Brazil’s Supreme Court chief has handed prosecutors police files that mention four of his colleagues, and the prosecutor’s reply will show whether the mentions lead anywhere.

Politics: Brazil

On Thursday 19 November 2026, Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), sent four reports from Brazil’s federal police (PF) that mention fellow Supreme Court justices to the country’s top prosecutor. The reports name Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes, Kassio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça in the Banco Master case, the investigation into a Brazilian bank and its former owner.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The prosecutor, Paulo Gonet, heads the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and now decides what steps to take. Forwarding reports does not by itself open an investigation, and the documents are sealed.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. Court chief Edson Fachin sent four police reports naming justices to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet.

When. Thursday 19 November 2026; the reports and the order are sealed.

Prediction markets. Polymarket puts Moraes leaving the court at about 4% (bets, not polls), as of 01:11 ET, 20 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Brazil’s Supreme Court chief has handed prosecutors police files that mention four of his colleagues, and the prosecutor’s reply will show whether the mentions lead anywhere.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Paulo Gonet (Brazil) Email address Follow

The case centres on Daniel Vorcaro, the former owner of Banco Master, who is the central figure of the probe. In October 2026 Fachin told the PF to send the court every mention of a justice found in the case, without exception.

Fachin first met Rodrigues on 13 October 2026 to discuss how mentions of justices in the case would be handled. The reports delivered on 18 November are the result of that process.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

PF Director-General Andrei Rodrigues delivered the reports to Fachin on Wednesday 18 November 2026. They are the police answer to the request Fachin made in October.

The police delivered ten reports in all. Fachin archived six of them and forwarded four to the PGR.

The Supreme Federal Court in Brasília. (File photo) Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Fachin put the order and the reports under seal, and the STF says the material stays confidential for now. Their content, the context of each mention and any justice’s degree of involvement are not known.

The reports were requested as strictly descriptive, so they set out mentions rather than reach a verdict. A mention in a report is not, by itself, an accusation.

The court has already split over a related inquiry: on 15 September 2026 Justice Flávio Dino asked for a pause, known in Brazil as a vista, during a plenary review of an inquiry into Moraes. Earlier, on 1 September 2026, Gonet had asked for a PF report on Moraes and Vorcaro to be declared null.

The referral puts the mentions of four justices in front of Gonet. He will now weigh the four reports.

Opening an investigation of a sitting justice needs the approval of the full court. The PGR decides whether the four reports justify any further step, and no investigation opens automatically.

For investors in Brazilian assets and for US institutions that deal with Brazil’s courts, the question is whether the country’s highest court can see its own members’ names examined through ordinary legal channels. The PGR’s choice will be the first public sign of how far that goes.

No public deadline has been confirmed for the PGR’s answer. Until it comes, the files stay sealed.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Alexandre de Moraes out as Brazil Supreme Court Justice? at about 4% for Yes. Trading volume on the market is US$272,097, as of 01:11 ET (06:11 UTC) on 20 November 2026; these are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does this mean the four justices are under investigation?

No. Forwarding the reports does not by itself open an investigation, and the PGR must first decide what steps it considers appropriate.

Why can we not read the reports?

Fachin’s order and the PF reports are under seal until further notice. That is why the context of each mention is unknown.

What happened to the other six reports?

Fachin archived six and forwarded four. Fachin’s order and the PF reports are sealed, so the reasons are not public.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.