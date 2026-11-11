Brazil’s 13.75% Rate Blocks Mine, CEO Says

IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.39% USD/MXN18.63— 0.00% USD/CLP983.76▼ 0.05% USD/COP3,278▲ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.04% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.83▲ 0.71% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.16▼ 0.23% BRENT 93.20 ▲ 1.87% WTI 87.07 ▲ 1.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▲ 1.02% GOLD 4,001 ▼ 0.73% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.57% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.50% WHEAT 598.00 ▲ 0.89% COFFEE 265.00 ▼ 2.36% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▼ 0.41% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,073 ▲ 6.98% BEEF 218.48 ▼ 0.33% CATTLE 327.48 ▼ 0.87% LITHIUM 61.20 ▲ 2.03% PETR4 44.08 ▼ 1.94% VALE3 64.55 ▼ 0.39% ITUB4 41.70 ▲ 1.21% BBDC4 14.52 ▼ 0.14% ABEV3 15.79 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.09 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.84 ▲ 1.75% PRIO3 61.77 ▲ 2.92% SUZB3 54.36 ▼ 0.18% RENT3 30.26 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 15.17 ▲ 2.99% CSAN3 2.95 ▲ 10.07% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 4.00 ▲ 4.99% PSSA3 46.10 ▼ 1.22% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.63 ▲ 1.44% BRKM5 2.91 ▼ 0.34% RANI3 8.46 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14% IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 983.78 ▼ 0.05% USD/COP 3,273 ▼ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.05% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.15% BRENT 93.20 ▲ 1.87% WTI 87.07 ▲ 1.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.28 ▲ 1.02% GOLD 4,001 ▼ 0.73% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.57% CORN 446.75 ▼ 0.50% WHEAT 598.00 ▲ 0.89% COFFEE 265.00 ▼ 2.36% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▼ 0.41% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,073 ▲ 6.98% BEEF 218.48 ▼ 0.33% CATTLE 327.48 ▼ 0.87% LITHIUM 61.20 ▲ 2.03% PETR4 44.08 ▼ 1.94% VALE3 64.55 ▼ 0.39% ITUB4 41.70 ▲ 1.21% BBDC4 14.52 ▼ 0.14% ABEV3 15.79 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.09 ▼ 0.06% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.84 ▲ 1.75% PRIO3 61.77 ▲ 2.92% SUZB3 54.36 ▼ 0.18% RENT3 30.26 ▲ 1.58% AZZA3 15.17 ▲ 2.99% CSAN3 2.95 ▲ 10.07% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 4.00 ▲ 4.99% PSSA3 46.10 ▼ 1.22% CVCB3 0.88 ▲ 2.33% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.15 ▲ 0.35% NATU3 5.63 ▲ 1.44% BRKM5 2.91 ▼ 0.34% RANI3 8.46 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Brazil Business

Brazil’s 13.75% Rate Blocks Mine, CEO Says

By · · 5 min read
A wide river winding through Amazon rainforest in Brazil.
File photo. A river in the Amazon rainforest near Manaus, April 2011. Photo: Neil Palmer / CIAT, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

BRAZIL · MINING

Matthew Simpson, chief executive of Brazil Potash, a developer of a planned fertiliser mine in the Amazon, was quoted in Brazilian news reports of a fertiliser seminar on Wednesday 11 November 2026 as saying that Brazil’s interest rate makes investing in the country unfeasible. The rate he criticised, the Selic, stands at 13.75%, according to the Central Bank of Brazil.

For US readers, the comment comes from the head of a company listed on NYSE American under the ticker GRO. He said the government should help finance such projects.

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Key Facts

  • Who Matthew Simpson, chief executive of Brazil Potash, which plans a potash mine in Amazonas state.
  • What Brazilian news reports quote him at a Brasília fertiliser seminar saying the interest rate makes investing in Brazil unfeasible.
  • Rate The Selic has been 13.75% since 17 September, down from 15% in January.
  • Ask Simpson wants the government to help finance mining projects, citing Canada and the United States.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket gives a 90.5% chance that Brazil’s central bank leaves the Selic unchanged in December (11 November, 12:44 p.m. ET).
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What the Chief Executive Said

Simpson argued that mining projects of this size are not viable without cooperation from the public sector and from domestic capital. He pointed to Canada and the United States, where governments put billions of dollars into securing the construction of such projects.

Brazil Potash leads the Autazes potash project in Amazonas state. Simpson said the company aims to raise funds over the next four and a half years to build Autazes, which the company has put at a cost of about US$2.5 billion.

Open-pit mine in Brazil
File photo. Terraces of an open-pit iron ore mine in Itabira, Minas Gerais, 2013, shown as an example of Brazilian mining, not the Autazes site. Photo: Josue Marinho, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What the Rate Looks Like

The Selic is the benchmark rate set by the Central Bank of Brazil’s Monetary Policy Committee, known as Copom. It stood at 15% on 1 January 2026 and was cut by a quarter of a point five times from March, most recently with effect from 17 September.

