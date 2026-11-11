Brazil Bill Would Exempt US$1.9B Diesel Aid

BRAZIL ECONOMY · FISCAL POLICY

Published Wednesday, Nov. 11, 5:40 p.m. ET · Source: Brazilian government and Congress filings, Central Bank of Brazil

Key Facts Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The bill A bill filed Wednesday would exclude up to R$10.5 billion (US$1.9 billion) of diesel aid from the 2026 budget goal.

The catch The same bill targets 2027 savings of R$50 billion to R$60 billion (US$9 billion to US$10.8 billion).

The risk Gross public debt reached 82.9% of GDP in September, rising monthly since June.

What next Congress must approve it, and the diesel aid expires on Nov. 26 unless renewed.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives 90.5% to no change in Brazil’s interest rate at the December meeting (Nov. 11, 5:21 p.m. ET).

Brazil wants to stop counting up to US$1.9 billion of diesel aid against its budget goal, in the same bill that promises tighter spending. Investors will ask whether that is a loophole or a fair fix.

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Brazil’s government is asking Congress for an accounting exit on fuel aid, just as it promises to tighten the belt. A bill filed on Wednesday would let it ignore up to R$10.5 billion (US$1.9 billion) of diesel subsidies when it checks whether it met its 2026 budget target.

The target is the primary result, meaning revenue minus spending before interest on the debt, and it anchors the Brazil economy story for foreign investors. Jaques Wagner, a senator from President Lula’s Workers’ Party, filed the bill on the day Planning Minister Bruno Moretti presented its 2027 savings measures to Congress’s joint budget committee, which brings both houses together.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Would the Diesel Exemption Change?

Today the diesel aid is paid through extraordinary credit, a budget route that sits outside the spending cap of Brazil’s fiscal rules. It still counts toward the primary-result target, so the bill would create a new exception.

The aid is R$2.12 a liter (about US$0.38), extended in late October through Nov. 26. It rests on Provisional Measure 1,391 of 2026, a presidential decree with the force of law, and aims to cushion fuel prices during the war in the Middle East.

Wagner says the change is meant “to protect the population from the effects of the war, stabilising fuel prices and containing inflationary pressures.” Market participants noted that the clause cuts against a bill meant to raise fiscal effort, because the money is still spent and still adds to public debt.

File photo: the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, where Brazil’s federal ministries sit. The photo does not show any economic data.

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Why Are Investors Watching This Number?

The 2026 goal calls for a surplus of R$34.3 billion (US$6.2 billion), though a tolerance band means a zero balance still passes. In September the government projected an actual deficit of R$80.9 billion (US$14.6 billion).

Court and congressional decisions already allow R$67.3 billion (US$12.1 billion) of spending to be left out of the target. To avoid a miss, the government froze R$13.6 billion (US$2.4 billion), part of R$16.1 billion (US$2.9 billion) in total spending restraint, and the new exclusion could let it ease that freeze.

Gross public debt reached 82.9% of GDP in September, according to the central bank, and it has risen every month since June, when it was 81.9%. Rising debt worries investors, who then ask more to lend, which can push up interest rates.

What Else Is in the Savings Package?

Moretti says the package would save R$50 billion to R$60 billion (US$9 billion to US$10.8 billion) in 2027. It rationalises spending, reviews tax breaks and limits how companies use tax credits to settle other tax bills.

What It Means for US Readers

Brazilian assets in the US trade on trust in the fiscal path, from the EWZ exchange-traded fund to the ADRs (American depositary receipts, which let US investors hold foreign shares) of oil giant Petrobras (PBR), miner Vale (VALE), Itaú (ITUB) and digital bank Nubank (NU). The EWZ ended Wednesday at US$32.44, up 0.9%, and the real traded near 5.55 per dollar, up about 0.5%.

The first test is Thursday, when Brazilian markets can react to the news. Truckers and farmers gain if the aid continues, while holders of Brazilian government bonds could lose if debt keeps rising; our guides explain the real-to-dollar rate, the Ibovespa and the Selic interest rate, now 13.75%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, lists a market on the December interest-rate decision of Brazil’s central bank (its Copom committee), with US$69,649 traded. At 5:21 p.m. ET on Nov. 11 it priced no change at 90.5% and a 0.25-point cut at 6.4%.

Prices are bets, not polls, and Kalshi is regulated in the US by the CFTC. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet known whether Congress will accept the exclusion, or whether the diesel aid will be renewed after Nov. 26. More context is in our Brazil GDP ranking report.

What to Watch Next

Thursday, Nov. 26: the diesel aid expires unless the government renews it. Friday, Nov. 27, 6:30 a.m. ET: the central bank publishes October gross debt figures, last at 82.9% of GDP.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 4:30 p.m. ET: the central bank announces its next interest-rate decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil proposing for diesel aid?

A bill would let the government exclude up to R$10.5 billion (US$1.9 billion) of diesel subsidies from its 2026 budget goal. Congress must still approve it.

Why does it matter for investors?

Gross debt is 82.9% of GDP, and leaving spending out of the target weakens the signal of discipline. Investors who doubt the fiscal path demand higher yields to lend.

Sources: Brazilian Senate and Ministry of Planning and Budget (bill and budget-committee hearing, Nov. 11, 2026); Central Bank of Brazil (gross debt series, Selic rate); RT market data (USD/BRL, EWZ, Nov. 11); Polymarket (accessed Nov. 11, 2026, 5:21 p.m. ET).