Anthropic set a price above its range, offered more shares than first planned, and will let investors in two countries trade from Thursday.

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Markets: United States and Brazil

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI assistant, priced its initial public offering (IPO, the first sale of shares to the public) at US$83 a share on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Shares start trading on Thursday 19 November on Nasdaq, the US technology-heavy stock exchange, under the ticker ANT.

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Brazilian investors can join the same day through a certificate traded on B3, the stock exchange in São Paulo. For readers in the United States, the price is the first public yardstick for a company whose Claude assistant many already use.

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Key Facts What. Priced at US$83 a share on 18 November 2026, above the US$70 to US$78 range.

Numbers. 980 million Class A (ordinary) shares, about US$81.3 billion in total (our calculation).

Prediction markets. Polymarket bets give 90% to a US$1.5 to US$1.75 trillion IPO valuation (19 Nov, 12:51 ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Anthropic set a price above its range, offered more shares than first planned, and will let investors in two countries trade from Thursday.

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The Big Picture

On 10 November 2026, Anthropic’s roadshow release set a range of US$70 to US$78 a share on 825 million shares. A roadshow is the sales tour in which a company presents itself to investors before pricing.

Eight days later, on 18 November, Anthropic’s release said the offer priced at US$83.00 a share. That is US$5 above the top of the range, or 6.4% higher (our calculation).

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The number of shares offered also grew, from 825 million to 980 million, a rise of 18.8% (our calculation). All 980 million are Class A shares, the ordinary shares sold to the public.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission, the national market regulator, declared the registration statement, the formal filing that clears shares for sale, effective on 18 November. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the investment banks handling the sale, are the contacts named in the release.

Anthropic’s pricing release states no proceeds and no company valuation. We therefore do not give a valuation as fact.

The B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo, where the Anthropic BDR trades. (File photo)

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How the Offer Is Built

Of the 980,000,000 shares, 956,351,354 are sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 by selling stockholders, existing owners selling their own shares. Anthropic receives no proceeds from the second group.

At US$83 the full offer comes to about US$81.3 billion, and Anthropic’s own part to about US$79.4 billion (our calculation). The release does not state either figure.

Underwriters, the banks that place the shares, hold a 30-day option to buy up to 147,000,000 more shares. At US$83 that would add about US$12.2 billion (our calculation).

The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, a top listing tier, under “ANT”. The release names no opening price.

The Brazilian Angle

B3 is listing a Brazilian Depositary Receipt, or BDR, with the ticker ANTH34. A BDR is a certificate backed by foreign shares that investors buy in reais, the Brazilian currency, through a Brazilian broker.

B3 set the ratio at eight BDRs for each Anthropic share, and trading also starts on Thursday 19 November. At US$83 a share, one BDR is worth about US$10.4 (our calculation).

At 5.85 reais to the dollar, one BDR costs about R$61 (US$10.4). One full Anthropic share is about R$486 (US$83) at the same rate.

Brazilian investors therefore get exposure to the offering in their own currency. How much demand the BDR draws is not yet known.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, the market “What will Anthropic’s IPO valuation be?” (volume US$941,411) gave 90.0% to US$1.50 trillion to US$1.75 trillion and 9.9% to US$1.25 trillion to US$1.50 trillion at 00:51 ET on 19 November. A second Polymarket market, “How much will Anthropic raise in its IPO?” (volume US$362,342), gave 97.5% to US$75 billion to US$85 billion.

These prices are bets, not polls, and they concern the IPO valuation and the money raised. They are not figures that Anthropic has published.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Why It Matters

A price above the range, on more shares than first planned, shows Anthropic chose a higher price and a larger sale than its plan of 10 November. Anthropic’s releases of 10 and 18 November show the gap: US$83 against a top of US$78, or 6.4% higher.

The same price also sets the first public reference for ANT on Nasdaq and, through the eight to one ratio, for ANTH34 on B3. Investors in two countries will therefore watch one company in two currencies from Thursday.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Thursday 19 November 2026, when Nasdaq and B3 both start trading, and the first public prices appear. The second is Friday 20 November, when Anthropic’s release expects the offering to close.

What Is Not Known

The opening price, the first-day close and the company valuation are not known, and Anthropic’s release gives no valuation. Demand for the BDR and Anthropic’s own plans for the money are also not known.

What It Means for You

For a reader in the United States, ANT becomes a ticker that brokerage accounts can quote from Thursday, with US$83 as the reference price. Funds and retail investors will see the same number that Anthropic published.

For a reader in Brazil, the BDR turns that price into reais, about R$61 for each certificate at today’s rate. The dollar and real exchange rate will move that figure even if the share price does not.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what price did Anthropic price its IPO?

Anthropic priced its IPO at US$83.00 a share on 18 November 2026. That is US$5 above the top of the US$70 to US$78 range set on 10 November.

When does Anthropic stock start trading?

Shares are expected to start trading on Thursday 19 November 2026 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “ANT”. A Brazilian certificate, ANTH34, trades on B3 the same day.

What is the Anthropic BDR in Brazil?

A BDR is a Brazilian Depositary Receipt, a certificate backed by foreign shares and bought in reais. B3 set the ratio at eight BDRs for each Anthropic share, or about R$61 (US$10.4) each.

How many shares are in the offering?

The offering covers 980,000,000 Class A shares, of which 956,351,354 are sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 by selling stockholders. Underwriters also hold a 30-day option on up to 147,000,000 more shares.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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