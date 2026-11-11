Norway Eyes Investment in Vaca Muerta
ARGENTINA · ENERGY
Governor Rolando Figueroa of Neuquén, a province in Argentina’s Patagonia, received Norway’s ambassador to Argentina, Halvor Sætre, and representatives of Norwegian companies on Tuesday 10 November 2026, the provincial government reported. The talks covered investment in Vaca Muerta, the province’s large shale rock formation, as well as oil and gas, tourism, the environment and how Norway manages its oil income.
For US readers, the visit shows European interest in a shale region where YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil company, and Vista, a shale producer, both listed on the New York Stock Exchange, already operate. No deal or company name was announced.
Key Facts
- Who Governor Rolando Figueroa of Neuquén met Norwegian ambassador Halvor Sætre and Norwegian company representatives.
- Topics Oil and gas, tourism, the environment, waste handling and revenue management.
- Fund model Norway’s experience managing oil income, including its sovereign wealth fund, was a topic.
- Not announced No investment amount, project or Norwegian company name was disclosed.
- Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
What the Meeting Covered
According to the provincial government, the agenda included meetings and an exchange on energy, tourism, environment and the administration of revenue from natural resources. Neuquén presented its investment opportunities in oil and gas and discussed technology and environmental cooperation.
Figueroa said the province wants to grow with predictability, clear rules and environmental sustainability at the centre of its development. Leticia Esteves, the provincial minister of tourism, environment and natural resources, Guillermo Koenig, the economy minister, and Gustavo Medele, the energy minister, took part.
Why the Norwegian Fund Matters
Norway’s experience in managing income from natural resources, including its sovereign wealth fund, was one of the topics, and the fund is a state investment fund that turns oil income into long-term financial assets. Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the fund, reported that the Government Pension Fund Global was worth 22,683 billion kroner (roughly US$2.3 trillion to US$2.4 trillion, depending on the exchange rate used) at the end of June 2026.
Norwegian experience in managing income from natural resources was a central topic of the exchange. The two sides also discussed linking oil development with tourism and improving the handling of special industrial waste.
Vaca Muerta in Context
Vaca Muerta is a large shale rock formation in Neuquén province. Our recent reports on Neuquén’s credit rating upgrade and on a gas memorandum with Brazil show how quickly the province’s outside links are widening.
What It Means for You
For investors in Argentine energy shares, the meeting signals interest but not capital, because no amount or company was named. A Norwegian role would matter if it brought funding or technology, which the meeting did not announce.
For readers outside the industry, revenue management is the most concrete topic, because it concerns how a province spends shale revenue. We found no commitment in the coverage of the meeting to set up such a fund.
See also our coverage of a fully booked gas plant in Vaca Muerta and our Argentina news hub. The two show where foreign capital is already going.
What Is Not Known
We found no list of the Norwegian companies that attended and no investment amount. It is also not known whether any company plans to bid for acreage or buy a stake in existing projects.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who met in Neuquén?
Governor Rolando Figueroa received Norway’s ambassador to Argentina, Halvor Sætre, and Norwegian company representatives. The meeting took place on Tuesday 10 November 2026.
Did Norway announce an investment in Vaca Muerta?
No. No amount, company name or project was disclosed.
What is Vaca Muerta?
It is a large shale rock formation in Neuquén province. US-listed companies such as YPF and Vista operate there.
Why did Norway’s fund come up?
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund invests oil income abroad for the long term. Norway’s experience in managing resource income was a topic of the meeting.
Sources: Government of Neuquén province, communication on the meeting, 10 and 11 November 2026 (neuquen.gob.ar); Norges Bank Investment Management, Government Pension Fund Global half-year report 2026 (nbim.no).
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error