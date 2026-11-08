Brazil Gasoline Tax Relief Set to Expire

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 0.10% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.35% BRENT 96.65 ▼ 1.70% WTI 89.73 ▼ 1.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.01% SILVER 52.52 ▲ 1.38% SOY 1,196 ▲ 0.57% CORN 441.00 ▼ 0.11% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▼ 0.03% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▲ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.21% BRENT 96.65 ▼ 1.70% WTI 89.73 ▼ 1.21% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.58% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.01% SILVER 52.52 ▲ 1.38% SOY 1,196 ▲ 0.57% CORN 441.00 ▼ 0.11% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 0.42% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Brazil Economy

Brazil Gasoline Tax Relief Set to Expire

By · · 3 min read
Petrobras BR gas station in Brazil with fuel price board
A fuel station in Brazil. File photo. Photo: Rio Times photo library

Brazilian drivers could pay more for petrol (gasoline) from Tuesday 10 November, because a temporary federal tax cut ends on Monday 9 November. As of Sunday 8 November 2026, no extension had been published.

The cut is one of several measures Brasília took to soften an oil price surge linked to the Middle East conflict. A claim now circulating in Brazil, that fuel would cost twice as much without government action, rests on no published calculation that we could find.

Key Facts

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.
  • What. Brazil extended zero rates on three federal petrol taxes (PIS/Pasep, Cofins, Cide) to 9 November 2026.
  • Decision. Only a new government act can extend the relief; none was public on 8 November.
  • Pump price. Petrol averaged R$6.48 a litre (about US$1.18) on 25–31 October, said the oil agency ANP.
  • Size of relief. The government puts the cut at R$0.89 a litre of gasoline A (about US$0.16).
  • Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil extended zero federal taxes on petrol for 30 days, and that relief ends on Monday 9 November unless the government renews it.

What Changes on 10 November

Decree 13,134, published on 9 October 2026, extended the zero rates of PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide on petrol for 30 days, after an earlier decree. These federal taxes are charged when fuel is imported or sold, and they sit inside the pump price.

The government values the relief at R$0.89 a litre of gasoline A (about US$0.16), the fuel before ethanol is blended in. If the relief lapses, the taxes return from 10 November, and the effect at the pump can differ from that figure.

The Oil Shock Behind the Measures

Brent crude is the global oil benchmark, and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects it to average about US$105 a barrel in the fourth quarter, in its October outlook. Brazil imports part of its petrol and diesel, so world prices reach its pumps.

Diesel has its own support: a federal subsidy of R$2.12 a litre (about US$0.39), which the government has extended. We could not confirm its current end date.

Petrobras refinery at Ibirité, Minas Gerais
The Petrobras refinery at Ibirité, Minas Gerais state. File photo.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 9, 2026 · 04:37

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 2 names
100% advancing

2 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
-0.03%

EUR / BRL
6.14
+0.21%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
96.65
-1.70%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Energy
0.00%
PETR4, PRIO3

Mining
0.00%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
0.00%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Industrials
0.00%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
0.00%
ENEV3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.54
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45
USD/BRL 5.51 -0.03% +3.27% 5.51 5.51 5.50
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 +0.00% +46.28% 45.36 45.36
VALE3 64.04 +0.00% -2.23% 64.04 64.04
ITUB4 40.53 +0.00% +4.03% 40.53 40.53
BBDC4 14.20 +0.00% -24.10% 14.20 14.20
BBAS3 17.13 +0.00% -25.07% 17.13 17.13
B3SA3 14.39 +0.00% +9.85% 14.39 14.39
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.48
WEGE3 48.19 +0.00% +9.75% 48.19 48.19
PRIO3 60.48 +0.00% +57.25% 60.48 60.48
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +0.00% -26.39% 30.29 30.29
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +0.00% -48.12% 4.41 4.41
GGBR4 24.15 +0.00% +26.31% 24.15 24.15
ENEV3 26.84 +0.00% +40.16% 26.84 26.84

Largest moves today
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
IBOV
168,498.45
+1.39%
USD/BRL
5.51
-0.03%
SELIC
13.75%
PETR4
45.36
+0.00%
VALE3
64.04
+0.00%
ITUB4
40.53
+0.00%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Utilities lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026
Martin Marietta Lists Jamaica in Filing

Read →

Would Fuel Really Cost Twice as Much?

A headline in Brazil says fuel would be twice as expensive without the government’s action. We found no calculation from the finance ministry, Petrobras (the state-controlled oil company) or the regulator that supports a doubling.

The published numbers are smaller: a tax relief of R$0.89 a litre against a pump price near R$6.48 is about 14% of the price. Subsidies and Petrobras’s own pricing add to the effect, but on these figures the tax cut alone cannot explain a doubling.

What It Means for You

Investors in Petrobras’s US-listed shares (ADR ticker PBR) can watch the government’s decision on fuel relief. A rise at the pump would also feed into Brazil’s monthly inflation readings.

Visitors renting cars could see slightly higher fuel costs from 10 November if the relief lapses. Our coverage of the oil shock continues in Brazil Fuel Prices Face Oil Up to 11% Dearer and Petrobras Shares Fall Over 20% in Two Weeks.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the government will renew the tax cut, or who first made the “twice as expensive” claim. It is also unclear how much stations will pass on if the relief ends, and when the diesel subsidy expires.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Brazil extend the gasoline tax cut?

Not announced as of 8 November 2026. The relief runs to 9 November and can only continue through a new government act.

Would Brazilian fuel cost twice as much without government action?

We found no published calculation showing that. The tax cut is worth up to R$0.89 a litre, about 14% of a R$6.48 pump price.

Sources: Decree 13,134 of 9 October 2026 (planalto.gov.br); ANP (National Petroleum Agency) weekly fuel price survey, 25–31 October 2026 (gov.br/anp); EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (eia.gov); Brazil’s finance ministry (gov.br/fazenda).

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Brazil economy brazil fuel prices Brazil gasoline Brazil inflation fuel subsidy oil price shock Petrobras PIS/Cofins

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.