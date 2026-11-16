Brazil Banking

Wellington Luiz, president of the legislature of Brazil’s Federal District, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that many pieces of the information lawmakers had before approving the purchase of Banco Master, a private bank since liquidated, by Brasília’s state bank BRB were not true. If he is right, lawmakers voted on faulty information, and who supplied it is now an open question.

Luiz, a member of Brazil’s MDB party, said in a video interview on 16 November 2026, in our translation from Portuguese: ‘Unfortunately, the information we had was insufficient.’ He added: ‘Many of them were not true.’

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BRB (Banco de Brasília), the Federal District’s state-controlled bank, told investors on 3 September 2025 that the central bank had rejected its bid to buy Master, a deal the CLDF (Câmara Legislativa do Distrito Federal), the district’s legislature, had approved. On the cost side, the FGC (Fundo Garantidor de Créditos), a bank-funded deposit insurer, said on 5 March 2026 that it paid R$38.4 billion (about US$6.6 billion) to Master creditors.

Key Facts Claim. Luiz, the Federal District legislature’s president, said on 16 November 2026 that many pieces of information were untrue.

Vote. The legislature approved state bank BRB’s Banco Master purchase on 19 August 2025, in two rounds.

Liquidation. Brazil’s central bank put Banco Master into liquidation on 18 November 2025.

Police. On 28 October 2026 Brazil’s Federal Police said R$12.2 billion (US$2.1 billion) of loans lacked proof.

Insurer. The FGC deposit insurer had paid R$38.4 billion (US$6.6 billion) to Master creditors by 5 March 2026.

Brasília’s top lawmaker says the information behind the 2025 vote was untrue, a claim that raises the question of who supplied it.

The Big Picture

The CLDF approved the bill on Tuesday 19 August 2025, in two rounds, authorising BRB to buy 49% of Master’s ordinary shares and 100% of its preferred shares. On 3 September 2025 BRB told investors that the central bank had rejected its 28 March 2025 request.

On 18 November 2025 the central bank placed Banco Master into extrajudicial liquidation, a supervised wind-down. A Federal Police (PF) report of 28 October 2026, covered in our earlier reporting, found R$12.2 billion (about US$2.1 billion) of credit portfolios sold to BRB without proof of existence and indicted Master’s owner Daniel Vorcaro, former BRB president Paulo Henrique Costa and 13 others; Vorcaro’s lawyers call the indictment weak.

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BRB is controlled by the Federal District government. Its bid to buy Banco Master was rejected by the central bank in September 2025. (Photo: Agência Brasília, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Happened

Asked on 16 November 2026 whether the CLDF bears part of the blame, Luiz said no. He said: ‘Even if the bank purchase had gone ahead, it would not be the reason for the whole problem; there was an earlier problem that we did not know about.’ Luiz said deputies did not know about the credit portfolios, the loan books BRB bought from Master.

He said the way out of the BRB crisis is led by Celina Leão, governor of the Federal District and a member of the Progressistas (PP) party, ‘with great responsibility and care’.He said on 16 November 2026 that he wants a solution within 2026 and asked whether it is time to ‘step back’ to avoid a bigger loss.

He also said the federal government and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could help the Federal District, a theme we covered in Lula and the BRB rescue.

Why It Matters

If lawmakers were misled, the 2025 vote rested on information that Luiz himself calls untrue. The FGC said on 5 March 2026 that it had paid R$38.4 billion (about US$6.6 billion) to creditors of the Master group.

The FGC also said that banks would advance about five years (60 months) of contributions, an estimated R$32.5 billion (about US$5.6 billion), starting 25 March 2026. Because Brazilian banks fund the insurer, the cost of Master’s failure falls on the whole banking system, not only on Brasília; we convert reais at US$1 = R$5.7875, the market close of 16 November 2026.

Luiz’s denial of CLDF blame is his alone: before the vote of 19 August 2025, opposition deputy Fábio Felix, of the Psol party, called the plan one of the biggest bungles in the Federal District’s political history. The Federal Police investigation concerns BRB’s own purchases of credit portfolios, which sit within the wider Banco Master fraud case.

What To Watch

Luiz said on 16 November 2026 that he wants a solution within 2026, the first checkpoint. The second checkpoint, a date for any decision to step back, is date not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The statement we have does not say who gave lawmakers the information Luiz calls false. It also does not say whether the CLDF will open its own inquiry.

No decision on what the governor’s rescue plan will contain has been published in the material we have seen. Reported tallies of the August 2025 votes differ, so none is given.

In Plain English

Extrajudicial liquidation is a wind-down run by the central bank, not a court bankruptcy. A credit portfolio is a bundle of loans that one bank sells to another.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Brasília legislature president say?

Wellington Luiz said on 16 November 2026 that many pieces of the information lawmakers received before approving the Master purchase were ‘not true’. He did not say, in the statement we have, who supplied it.

Did the legislature approve the purchase?

Yes, on Tuesday 19 August 2025, in two rounds, authorising BRB to buy 49% of Master’s ordinary shares and 100% of its preferred shares. BRB told investors on 3 September 2025 that the central bank had rejected its request filed on 28 March 2025.

What did the Federal Police find?

The Federal Police told Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, the top court, on 28 October 2026 that R$12.2 billion (about US$2.1 billion) of loan books sold to BRB had no proof of existence. Lawyers for Master’s owner, Daniel Vorcaro, call the indictment weak.

Connected Coverage. Read more on the Banco Master fraud case and the federal role in the BRB rescue. More reporting is in our Brazil section.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil · Fundo Garantidor de Créditos · BRB investor relations.

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