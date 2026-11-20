Brazil Court Chief Sends 4 Justices’ Files
Brazil’s Supreme Court chief has handed prosecutors police files that mention four of his colleagues, and the prosecutor’s reply will show whether the mentions lead anywhere.
Politics: Brazil
On Thursday 19 November 2026, Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), sent four reports from Brazil’s federal police (PF) that mention fellow Supreme Court justices to the country’s top prosecutor. The reports name Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes, Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça in the Banco Master case, the investigation into a Brazilian bank and its former owner.
The prosecutor, Paulo Gonet, heads the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and now decides what steps to take. Forwarding reports does not by itself open an investigation, and the documents are sealed.
Key Facts
- What. Court chief Edson Fachin sent four police reports naming justices to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet.
- When. Thursday 19 November 2026; the reports and the order are sealed.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket puts Moraes leaving the court at about 4% (bets, not polls), as of 01:11 ET, 20 November 2026.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.
Brazil’s Supreme Court chief has handed prosecutors police files that mention four of his colleagues, and the prosecutor’s reply will show whether the mentions lead anywhere.
The case centres on Daniel Vorcaro, the former owner of Banco Master, who is the central figure of the probe. In October 2026 Fachin told the PF to send the court every mention of a justice found in the case, without exception.
Fachin first met Rodrigues on 13 October 2026 to discuss how mentions of justices in the case would be handled. The reports delivered on 18 November are the result of that process.
PF Director-General Andrei Rodrigues delivered the reports to Fachin on Wednesday 18 November 2026. They are the police answer to the request Fachin made in October.
The police delivered ten reports in all. Fachin archived six of them and forwarded four to the PGR.
Fachin put the order and the reports under seal, and the STF says the material stays confidential for now. Their content, the context of each mention and any justice’s degree of involvement are not known.
The reports were requested as strictly descriptive, so they set out mentions rather than reach a verdict. A mention in a report is not, by itself, an accusation.
The court has already split over a related inquiry: on 15 September 2026 Justice Flávio Dino asked for a pause, known in Brazil as a vista, during a plenary review of an inquiry into Moraes. Earlier, on 1 September 2026, Gonet had asked for a PF report on Moraes and Vorcaro to be declared null.
The referral puts the mentions of four justices in front of Gonet. He will now weigh the four reports.
Opening an investigation of a sitting justice needs the approval of the full court. The PGR decides whether the four reports justify any further step, and no investigation opens automatically.
For investors in Brazilian assets and for US institutions that deal with Brazil’s courts, the question is whether the country’s highest court can see its own members’ names examined through ordinary legal channels. The PGR’s choice will be the first public sign of how far that goes.
No public deadline has been confirmed for the PGR’s answer. Until it comes, the files stay sealed.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Alexandre de Moraes out as Brazil Supreme Court Justice? at about 4% for Yes. Trading volume on the market is US$272,097, as of 01:11 ET (06:11 UTC) on 20 November 2026; these are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does this mean the four justices are under investigation?
No. Forwarding the reports does not by itself open an investigation, and the PGR must first decide what steps it considers appropriate.
Why can we not read the reports?
Fachin’s order and the PF reports are under seal until further notice. That is why the context of each mention is unknown.
What happened to the other six reports?
Fachin archived six and forwarded four. Fachin’s order and the PF reports are sealed, so the reasons are not public.
Sources
Status as of 20 November 2026 · Supremo Tribunal Federal · Procuradoria-Geral da República · Polícia Federal · Polymarket
Connected Coverage
Brazil news · Police deliver justices’ reports in Banco Master case · Vorcaro release request · Supreme Court and the Banco Master freeze · Latin America Power Map
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