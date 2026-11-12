Brazil October Inflation Slows to 0.14%

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.60▲ 0.27% USD/MXN18.67▲ 0.39% USD/CLP987.83▲ 0.51% USD/COP3,288▼ 0.57% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.04% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.60▲ 0.25% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.21▼ 0.40% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 0.38% WTI 86.11 ▼ 0.49% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.19% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,229 — 0.00% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 597.25 ▼ 0.38% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.02 ▼ 2.49% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,032 ▲ 2.55% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.59 ▲ 0.07% USD/MXN 18.60 ▲ 0.02% USD/CLP 984.41 ▲ 0.16% USD/COP 3,279 ▼ 0.87% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 1.12% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.29% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▼ 0.58% BRENT 92.41 ▼ 0.38% WTI 86.11 ▼ 0.49% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 1.11% GOLD 3,953 ▼ 1.19% SILVER 51.06 ▼ 1.58% SOY 1,229 — 0.00% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 597.25 ▼ 0.38% COFFEE 268.95 ▼ 0.02% SUGAR 18.02 ▼ 2.49% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.88 ▲ 5.55% COCOA 5,032 ▲ 2.55% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 332.63 ▲ 0.69% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Economy

Brazil October Inflation Slows to 0.14%

By · · 4 min read
The dark glass towers of the Banco Central do Brasil headquarters in Brasilia rise above a green terrace and trees under a clear sky
Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

BRAZIL ECONOMY · INFLATION

Published Thursday, 12 November, 7:30 a.m. ET · Source: IBGE (Brazil’s statistics agency), Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank)

Key Facts

  • The number Brazil’s prices rose 0.14% in October 2026, below the 0.25% analysts expected and September’s 0.82%.
  • What changed Inflation over 12 months reached 4.63%, above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range.
  • Why Cheaper electricity and air fares offset a 1.04% jump in food and drink prices.
  • What to watch Mid-month inflation preview in late November; central bank rate decision on 9 December.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gives about 45% to 2026 inflation ending at 5.00%–5.49% (12 November, 7:12 a.m. ET).

Cheaper electricity and air fares pulled Brazil’s monthly inflation down to 0.14% in October, below forecasts, while food kept getting dearer. The 12-month rate still edged up to 4.63%, above the central bank’s 4.5% ceiling.

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Brazil’s grocery bills kept climbing in October, but cheaper power and plane tickets pulled the monthly price rise down to 0.14%. IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics agency, published the figure on Thursday 12 November at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The reading is the IPCA, the consumer price index that the central bank uses to judge its inflation target. The median of 35 analysts polled expected 0.25%, and the result is far below September’s 0.82%, a month in which power bills jumped across Brazil’s economy.

Why Did Prices Slow Down?

Electricity did most of the work. Household power bills fell 1.92% in October after surging 7.98% in September, because the tariff flag, a colour-coded surcharge on bills, was green and added no extra charge.

Transport fell 0.59% as air fares dropped 9.21% after a 9.66% jump in September. Fuels slipped 0.31%, with gasoline down 0.56%, although diesel rose 1.66% and ethanol 1.02%.

Housing as a group fell 0.51%, against a 2.31% rise a month earlier. Curitiba had the lowest rate of any surveyed area at minus 0.67%, helped by cheaper air fares and a 25% discount on the minimum water tariff from 1 October.

The National Congress towers in Brasília, Brazil, in a file photo
File photo: the National Congress in Brasília. The photo does not show price data.

Where Are Prices Still Rising?

Food and beverages rose 1.04%, the largest increase among the nine groups, adding 0.22 percentage point to the overall index. Food bought for home cooking climbed 1.31%.

Tomatoes jumped 19.57%, onions 11.29%, rice 4.81% and meat 2.27%. Carrots fell 9.72%, potatoes 2.95% and ground coffee 1.03%.

