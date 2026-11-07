Each Brazil Lawmaker Steers Up to US$14M

The twin towers and domes of the National Congress in Brasília, where the budget is debated. photo. The National Congress building in Brasília, which houses the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Every sitting member of Brazil’s Congress gets a personal spending limit in the draft 2027 federal budget: up to R$79.1 million (about US$14.4 million) for a senator and R$43.0 million (about US$7.8 million) for a deputy. Members voted out on 4 October stay in office until the new Congress takes over on 1 February 2027, so the system also matters to US investors because it hands a large slice of public spending to lawmakers.

Pool: The draft 2027 budget sets aside R$28.5 billion (US$5.2 billion) for individual amendments.

The draft 2027 budget sets aside R$28.5 billion (US$5.2 billion) for individual amendments. Limits: R$43.0 million per deputy and R$79.1 million per senator, for 513 deputies and 81 senators.

R$43.0 million per deputy and R$79.1 million per senator, for 513 deputies and 81 senators. Timing: Members who lost on 4 October stay until the new Congress takes over on 1 February 2027.

Members who lost on 4 October stay until the new Congress takes over on 1 February 2027. Power Index: Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition). As of 7 November 2026, 16:00 GMT. Conversions use the central bank rate of R$5.5013 per US$.

What the Draft Budget Sets Aside

Brazil’s government sent its draft 2027 budget to Congress on 31 August 2026. Its limits for “mandatory” amendments, the spending requests that lawmakers add and the government must then pay, add up to R$44.8 billion (about US$8.1 billion).

Of that sum, R$28.5 billion is for individual amendments and R$16.3 billion (about US$3.0 billion) for amendments from state delegations. Both figures come from the joint technical note of the budget consultancies of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

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In Brazil, an “emenda” is a line a legislator adds to the budget to fund a local project, such as a clinic or a paved road. At least half of the individual amendments must go to health.

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How Much Each Member Can Steer

Each of the 513 deputies may propose R$43.0 million, and each of the 81 senators R$79.1 million. These limits are the same for every sitting member.

The election on 4 October 2026 put all 513 Chamber seats and 54 of the 81 Senate seats up for a vote. Members who lost, or chose not to run, remain in office until the newly elected take their seats on 1 February 2027.

Why the Departing Members Matter

The draft budget is still before Congress. How much of the pool belongs to members who are on their way out depends on how many leave and how many use their full limit.

The Joint Budget Committee, known as the CMO, issued the technical note on the draft. Amendments that lawmakers direct are, once approved, money the government must pay.

Fiscal Backdrop

The consultancies say the draft’s reserve for individual amendments is R$89.4 million (about US$16 million) below the legal limit, because the government used the 2026 approved amount as its base. The draft also sets no reserve for committee amendments, so any such money would have to come from cuts elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the draft projects a primary surplus, the budget balance before interest payments, of R$18.6 billion (about US$3.4 billion). That is 0.13% of gross domestic product.

What It Means for You

For investors in Brazilian bonds, shares and the real, the amendments are a gauge of how much budget room the government keeps. Money that lawmakers direct and the law makes mandatory is money the government cannot easily redirect.

The effect depends on what the committee approves and how fast the government pays. Watch the final size of the pool and the speed of payments.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed how many members will leave Congress, or how much of the R$28.5 billion pool they direct. The deadline for lawmakers to file their requests and the date of the final budget vote are also not confirmed at an official source.

It is likewise unclear how much of the approved money will be paid, and when. That depends on the government’s own spending schedule.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are emendas parlamentares?

They are spending requests that individual members of Brazil’s Congress add to the federal budget, usually for local projects such as clinics and roads. Many of them must be paid by the government once approved.

How much can each lawmaker steer in 2027?

In the draft budget, each deputy can propose R$43.0 million (about US$7.8 million) and each senator R$79.1 million (about US$14.4 million). The total pool for individual amendments is R$28.5 billion.

When do lawmakers who lost the election leave office?

They remain in office until the new Congress takes over on 1 February 2027. The newly elected members take their seats on that day.

Why does this matter to investors in the United States?

Amendments reduce the part of the budget the government can steer on its own. Investors in Brazilian bonds and shares watch the total for that reason.

Sources: Joint technical note on the 2027 draft budget, budget consultancies of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate (https://www.congressonacional.leg.br/documents/150599582/159576811/NTC_PLOA-2027+-+Atualizada.pdf/88e7b3ab-38a3-464e-8da1-029e9a906613); Central Bank of Brazil PTAX (official daily dollar rate), 6 November 2026 (https://olinda.bcb.gov.br/); Federal Senate (https://www12.senado.leg.br/).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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