13 November. The hearing is where Durigan, the TCU president and the Federal Revenue can answer that challenge.

What Is Not Known

The hearing is still ahead, so what Durigan, Rêgo and Barreirinhas will say is unknown. How the Senate will vote, and whether it will change 11.3%, also remains open.

What It Means for You

For a US company or investor with Brazilian sales or a Brazilian subsidiary, the final CBS rate will set part of the tax bill from 2027. The date to follow is 15 December 2026, because the Senate resolution, not the hearing, fixes the rate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CBS reference rate?

The reference rate is the parameter from which the CBS actually charged is calculated. The rate companies pay can be lower through reductions, exemptions or sector treatment.

Who decides the final CBS rate?

The Senate decides by resolution, and its deadline is 15 December 2026. The TCU, Brazil’s audit court, only calculates and recommends a rate.

When is the hearing with Finance Minister Durigan?

It is on Tuesday 17 November 2026 at 10:00 in Brasília, which is 08:00 US Eastern and 13:00 UTC. The Senate Economic Affairs Committee will hear Durigan, the TCU president and a Federal Revenue official.