Jailed Brazil Banker Asks Court for Release
The dispute is about who decides, and when, in a case whose original judge has left.
Courts: Brazil
Lawyers for Daniel Vorcaro, the jailed former owner of the collapsed private bank Banco Master, asked Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court this month to rule on his request for release. They say a legal review of his custody is overdue and that the case is waiting with the court’s president, Edson Fachin.
Vorcaro is a suspect and has not been convicted, and his defence says no criminal case has been filed against him in more than eight months. The Prosecutor-General’s Office, Brazil’s top federal prosecutor, has told the court that freeing him could jeopardise the investigations.
Key Facts
- Who. Daniel Vorcaro, former owner of Banco Master, a bank Brazil’s central bank liquidated in 2025.
- What. His lawyers ask the Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s top court, to rule on his release request.
- When. The defence says a 90-day custody review is overdue; the court has not ruled.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 19 November 2026, 18:05 GMT.
The dispute is about who decides, and when, in a case whose original judge has left.
Brazil’s central bank ordered Banco Master liquidated in November 2025, and Vorcaro was first arrested that month before a court freed him. Supreme Court Justice André Mendonça, who was then steering the case, ordered him back into preventive detention, meaning jail before trial, on 4 March 2026.
The case’s first rapporteur, the justice who steers it, was Justice Dias Toffoli, who left in February 2026. On 29 October 2026 Fachin decided to keep urgent matters in the presidency for up to 90 days.
The October decision keeps Mendonça as the formal rapporteur and urgent matters with the presidency. The defence disputes this, arguing in an internal appeal, a challenge made inside the court, that until a formal reassignment urgent matters go to Gilmar Mendes, the court’s most senior justice.
In its petition, the defence says Brazil’s Code of Criminal Procedure (article 316) requires custody to be reviewed every 90 days and that the review is overdue. It wants the case files sent to the senior justice of the court’s Second Panel, one of its chambers.
The lawyers ask that the files go to Mendes, a member of that panel, so the release request can be examined, and they argue this would prevent nullities, legal defects that could void later rulings. In early November the defence also filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a regional rights body, citing the “natural judge” principle, the right to be tried by a judge fixed in advance.
Fachin then asked the Prosecutor-General’s Office, led by Paulo Gonet, for an opinion on Vorcaro’s requests, including revocation of his detention. On Wednesday 11 November Gonet sent the court an opinion backing continued detention, arguing that release could jeopardise the investigations.
The defence’s counter-argument is that the review is overdue and that the wrong judge is handling it. It adds that the indictment by the Federal Police (PF), Brazil’s federal investigative agency, in October, which named Vorcaro and 14 others over financial fraud involving BRB, the state-owned Banco de Brasília, only repeats the same narrative.
The PF says Vorcaro played a directing role in operations with irregular Banco Master credit portfolios that caused losses to BRB. The defence denies that a deal over credit portfolios called Tirreno caused any losses.
BRB is the state-owned bank of Brasília’s Federal District, so any losses would fall on a public bank rather than only on private creditors. The size of the loss is disputed, and no figure is confirmed here.
It is not known whether Fachin will rule on release soon, who will decide, or whether the case will be formally reassigned. Fachin’s hold on urgent matters is limited to 90 days, or less if the full court rules on who should handle the case.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has Daniel Vorcaro been convicted?
No. He is in preventive detention, which is jail before trial, and the defence disputes the police account of his role.
Who will decide on his release?
That is the open question. Fachin says the case still belongs to Justice Mendonça, while the defence wants it sent to Justice Mendes.
Why do prosecutors oppose release?
The Prosecutor-General’s Office argues that freeing him could jeopardise the investigations. The court has not yet said whether it agrees.
Sources
Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court · Federal Police · Prosecutor-General’s Office · Code of Criminal Procedure, article 316
Connected Coverage
Brazil news · Brazil Police Row Hits Bank Failure Probe · Brazil Police Hand Court Reports on Justices · Latin America Power Map
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.