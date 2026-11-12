Brazil Frees US$26.6B for Pensions, Aid

IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.21% USD/MXN18.64▲ 0.20% USD/CLP994.31▲ 1.17% USD/COP3,308▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 0.20% BRENT 95.46 ▲ 2.91% WTI 88.38 ▲ 2.14% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.27% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.09 ▼ 3.45% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.69% CORN 443.25 ▼ 1.06% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 1.79% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.90 ▼ 3.33% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 222.93 ▲ 1.80% CATTLE 331.55 ▼ 0.32% LITHIUM 59.41 ▼ 2.72% PETR4 44.73 ▲ 2.71% VALE3 64.24 ▼ 0.29% ITUB4 41.43 ▼ 0.70% BBDC4 14.17 ▼ 1.12% ABEV3 15.73 ▼ 0.76% BBAS3 15.47 ▼ 8.41% B3SA3 14.73 ▼ 0.47% WEGE3 51.46 ▼ 0.29% PRIO3 62.94 ▲ 2.39% SUZB3 54.98 ▲ 2.19% RENT3 29.48 ▼ 2.51% AZZA3 16.83 ▲ 9.50% CSAN3 2.87 ▼ 5.28% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.42 ▼ 4.72% GMAT3 3.90 ▼ 4.41% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 18.01 ▲ 5.63% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.97 ▲ 1.71% RANI3 8.17 ▼ 2.62% CSNA3 4.30 ▼ 4.87% IBOV 170,840.84 ▼ 0.71% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.16% USD/MXN 18.63 ▲ 0.14% USD/CLP 994.43 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.18% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.45 — 0.00% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.19% BRENT 95.46 ▲ 2.91% WTI 88.38 ▲ 2.14% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.27% GOLD 3,885 ▼ 2.88% SILVER 50.09 ▼ 3.45% SOY 1,221 ▼ 0.69% CORN 443.25 ▼ 1.06% WHEAT 588.75 ▼ 1.79% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.90 ▼ 3.33% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 222.93 ▲ 1.80% CATTLE 331.55 ▼ 0.32% LITHIUM 59.41 ▼ 2.72% PETR4 44.73 ▲ 2.71% VALE3 64.24 ▼ 0.29% ITUB4 41.43 ▼ 0.70% BBDC4 14.17 ▼ 1.12% ABEV3 15.73 ▼ 0.76% BBAS3 15.47 ▼ 8.41% B3SA3 14.73 ▼ 0.47% WEGE3 51.46 ▼ 0.29% PRIO3 62.94 ▲ 2.39% SUZB3 54.98 ▲ 2.19% RENT3 29.48 ▼ 2.51% AZZA3 16.83 ▲ 9.50% CSAN3 2.87 ▼ 5.28% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.42 ▼ 4.72% GMAT3 3.90 ▼ 4.41% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.42 ▲ 3.01% SLCE3 18.01 ▲ 5.63% NATU3 5.39 ▼ 4.09% BRKM5 2.97 ▲ 1.71% RANI3 8.17 ▼ 2.62% CSNA3 4.30 ▼ 4.87%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Brazil Economy

Brazil Frees US$26.6B for Pensions, Aid

By · · 4 min read
Aerial view of Brasília's Esplanada with the National Congress towers and a large crowd at an open-air event
File photo: the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília during a large open-air gathering, seen from above. Photo: Brazilian federal government archive.

BRAZIL · FEDERAL BUDGET

Brazil’s Congress voted on Thursday 12 November 2026 to free money for the government to pay pensions and the Bolsa Família cash-transfer programme. The bill, known as PLN 23/2026, was voted by both chambers sitting together and authorises R$149.44 billion (about US$26.6 billion) in extra credit for the social security budget.

The money is not new spending, because the benefits are already in the 2026 budget. It changes how they are financed, so that the National Treasury can borrow to pay them without breaking a constitutional borrowing limit known as the golden rule.

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Key Facts

  • Amount R$149.44 billion (about US$26.6 billion) approved on Thursday 12 November 2026.
  • Split R$119 billion for pensions (about US$21.2 billion) and R$26 billion for Bolsa Família (about US$4.6 billion).
  • Cut The government’s July request was R$185.6 billion (about US$33.1 billion); the approved text is 19.5% lower.
  • Next step The bill has gone to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for sanction, his signature into law.
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Congress Approved

PLN is the label for a bill that both chambers of Congress vote on in a joint session. The Câmara dos Deputados (the lower house) backed it by 402 votes to 12 with one abstention, and the Senate by 55 votes to none, according to the Congress’s own bill record.

The government’s original request, sent to Congress in July 2026, was for R$185.6 billion (about US$32.84 billion). On Tuesday 10 November the joint budget committee (CMO) approved a smaller text that is about R$36.1 billion (about US$6.39 billion) lower.

The committee approved the opinion of stand-in (ad hoc) rapporteur Gabriel Nunes, building on the report of rapporteur Hugo Leal, a deputy from Rio de Janeiro. A rapporteur is the lawmaker who writes the committee report.

According to the rapporteur’s report, R$119 billion (about US$21 billion) of the R$149.44 billion (about US$26.4 billion) goes to pension and other social security benefits. Another R$26 billion goes to Bolsa Família, the cash-transfer programme for low-income families, and about R$4.4 billion (US$0.8 billion) to a monthly benefit for poor elderly people (the Benefício de Prestação Continuada, or BPC).