Communication rose 0.71%, led by internet access at 3.82%. Belém, a city in the Amazon, had the highest regional rate at 0.70%, driven by tomatoes and electricity.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 12, 2026 · 09:32

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,060.43
+0.42%
+9.07% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
60% advancing

9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.59
+0.07%

EUR / BRL
6.19
-0.58%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
92.41
-0.38%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.34%
AZZA3

Industrials
+1.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.22%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
+0.38%
ABEV3

Financials
+0.20%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
+0.13%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-0.35%
PETR4, PRIO3

Materials
-1.21%
SUZB3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,060.43
+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,006.05
+0.16%

S&P IPSAChile
10,552.02
-0.43%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,486.39
-1.65%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99
USD/BRL 5.59 +0.07% +6.00% 5.58 5.59 5.58
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600
VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000
ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700
BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900
BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100
B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900
ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300
WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200
PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900
SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500
RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800
AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400
CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500
GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100
ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000

Largest moves today
AZZA3
15.37
+4.34%
CSNA3
4.52
+3.20%
PETR4
43.55
-3.11%
PRIO3
61.47
+2.42%
GGBR4
25.25
-2.25%
B3SA3
14.80
+2.21%
RENT3
30.24
+1.51%
BBDC4
14.33
-1.44%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged.

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Is Inflation Back Inside the Target?

Not yet: the 12-month rate rose to 4.63% from 4.58%, above the 4.5% ceiling of the target range. It rose because October 2026’s 0.14% was bigger than the 0.09% recorded a year earlier.

The target is 3%, with tolerance of 1.5 percentage points either side. Officially, the target counts as missed when the 12-month rate stays outside that band for six consecutive months.

Economists in the central bank’s weekly Focus survey, a poll of market forecasters, expect 5.22% for 2026 as a whole, and the bank itself projects 5.6%. With prices already up 4.10% from January through October, our arithmetic shows November and December together would need to add about 1.1% to reach 5.22%.

What It Means for US Readers

Brazil’s central bank held its Selic, the benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% last week, about 9 percentage points above the 12-month inflation rate. Its rate-setting committee, Copom, said inflation expectations have risen and remain above target.

A softer October reading does not by itself change that stance, because the 12-month rate is still above the ceiling. Holders of US-listed shares of Brazilian firms such as Petrobras (PBR, oil), Vale (VALE, mining), Itaú (ITUB, banking) and Nubank (NU, digital banking) should watch rate signals more than one month’s data.

Travellers and households with power bills are the winners, and grocery shoppers are the losers. Our real-to-dollar guide explains how inflation feeds the exchange rate that visitors and expats feel.

What We Do Not Know

We have not yet seen how the real or Brazilian bonds reacted to the release, so we describe no market moves here. It is also unclear whether the air fare drop will last, since fares jumped 9.66% a month earlier.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, runs a market on Brazil’s full-year 2026 inflation, with US$228,147 traded. At 7:12 a.m. ET on 12 November it priced 5.00% to 5.49% at about 45% and 5.50% to 5.99% at about 26%.

It priced 4.50% to 4.99% at about 22%. Prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch Next

Monday 16 November: the next Focus survey shows whether forecasts for 2026 move. Late November: IBGE publishes the IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of inflation.

Wednesday 9 December: the central bank’s rate committee announces its next Selic decision. Our Selic guide explains how the rate works.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did inflation rise in Brazil in October 2026?

Brazil’s IPCA consumer price index rose 0.14% in October, after 0.82% in September, IBGE said. Over 12 months inflation was 4.63%, above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range.

Why did Brazilian inflation slow in October?

Household electricity fell 1.92% and air fares fell 9.21%, while food and beverages rose 1.04%. A green tariff flag meant no extra charge on power bills.

Sources: IBGE, national consumer price index (IPCA), October 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Focus survey and Copom statement; Polymarket (accessed 12 November 2026, 7:12 a.m. ET).

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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