Copom left the rate at 13.75% at its meeting on 4 November, so borrowing stays costly for any project that depends on loans. Potash, a salt rich in potassium used as crop fertiliser, is a product Brazil’s farmers mostly buy abroad.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 11, 2026 · 16:03

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,470.78
+0.66%
L 171,335day rangeH 172,987

+9.35% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
57% advancing

8 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.56
-0.38%

EUR / BRL
6.17
-0.15%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
93.20
+1.87%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+2.99%
AZZA3

Industrials
+1.67%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+0.92%
ENEV3

Financials
+0.81%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Energy
+0.49%
PETR4, PRIO3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Materials
-0.18%
SUZB3

Mining
-0.56%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,470.78
+0.66%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,905.78
+0.05%

S&P IPSAChile
10,595.42
-0.02%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,483.24
-1.77%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,470.78 +0.66% +9.35% 171,336.99 172,987 171,335
USD/BRL 5.56 -0.38% +5.14% 5.58 5.59 5.55
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 44.08 -1.94% +32.77% 44.95 44.52 43.30 44,998,100
VALE3 64.55 -0.39% -0.65% 64.80 65.47 64.16 7,313,200
ITUB4 41.70 +1.21% +4.20% 41.20 42.09 41.55 7,926,800
BBDC4 14.52 -0.14% -25.65% 14.54 14.82 14.46 22,621,300
BBAS3 17.09 -0.06% -27.23% 17.10 17.31 17.03 15,605,000
B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 20,714,600
ABEV3 15.79 +0.00% +16.26% 15.79 15.88 15.74 13,419,800
WEGE3 51.84 +1.75% +12.43% 50.95 52.00 50.95 6,202,400
PRIO3 61.77 +2.92% +53.00% 60.02 61.99 60.50 13,356,700
SUZB3 54.36 -0.18% +16.80% 54.46 54.64 54.06 3,707,600
RENT3 30.26 +1.58% -30.03% 29.79 30.77 29.93 4,969,700
AZZA3 15.17 +2.99% -47.27% 14.73 15.45 14.74 1,930,700
CSNA3 4.43 +1.14% -46.57% 4.38 4.50 4.38 9,140,800
GGBR4 25.20 -2.44% +33.33% 25.83 25.81 25.07 2,359,500
ENEV3 27.30 +0.92% +41.47% 27.05 27.66 27.05 2,693,300

Largest moves today
AZZA3
15.17
+2.99%
PRIO3
61.77
+2.92%
GGBR4
25.20
-2.44%
B3SA3
14.80
+2.21%
PETR4
44.08
-1.94%
WEGE3
51.84
+1.75%
RENT3
30.26
+1.58%
ITUB4
41.70
+1.21%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 0.66%, with breadth positive — 8 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Mining lagged.

From The Rio Times

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Where the Shares Trade

Brazil Potash’s shares trade on NYSE American under the ticker GRO. The company’s Brazilian depositary receipts, certificates that represent foreign shares, trade on the São Paulo exchange B3 as GROP31.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users trade real-money bets, gave a 90.5% chance that Copom leaves the Selic unchanged at its December decision, as of 12:44 p.m. ET on 11 November. About US$70,000 has been traded across all outcomes of the December event, so it is thinly traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For holders of GRO shares or the Brazilian receipts, the remarks show that the cost of money is a live issue for the project. Brazil’s farmers still buy most of their potash abroad, which is the gap the project aims to fill.

The next test is Copom’s decision on Wednesday 9 December, which will show whether borrowing costs keep easing. A cut would ease the borrowing costs Simpson criticised, while a hold would leave them unchanged.

Our reports on the central bank’s latest minutes and on economists’ forecasts for the Selic explain why rates are expected to stay high. Our guide to Brazil’s critical minerals covers the wider mining picture.

What Is Not Known

We found no response from the Brazilian government or the central bank to Simpson’s remarks. It is also not known whether the company is in talks with BNDES, Brazil’s national development bank, or other public lenders.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Brazil Potash CEO say about interest rates?

Brazilian news reports quote Matthew Simpson, on 11 November 2026, saying that Brazil’s interest rate makes investing in the country unfeasible. He called for government help to finance mining projects.

What is the Selic rate?

The Selic is the benchmark interest rate set by the Central Bank of Brazil. It has been 13.75% since 17 September 2026.

What is the Autazes project?

Autazes is a planned potash mine in Amazonas state run by Brazil Potash. The company has put its construction cost at about US$2.5 billion.

Where can US investors buy Brazil Potash?

The company’s shares trade on NYSE American under the ticker GRO. Its Brazilian depositary receipts trade on B3 in São Paulo as GROP31.

Sources: Central Bank of Brazil, Selic target series (api.bcb.gov.br, series 432) and Copom decisions (bcb.gov.br); remarks by Matthew Simpson, chief executive of Brazil Potash, at a Brasília fertiliser seminar, 11 November 2026 (as quoted in Brazilian news reports); Brazil Potash investor relations and company website (ir.brazilpotash.com, brazilpotash.com); Polymarket market data, 11 November 2026, 12:44 p.m. ET (polymarket.com).

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Amazonas Autazes Brazil interest rates Brazil Potash fertiliser GRO Matthew Simpson NYSE American potash Selic

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