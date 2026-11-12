Brazil Frees US$26.6B for Pensions, Aid

File photo: the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília during a large open-air gathering, seen from above. Photo: Brazilian federal government archive.

BRAZIL · FEDERAL BUDGET

Brazil’s Congress voted on Thursday 12 November 2026 to free money for the government to pay pensions and the Bolsa Família cash-transfer programme. The bill, known as PLN 23/2026, was voted by both chambers sitting together and authorises R$149.44 billion (about US$26.6 billion) in extra credit for the social security budget.

The money is not new spending, because the benefits are already in the 2026 budget. It changes how they are financed, so that the National Treasury can borrow to pay them without breaking a constitutional borrowing limit known as the golden rule.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Amount R$149.44 billion (about US$26.6 billion) approved on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Split R$119 billion for pensions (about US$21.2 billion) and R$26 billion for Bolsa Família (about US$4.6 billion).

Cut The government’s July request was R$185.6 billion (about US$33.1 billion); the approved text is 19.5% lower.

Next step The bill has gone to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for sanction, his signature into law.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Congress Approved

PLN is the label for a bill that both chambers of Congress vote on in a joint session. The Câmara dos Deputados (the lower house) backed it by 402 votes to 12 with one abstention, and the Senate by 55 votes to none, according to the Congress’s own bill record.

The government’s original request, sent to Congress in July 2026, was for R$185.6 billion (about US$32.84 billion). On Tuesday 10 November the joint budget committee (CMO) approved a smaller text that is about R$36.1 billion (about US$6.39 billion) lower.

The committee approved the opinion of stand-in (ad hoc) rapporteur Gabriel Nunes, building on the report of rapporteur Hugo Leal, a deputy from Rio de Janeiro. A rapporteur is the lawmaker who writes the committee report.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

According to the rapporteur’s report, R$119 billion (about US$21 billion) of the R$149.44 billion (about US$26.4 billion) goes to pension and other social security benefits. Another R$26 billion goes to Bolsa Família, the cash-transfer programme for low-income families, and about R$4.4 billion (US$0.8 billion) to a monthly benefit for poor elderly people (the Benefício de Prestação Continuada, or BPC).

The Federal Senate plenary in Brasília, one of the two chambers of Congress. File photo. photo. Seats in the plenary of Brazil's Federal Senate, Brasília, 2024. Photo: Boaventuravinicius, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why the Golden Rule Matters

Article 167 of Brazil’s Constitution bars the government from borrowing more than it invests, unless Congress approves an exception by absolute majority, meaning more than half of all its members. Until Congress voted, the money for these benefits sat in a budget line that is released only if the golden rule is waived.

The bill moves the benefits from a blocked funding source to a source that is exempt from the rule. The swap lets the government finance these benefits through credit operations up to R$149.44 billion (about US$26.44 billion).

The rapporteur says this does not automatically mean the same amount of new debt. Rapporteur Hugo Leal said the exception should not become a precedent for funding everyday spending with debt.

He asked the government to give the committee periodic information on debt issuance and its effects.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 170,840.84

-0.71% L 169,942 day range H 172,060 +8.40% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 27% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 11 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.65 +1.16% EUR / BRL 6.24 +0.19% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 95.46 +2.91% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +9.50% AZZA3 Energy +2.55% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials +2.19% SUZB3 Consumer Staples -0.76% ABEV3 Industrials -1.40% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -1.88% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials -2.68% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -2.81% ENEV3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

170,840.84

-0.71%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,006.05

+0.16%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,625.27

+0.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,453.74

-1.31%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 170,840.84 -0.71% +8.40% 172,060.43 172,060 169,942 — USD/BRL 5.65 +1.16% +7.11% 5.58 5.65 5.58 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.73 +2.71% +38.27% 43.55 44.80 43.23 24,794,700 VALE3 64.24 -0.29% -2.46% 64.43 64.48 62.93 13,461,200 ITUB4 41.43 -0.70% +5.89% 41.72 41.95 41.12 15,134,700 BBDC4 14.17 -1.12% -27.01% 14.33 14.33 13.92 43,838,400 BBAS3 15.47 -8.41% -32.15% 16.89 15.67 14.72 120,814,100 B3SA3 14.73 -0.47% +4.25% 14.80 14.90 14.47 29,905,200 ABEV3 15.73 -0.76% +15.49% 15.85 15.92 15.67 34,686,100 WEGE3 51.46 -0.29% +14.64% 51.61 52.04 51.17 3,288,500 PRIO3 62.94 +2.39% +57.56% 61.47 63.22 60.79 3,472,700 SUZB3 54.98 +2.19% +14.42% 53.80 55.67 53.75 4,871,200 RENT3 29.48 -2.51% -31.58% 30.24 30.42 29.20 6,627,000 AZZA3 16.83 +9.50% -42.86% 15.37 18.57 16.14 5,719,400 CSNA3 4.30 -4.87% -50.74% 4.52 4.48 4.22 13,351,500 GGBR4 25.13 -0.48% +31.60% 25.25 25.26 24.69 2,531,300 ENEV3 26.61 -2.81% +38.18% 27.38 27.11 26.53 6,861,100 Largest moves today AZZA3

16.83

+9.50% BBAS3

15.47

-8.41% CSNA3

4.30

-4.87% ENEV3

26.61

-2.81% PETR4

44.73

+2.71% RENT3

29.48

-2.51% PRIO3

62.94

+2.39% SUZB3

54.98

+2.19% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.71%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Utilities lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Kenya Gas Maker’s Export Sales Slip 6% Read →

What It Means for You

Investors in Brazilian bonds and the real should watch how much of the R9.44 billion (about US.4 billion) the Treasury actually borrows, a figure the bill does not give. The ceiling set by the bill is R$149.44 billion (about US$26.6 billion).

The bill funds benefits that are already in the 2026 budget, so the payment rules for recipients do not change. All conversions here use the Central Bank of Brazil’s official PTAX dollar rate, R$5.6143 per US dollar (sell side) on Thursday.

What Is Not Known

The bill record gives no figure for how much the Treasury will borrow, only the R$149.44 billion (about US$26.44 billion) ceiling. No amendments were filed to the text.

The date of presidential sanction is open. The record shows the bill has been sent to sanction but gives no date.

Related Coverage

See also our reports on a federal savings bill filed in the Senate and on pension back pay. More in our Brazil coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Congress approve on 12 November 2026?

It approved PLN 23/2026, authorising R$149.44 billion (about US$26.6 billion) in extra credit so pensions and Bolsa Família can be paid.

Is this new government spending?

No. The benefits were already in the 2026 budget, and the bill changes their funding source so they can be financed by borrowing under the golden rule exception.

What is Bolsa Família?

It is Brazil’s cash-transfer programme for low-income families. The bill sets aside R$26 billion (about US$4.6 billion) for it.

What happens next?

The bill has gone to President Lula for sanction, which means his signature into law. The Congress bill record shows no sanction date yet.

Sources: Congresso Nacional (Brazil’s Congress), bill record for PLN 23/2026 (congressonacional.leg.br), status of 12 November 2026; report of rapporteur Hugo Leal on PLN 23/2026; Constitution of Brazil, article 167; Central Bank of Brazil PTAX rate, 12 November 2026.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.