Empty seats in the plenary chamber of Brazil's Federal Senate in Brasília
The Federal Senate plenary in Brasília, one of the two chambers of Congress. File photo. photo. Seats in the plenary of Brazil's Federal Senate, Brasília, 2024. Photo: Boaventuravinicius, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why the Golden Rule Matters

Article 167 of Brazil’s Constitution bars the government from borrowing more than it invests, unless Congress approves an exception by absolute majority, meaning more than half of all its members. Until Congress voted, the money for these benefits sat in a budget line that is released only if the golden rule is waived.

The bill moves the benefits from a blocked funding source to a source that is exempt from the rule. The swap lets the government finance these benefits through credit operations up to R$149.44 billion (about US$26.44 billion).

The rapporteur says this does not automatically mean the same amount of new debt. Rapporteur Hugo Leal said the exception should not become a precedent for funding everyday spending with debt.

He asked the government to give the committee periodic information on debt issuance and its effects.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 12, 2026 · 16:08

Ibovespa · benchmark
170,840.84
-0.71%
L 169,942day rangeH 172,060

+8.40% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
27% advancing

4 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.65
+1.16%

EUR / BRL
6.24
+0.19%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
95.46
+2.91%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+9.50%
AZZA3

Energy
+2.55%
PETR4, PRIO3

Materials
+2.19%
SUZB3

Consumer Staples
-0.76%
ABEV3

Industrials
-1.40%
WEGE3, RENT3

Mining
-1.88%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
-2.68%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Utilities
-2.81%
ENEV3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
170,840.84
-0.71%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,006.05
+0.16%

S&P IPSAChile
10,625.27
+0.69%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,453.74
-1.31%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 170,840.84 -0.71% +8.40% 172,060.43 172,060 169,942
USD/BRL 5.65 +1.16% +7.11% 5.58 5.65 5.58
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 44.73 +2.71% +38.27% 43.55 44.80 43.23 24,794,700
VALE3 64.24 -0.29% -2.46% 64.43 64.48 62.93 13,461,200
ITUB4 41.43 -0.70% +5.89% 41.72 41.95 41.12 15,134,700
BBDC4 14.17 -1.12% -27.01% 14.33 14.33 13.92 43,838,400
BBAS3 15.47 -8.41% -32.15% 16.89 15.67 14.72 120,814,100
B3SA3 14.73 -0.47% +4.25% 14.80 14.90 14.47 29,905,200
ABEV3 15.73 -0.76% +15.49% 15.85 15.92 15.67 34,686,100
WEGE3 51.46 -0.29% +14.64% 51.61 52.04 51.17 3,288,500
PRIO3 62.94 +2.39% +57.56% 61.47 63.22 60.79 3,472,700
SUZB3 54.98 +2.19% +14.42% 53.80 55.67 53.75 4,871,200
RENT3 29.48 -2.51% -31.58% 30.24 30.42 29.20 6,627,000
AZZA3 16.83 +9.50% -42.86% 15.37 18.57 16.14 5,719,400
CSNA3 4.30 -4.87% -50.74% 4.52 4.48 4.22 13,351,500
GGBR4 25.13 -0.48% +31.60% 25.25 25.26 24.69 2,531,300
ENEV3 26.61 -2.81% +38.18% 27.38 27.11 26.53 6,861,100

Largest moves today
AZZA3
16.83
+9.50%
BBAS3
15.47
-8.41%
CSNA3
4.30
-4.87%
ENEV3
26.61
-2.81%
PETR4
44.73
+2.71%
RENT3
29.48
-2.51%
PRIO3
62.94
+2.39%
SUZB3
54.98
+2.19%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.71%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Utilities lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What It Means for You

Investors in Brazilian bonds and the real should watch how much of the R9.44 billion (about US.4 billion) the Treasury actually borrows, a figure the bill does not give. The ceiling set by the bill is R$149.44 billion (about US$26.6 billion).

The bill funds benefits that are already in the 2026 budget, so the payment rules for recipients do not change. All conversions here use the Central Bank of Brazil’s official PTAX dollar rate, R$5.6143 per US dollar (sell side) on Thursday.

What Is Not Known

The bill record gives no figure for how much the Treasury will borrow, only the R$149.44 billion (about US$26.44 billion) ceiling. No amendments were filed to the text.

The date of presidential sanction is open. The record shows the bill has been sent to sanction but gives no date.

Related Coverage

See also our reports on a federal savings bill filed in the Senate and on pension back pay. More in our Brazil coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Congress approve on 12 November 2026?

It approved PLN 23/2026, authorising R$149.44 billion (about US$26.6 billion) in extra credit so pensions and Bolsa Família can be paid.

Is this new government spending?

No. The benefits were already in the 2026 budget, and the bill changes their funding source so they can be financed by borrowing under the golden rule exception.

What is Bolsa Família?

It is Brazil’s cash-transfer programme for low-income families. The bill sets aside R$26 billion (about US$4.6 billion) for it.

What happens next?

The bill has gone to President Lula for sanction, which means his signature into law. The Congress bill record shows no sanction date yet.

Sources: Congresso Nacional (Brazil’s Congress), bill record for PLN 23/2026 (congressonacional.leg.br), status of 12 November 2026; report of rapporteur Hugo Leal on PLN 23/2026; Constitution of Brazil, article 167; Central Bank of Brazil PTAX rate, 12 November 2026.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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