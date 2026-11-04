Brazil’s Petrobras Keeps BB Credit Rating

BRAZIL · ENERGY AND MARKETS

Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What is happening On Tuesday, 3 November, a major rating agency affirmed Petrobras at BB with a stable outlook and raised its standalone credit profile, a rating on its own strength, one notch.

Why it matters Petrobras is a US-listed oil major, so its rating guides ADR holders and bond investors, and it still cannot rise above Brazil’s own rating.

The numbers The agency puts Petrobras’s leverage, a debt-to-earnings measure, below 1.0 times and expects output above 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent a day by 2029.

Who is who Petrobras is Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, and the federal government holds 50.3% of its voting rights.

What to watch Any change in Brazil’s own BB rating, because the agency says that rating caps Petrobras, and any new government influence on pricing or investment.

What it means for you ADR holders see no change in the headline BB, while the higher standalone score would matter more if Brazil’s rating rose.

A major rating agency has kept Petrobras at BB with a stable outlook. It raised the oil company’s standalone score, but Brazil’s own rating still caps it.

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A major rating agency affirmed Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, at BB with a stable outlook on Tuesday, 3 November. The rating covers its long-term debt in both foreign and local currency.

For US readers, Petrobras trades in New York through American depositary receipts, or ADRs, which let US investors hold its shares. The rating shows how the agency sees the risk of lending to the company.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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What the Agency Decided

BB sits below investment grade, a level often called high-yield. The agency also affirmed the national-scale rating, which ranks Brazilian borrowers against each other, at AAA(bra) with a stable outlook.

It raised Petrobras’s standalone credit profile from bbb to bbb+. That score shows how the company would be rated on its own strength, without the state link.

Why the Cap Stays

Petrobras’s ratings stay tied to Brazil’s own sovereign rating, which is also BB with a stable outlook. The federal government holds 50.3% of its voting rights and can influence strategy and investment.

The agency says no legal mechanism shields Petrobras’s cash flow from government interference. Under its rules for state-linked companies, the rating therefore stays capped at the sovereign level.

Live Company Intelligence Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA ADR — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What Lifted the Standalone Score

The agency cites better governance and management, and strong cash generation with low debt. It puts leverage, a debt-to-earnings measure, below 1.0 times.

It expects production above 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent a day by 2029. It says the company’s scale and reserves compare with those of large international oil companies.

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Two factors still hold the standalone score back. Access to financing is a slight constraint, and Brazil’s operating environment, rated BB+, makes conditions less predictable.

What It Means for US Readers

The headline rating is unchanged at BB. The higher standalone score would matter more if Brazil’s own rating rose, since that rating caps Petrobras.

Related Rio Times coverage includes Petrobras’s second-quarter 2026 results and its record oil output. More is on Petrobras News Today and the Brazil hub.

Our Brazil economy guide explains the sovereign backdrop. The state-companies report covers the government’s wider role in business.

What Is Not Known

The agency’s full report could not be opened, so the details come from two independent summaries of its action. Whether Petrobras issued its own statement is not confirmed.

How investors will react in trading on Wednesday, 4 November is not yet known. The agency’s wider reasoning beyond the published summaries is not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the agency decide about Petrobras?

It affirmed Petrobras at BB with a stable outlook on Tuesday, 3 November. It also raised the company’s standalone credit profile to bbb+.

What does a BB rating mean?

BB is below investment grade, a level often called high-yield. Brazil’s own rating is also BB, and it caps Petrobras.

Why can Petrobras not rise above Brazil’s rating?

The government holds 50.3% of voting rights, and no legal barrier shields the company’s cash flow. The agency’s rules for state-linked firms then cap the rating.

Why does this matter to US investors?

Petrobras shares trade in New York as ADRs, and the rating reflects lending risk. The headline BB did not change.

Sources: Rating agency action on Petrobras, 3 November 2026 (full report not opened); Petrobras investor relations; Petrobras press office (accessed 4 November 2026).