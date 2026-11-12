Brazil October Inflation Slows to 0.14%

BRAZIL ECONOMY · INFLATION

Published Thursday, 12 November, 7:30 a.m. ET · Source: IBGE (Brazil’s statistics agency), Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank)

Key Facts The number Brazil’s prices rose 0.14% in October 2026, below the 0.25% analysts expected and September’s 0.82%.

What changed Inflation over 12 months reached 4.63%, above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range.

Why Cheaper electricity and air fares offset a 1.04% jump in food and drink prices.

What to watch Mid-month inflation preview in late November; central bank rate decision on 9 December.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gives about 45% to 2026 inflation ending at 5.00%–5.49% (12 November, 7:12 a.m. ET).

Cheaper electricity and air fares pulled Brazil’s monthly inflation down to 0.14% in October, below forecasts, while food kept getting dearer. The 12-month rate still edged up to 4.63%, above the central bank’s 4.5% ceiling.

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Brazil’s grocery bills kept climbing in October, but cheaper power and plane tickets pulled the monthly price rise down to 0.14%. IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics agency, published the figure on Thursday 12 November at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The reading is the IPCA, the consumer price index that the central bank uses to judge its inflation target. The median of 35 analysts polled expected 0.25%, and the result is far below September’s 0.82%, a month in which power bills jumped across Brazil’s economy.

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Why Did Prices Slow Down?

Electricity did most of the work. Household power bills fell 1.92% in October after surging 7.98% in September, because the tariff flag, a colour-coded surcharge on bills, was green and added no extra charge.

Transport fell 0.59% as air fares dropped 9.21% after a 9.66% jump in September. Fuels slipped 0.31%, with gasoline down 0.56%, although diesel rose 1.66% and ethanol 1.02%.

Housing as a group fell 0.51%, against a 2.31% rise a month earlier. Curitiba had the lowest rate of any surveyed area at minus 0.67%, helped by cheaper air fares and a 25% discount on the minimum water tariff from 1 October.

File photo: the National Congress in Brasília. The photo does not show price data.

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Where Are Prices Still Rising?

Food and beverages rose 1.04%, the largest increase among the nine groups, adding 0.22 percentage point to the overall index. Food bought for home cooking climbed 1.31%.

Tomatoes jumped 19.57%, onions 11.29%, rice 4.81% and meat 2.27%. Carrots fell 9.72%, potatoes 2.95% and ground coffee 1.03%.

Communication rose 0.71%, led by internet access at 3.82%. Belém, a city in the Amazon, had the highest regional rate at 0.70%, driven by tomatoes and electricity.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,060.43

+0.42% +9.07% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.59 +0.07% EUR / BRL 6.19 -0.58% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.41 -0.38% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.34% AZZA3 Industrials +1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.22% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Financials +0.20% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining +0.13% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -0.35% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -1.21% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,060.43

+0.42%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,006.05

+0.16%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,552.02

-0.43%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,486.39

-1.65%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,060.43 +0.42% +9.07% 171,336.99 — — — USD/BRL 5.59 +0.07% +6.00% 5.58 5.59 5.58 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.55 -3.11% +31.17% 44.95 44.52 43.30 65,089,600 VALE3 64.43 -0.57% -0.94% 64.80 65.47 64.16 12,171,000 ITUB4 41.72 +1.26% +4.25% 41.20 42.09 41.55 19,415,700 BBDC4 14.33 -1.44% -26.48% 14.54 14.82 14.33 45,613,900 BBAS3 16.89 -1.23% -28.04% 17.10 17.31 16.89 29,418,100 B3SA3 14.80 +2.21% +9.39% 14.48 14.92 14.59 40,245,900 ABEV3 15.85 +0.38% +16.63% 15.79 15.88 15.74 21,260,300 WEGE3 51.61 +1.30% +12.12% 50.95 52.00 50.95 9,826,200 PRIO3 61.47 +2.42% +52.53% 60.02 61.99 60.50 18,937,900 SUZB3 53.80 -1.21% +15.57% 54.46 54.64 53.71 7,203,500 RENT3 30.24 +1.51% -30.08% 29.79 30.77 29.93 8,008,800 AZZA3 15.37 +4.34% -46.54% 14.73 15.45 14.74 3,535,400 CSNA3 4.52 +3.20% -45.61% 4.38 4.52 4.38 15,203,500 GGBR4 25.25 -2.25% +33.60% 25.83 25.81 24.98 5,425,100 ENEV3 27.38 +1.22% +41.94% 27.05 27.66 27.05 7,114,000 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.37

+4.34% CSNA3

4.52

+3.20% PETR4

43.55

-3.11% PRIO3

61.47

+2.42% GGBR4

25.25

-2.25% B3SA3

14.80

+2.21% RENT3

30.24

+1.51% BBDC4

14.33

-1.44% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.42%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Colombian Bank Giant’s Profit Falls 29% Read →

Is Inflation Back Inside the Target?

Not yet: the 12-month rate rose to 4.63% from 4.58%, above the 4.5% ceiling of the target range. It rose because October 2026’s 0.14% was bigger than the 0.09% recorded a year earlier.

The target is 3%, with tolerance of 1.5 percentage points either side. Officially, the target counts as missed when the 12-month rate stays outside that band for six consecutive months.

Economists in the central bank’s weekly Focus survey, a poll of market forecasters, expect 5.22% for 2026 as a whole, and the bank itself projects 5.6%. With prices already up 4.10% from January through October, our arithmetic shows November and December together would need to add about 1.1% to reach 5.22%.

What It Means for US Readers

Brazil’s central bank held its Selic, the benchmark interest rate, at 13.75% last week, about 9 percentage points above the 12-month inflation rate. Its rate-setting committee, Copom, said inflation expectations have risen and remain above target.

A softer October reading does not by itself change that stance, because the 12-month rate is still above the ceiling. Holders of US-listed shares of Brazilian firms such as Petrobras (PBR, oil), Vale (VALE, mining), Itaú (ITUB, banking) and Nubank (NU, digital banking) should watch rate signals more than one month’s data.

Travellers and households with power bills are the winners, and grocery shoppers are the losers. Our real-to-dollar guide explains how inflation feeds the exchange rate that visitors and expats feel.

What We Do Not Know

We have not yet seen how the real or Brazilian bonds reacted to the release, so we describe no market moves here. It is also unclear whether the air fare drop will last, since fares jumped 9.66% a month earlier.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, runs a market on Brazil’s full-year 2026 inflation, with US$228,147 traded. At 7:12 a.m. ET on 12 November it priced 5.00% to 5.49% at about 45% and 5.50% to 5.99% at about 26%.

It priced 4.50% to 4.99% at about 22%. Prices are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch Next

Monday 16 November: the next Focus survey shows whether forecasts for 2026 move. Late November: IBGE publishes the IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of inflation.

Wednesday 9 December: the central bank’s rate committee announces its next Selic decision. Our Selic guide explains how the rate works.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did inflation rise in Brazil in October 2026?

Brazil’s IPCA consumer price index rose 0.14% in October, after 0.82% in September, IBGE said. Over 12 months inflation was 4.63%, above the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank’s target range.

Why did Brazilian inflation slow in October?

Household electricity fell 1.92% and air fares fell 9.21%, while food and beverages rose 1.04%. A green tariff flag meant no extra charge on power bills.

Sources: IBGE, national consumer price index (IPCA), October 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, Focus survey and Copom statement; Polymarket (accessed 12 November 2026, 7:12 a.m. ET).