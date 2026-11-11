Trust Weighs on Brazil’s Long-Term Rates

The B3 building, home of Brazil’s main stock exchange, in São Paulo, in a file photo. The photo does not show the 10 November event.

BRAZIL ECONOMY · INTEREST RATES

Published Wednesday, 11 November, 7:20 a.m. ET · Source: Banco Central do Brasil

Key Facts The remarks Brazil’s central bank chief said on Tuesday 10 November that lost trust may keep long-term borrowing costs high.

The real The real, Brazil’s currency, was at 5.58 per US dollar on 10 November, against 5.04 on 23 October.

The rate The central bank’s key rate is 13.75%, paused on 4 November after five cuts.

What to watch The next rate decision comes on Wednesday 9 December.

Brazil’s central bank chief says investors may still remember past currency crashes, and that memory may keep long-term borrowing costs high. He offered no shortcut.

Brazil’s central bank chief gave investors a sober message on Tuesday: trust is slow to earn and quick to lose. Gabriel Galípolo, who runs the Banco Central do Brasil, said the memory of past currency shocks may keep a risk premium, the extra return investors demand for risk, in long-term interest rates.

He did not announce a change to the Selic, the central bank’s key rate, which stands at 13.75%. The remarks matter for anyone who owns Brazilian stocks or bonds, because they explain why borrowing costs over many years stay a worry, a theme at the heart of the Brazil economy.

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What Did Galípolo Actually Say?

He spoke on Tuesday 10 November at an event of Abracam, a Brazilian foreign-exchange trade association, in São Paulo. He said long-term rates may reflect a perception of risk tied to credibility, and to currency shocks that follow episodes of lost credibility.

Calm spells do not erase that risk if they are short, he said, because the memory of shocks sustains the premium. A lasting fall in perceived risk needs a long period without a negative shock.

In his words: “Credibility is built over time; there is no shortcut.”

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Why Does a Falling Real Hurt Lenders?

Brazil borrows in its own currency, the real. Galípolo called that an advantage for the borrower but a risk for the lender, who can “end up poorer in dollars” if the currency drops.

He added that the share of public debt tied to the Selic has grown to 51%. That shorter, floating-rate debt, he argued, reflects lenders’ weaker appetite for long-term risk.

How Far Has the Real Fallen?

The central bank’s official exchange rate, known as PTAX, was 5.0377 reais per US dollar on Friday 23 October, the last fixing before the runoff presidential vote on Sunday 25 October. On Monday 26 October it was 5.5007, so a dollar cost 9.2% more reais after the weekend.

On Tuesday 10 November the rate was 5.5840, so the dollar cost about 11% more reais than on 23 October, and the real lost about 10% of its value. At that rate one real is worth about US$0.18, as our real-to-dollar guide explains.

The B3 trading floor in São Paulo, in an archive photo. photo, 2007. Traders on the former trading floor of the São Paulo stock exchange, now B3. Photo: Rafael Matsunaga, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Where Do Interest Rates Stand?

The Selic started 2026 at 15% and the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, cut it five times between March and September, to 13.75%. On Wednesday 4 November, at its first meeting after the runoff, the committee held the rate.

Only the Copom sets the Selic, and it does so at scheduled meetings. Galípolo’s speech was about the longer end of the interest-rate curve, meaning rates on borrowing that lasts many years, which the Selic does not control directly.

What It Means for US Readers

A weaker real cuts the dollar return on Brazilian assets. That hurts investors who have not hedged against currency moves, including holders of ADRs (shares of Brazilian companies traded in New York, such as Petrobras (PBR), Vale (VALE), Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) and Nubank (NU)) and of EWZ, a US-listed fund (ETF) that tracks Brazilian stocks.

Holders of Selic-linked bonds earn roughly the Selic rate in reais, before tax and inflation. Travellers gain too, since a R$100 dinner costs about US$18 at 5.58 per dollar, against about US$20 on 23 October.

What Is Not Known

Galípolo spoke in general terms and, in the remarks we reviewed, named no specific episode or government. He gave no number of years and no path for the Selic.

The next signals are the Copom decision on Wednesday 9 December and the central bank’s Focus survey, a weekly poll of economists published on Mondays. A prediction-market price for this topic was not available to us.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Brazil’s central bank say rates will stay high for years?

Not in those words. Gabriel Galípolo said long-term rates may carry a trust premium, the extra return investors demand for risk; the policy rate, the Selic, is 13.75%.

Why does a weaker real matter to US investors?

Brazilian bonds pay in reais, so a falling real shrinks returns measured in US dollars. The real needed 5.58 per dollar on 10 November, up from 5.04 on 23 October.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil: remarks by Gabriel Galípolo at the Abracam event, 10 November 2026; Selic target rate series and Copom decision of 4 November 2026; PTAX exchange-rate series. Exchange rate used for conversions: PTAX of 10 November 2026.