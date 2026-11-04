Brazil October Factory Index Rises to 46.1
Rio Times Markets · Brazil
Brazil’s factories are still shrinking, but less than feared: the S&P Global manufacturing index rose to 46.1 in October.
Key Facts
- What The S&P Global Brazil factory index, called the PMI, rose to 46.1 in October 2026 from 44.8.
- Forecast Analysts expected 43, so the index beat the forecast by 3.1 points.
- Reading Below 50 means contraction; 46.1 is still 3.9 points under the growth line.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 87.5% to Brazil’s central bank holding rates today (4 Nov, 1:28 a.m. ET).
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
What The Survey Shows
The S&P Global Brazil Manufacturing PMI rose to 46.1 in October 2026 from 44.8 in September, a gain of 1.3 points. The PMI is a monthly survey of purchasing managers, and anything under 50 means contraction.
Analysts had forecast 43, so the result beat expectations by 3.1 points. The sector is still shrinking, but more slowly than the market expected.
Where It Sits In The Trend
In September the index had fallen to 44.8, and October brings a rise after that fall. A single better month, still far below 50, is relief rather than recovery.
The gap to 50 is 3.9 points. Only a move above that line would show Brazilian factories growing again.
Why It Matters Abroad
Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy, and its factories feed both the home market and exports to the United States and China. A milder contraction helps factory workers and suppliers, though it does not reverse the slump.
The reading arrives on the day the Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, announces its decision. Weak factory data is one of several inputs the committee can weigh.
What We Do Not Know Yet
The split between orders, output and hiring was not available to us, so we cannot say what lifted the index. We also cannot say whether the gain came from home demand or exports.
No cause is confirmed in the release data we hold. We will not guess at one.
What Would Confirm Or End The Gain
A November reading above 46.1 would confirm that the improvement is continuing. A fall back to 44.8 or lower would show October was a one-off.
The next survey is due in early December. A reading near the 43 that analysts expected would suggest the underlying trend is weaker than October shows.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket traders put the chance that the Copom holds Brazil’s rate unchanged at its November decision at 87.5% and a 25 basis point cut at 10.5%, with US$154,919 traded (4 November 2026, 1:28 a.m. ET). Prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Sources: S&P Global Brazil Manufacturing PMI, October 2026 (released 3 November 2026), with consensus and previous values from the RT economic calendar; Polymarket (4 November 2026). Earlier reading: Brazil Manufacturing PMI Falls to 44.8 in September. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Brazil’s factory PMI in October 2026?
S&P Global’s Brazil Manufacturing PMI was 46.1, up from 44.8 in September and above the 43 forecast. That is a rise of 1.3 points.
Does 46.1 mean Brazilian manufacturing is growing?
No. Readings below 50 signal contraction, so factories are still shrinking, only more slowly than analysts expected.
What is the Copom?
The Copom is the committee of Brazil’s central bank that sets the benchmark interest rate. It meets about every six weeks.
What would confirm the improvement?
A November reading above 46.1 would confirm it. A reading at or below 44.8 would point to a reversal.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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