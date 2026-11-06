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Friday, November 6, 2026
Markets Brazil

Brazil September Factory Output Falls 2.5%

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
Old brick industrial buildings on Rua Borges de Figueiredo in Mooca, São Paulo
Former industrial buildings on Rua Borges de Figueiredo in Mooca, the old factory district of São Paulo where the Komplexo Tempo venue occupies restored warehouses. (Photo: Hênio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rio Times Markets · Brazil

Brazil’s factories made less in September, and the yearly fall has now deepened for a second month.

Key Facts

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  • What Brazil’s factory output fell 0.8% in September 2026 from August and 2.5% from a year earlier.
  • Forecast Analysts expected falls of 0.2% and 1.7%, so both readings were weaker than forecast.
  • Trend The yearly fall deepened from 1.2% in August, and 17 of 25 industrial branches fell in September.
  • Why Coke, oil products and biofuels fell 4.2% and food fell 1.7%, the two biggest drags.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 82.5% to Brazil’s central bank holding its rate in December (6 Nov, 1:40 a.m. Eastern Time).
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What The Statistics Agency Reported

Brazil’s factory output fell 0.8% in September 2026 from August, according to IBGE, the national statistics agency, after a fall of 0.6% in August as first reported. Analysts had expected a smaller drop of 0.2%.

Compared with September 2025, output was 2.5% lower, worse than the 1.7% fall analysts forecast. The yearly rate was a 1.2% fall in August.

A Spazzini coach with a Brazilian-made Marcopolo body parked on a street in Brazil
Archive photo: a coach with a body by Marcopolo, a Brazilian bus maker.

Where It Sits In The Trend

The yearly decline deepened from 1.2% in August to 2.5% in September. The fall was broad, with three of the four main economic categories and 17 of 25 industrial branches producing less.

Not everything fell, though: extractive industries, which include mining and oil and gas, and chemicals each rose 1.7%. That is the main cushion in the data.

Why Output Fell

The biggest drag came from coke, oil products and biofuels, where production fell 4.2%, and from food, down 1.7%. Vehicles, trailers and bodies fell a further 1.2%.

Together these branches account for most of the monthly loss. The release data we hold do not break down the causes further.

What It Means For Readers Abroad

Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy and a major supplier of oil, food and industrial goods to the United States, China and Europe. Weaker output can mean fewer shipments abroad and less demand for imported machinery.

Business surveys point the same way. S&P Global’s Composite PMI for Brazil, a survey of purchasing managers across factories and services, fell to 44.4 in October from 47.4, below the 46.9 forecast, and its Services PMI dropped to 44.5 from 49.2 against a forecast of 48.7.

A reading under 50 signals contraction.

What Would End The Slide

A rise in October output in the next release would end the run of two monthly falls, while a third drop would confirm a slide. A yearly reading better than the 2.5% fall would show the decline easing.

The growth in extractive industries and chemicals is the cushion, and it would need to continue.

What Is Not Known Yet

We do not know how much of the fall comes from weak demand and how much from one-off factors such as the calendar or weather. We also do not know whether the oil-products drop reverses in October.

The weak October surveys cover services as well as factories, so they cannot be read as a direct forecast for industry.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket traders, who bet real money on a prediction market, put the chance that the Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, leaves Brazil’s Selic benchmark rate unchanged in December at 82.5% and a cut of any size at 7.6%, with US$63,052 traded (6 November 2026, 1:40 a.m. Eastern Time; the platform lists the market as “Bank of Brazil decision in December”). Prices are bets, not polls, and weak factory data is one of several inputs the committee can weigh.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Sources: IBGE Monthly Industrial Survey for September 2026 (released 5 November 2026); S&P Global Brazil PMIs for October 2026; consensus and previous values from the Rio Times economic calendar; Polymarket (6 November 2026). Related reading: Brazil Industrial Production Falls 0.6% in August and Brazil October Factory Index Rises to 46.1. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Brazil’s factory output fall in September 2026?

Output fell 0.8% from August and 2.5% from September 2025, according to IBGE. Both readings were weaker than analysts forecast.

Why did Brazilian industry weaken in September?

The biggest drags were coke, oil products and biofuels, down 4.2%, and food, down 1.7%. Vehicles also fell 1.2%.

What is the PMI?

The PMI is a monthly survey of purchasing managers, and a reading under 50 means more firms report decline than growth. Brazil’s Composite PMI fell to 44.4 in October.

What would show the slide is ending?

A rise in October output would end the run of monthly falls. A yearly reading better than 2.5% below last year would also help.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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