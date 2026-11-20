Politics: Brazil

Gabriel Galípolo, president of Brazil’s Central Bank, phoned the Federal Police (PF), Brazil’s national investigative force, on 17 November 2025 to warn that banker Daniel Vorcaro, who is under investigation, might try to escape the country. He told the PF this in a witness hearing in October 2026, and the report of that hearing became public on 19 November 2026.

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Vorcaro, whose Banco Master, a private bank, the regulator later closed, was detained at São Paulo’s Guarulhos airport the same day. The police account says he was about to leave for the United Arab Emirates, while his defence has said the trip was for a meeting with investors.

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The Central Bank, Brazil’s financial regulator, sets the Selic, the benchmark interest rate, which the bank held at 13.75% a year at its 4 November 2026 meeting. The dollar closed at 5.93 reais on 19 November 2026, its highest close since April 2025, in market closing data, so the regulator’s credibility matters to holders of Brazilian assets.

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Key Facts Who. Gabriel Galípolo, Central Bank president, and banker Daniel Vorcaro of closed Banco Master.

What. Galípolo told the Federal Police he feared Vorcaro might flee; the report is now public.

When. Call on 17 November 2025; police hearing in October 2026; report public 19 November 2026.

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As of. 20 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

A police report shows Brazil’s central bank chief feared a banker’s escape and suspected leaks from confidential internal meetings.

Banco Master had urgently asked the Central Bank for a meeting on 17 November 2025, a request that “sounded very strange to him”, Galípolo told the PF. He phoned the police because the urgency seemed to indicate that Vorcaro “could be trying to flee or something of the sort”.

Vorcaro’s defence has asked the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Brazil’s top court, to rule on his release request. No date for that ruling has been confirmed.

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The PF launched Operation Compliance Zero, its investigation into the bank, on 18 November 2025, the day after the call, to probe suspected fraud between Banco Master and the state-owned Banco de Brasília (BRB). The Central Bank found signs that R$12.2 billion (about US$2.1 billion at 5.93 reais per dollar) in credits sold to BRB were tied to loans not proven to exist.

The headquarters tower of the Central Bank of Brazil in Brasília. (File photo)

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In September 2025 the Central Bank had rejected BRB’s proposal to buy part of Master. In November 2025, during a liquidity crisis, the regulator ordered Master’s extrajudicial liquidation, a closure run under its supervision.

Galípolo also told the PF that confidential internal Central Bank meetings seemed to leak. Soon after staff raised doubts about Master’s operations, he said, Master executives asked for meetings or sent documents answering those very points.

Galípolo said the pattern was “noticed not only by me but by other directors”. Suspicion centred on Paulo Sérgio Neves de Souza, a senior bank-supervision official at the time.

Neves de Souza is under investigation for allegedly receiving improper advantages in exchange for information and help to the bank. He has not been convicted.

An official document dated 25 November 2025, signed by Neves de Souza, recorded what Vorcaro told the Central Bank at the 17 November meeting. Vorcaro had said he would travel to Dubai to sign a contract with foreign investors.

Galípolo told the PF the document had content “quite different from the practice of the Central Bank”. After Vorcaro’s defence used it, he ordered the official to go on holiday immediately.

The defence of Neves de Souza said in a filing in the inquiry that the Central Bank’s legal office (Procuradoria) told him to answer the request from Vorcaro’s lawyers. It says Ailton de Aquino, the bank’s supervision director, approved the text before it went out.

The defence says Aquino told the legal office he had “just showed the text to Gabriel” and that it was “all fine”. It adds that Aquino recommended the holiday to protect the official.

After hearing Galípolo, the PF asked the Central Bank for the defence request, the document and any administrative file. It is not known what those papers show.

The case tests how far Brazil’s financial regulator was exposed to a bank it later closed. For investors following Brazilian markets, the question is whether the body that sets the Selic can keep its internal debates private, given the account Galípolo gave in October 2026.

The report records Galípolo’s suspicion, not proof that anyone passed information to Vorcaro, and it is not known whether Neves de Souza will be charged. The next fixed date is the decision of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) on 9 December 2026, set in the bank’s calendar.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Central Bank president call the police?

He feared Vorcaro might flee after Banco Master urgently requested a meeting. The police report records that worry in his own words.

Has the supervision official been found guilty?

No. He is under investigation and has not been convicted, and his defence says the Central Bank’s legal office told him to send the document.

What happens next in the case?

The Supreme Federal Court has yet to rule on Vorcaro’s release request, and no date is confirmed. The police have also asked the Central Bank for documents.

Sources: Federal Police report of the October 2026 hearing (public 19 November 2026); Central Bank of Brazil (Selic target, Copom calendar); Central Bank of Brazil, Copom minutes of 4 November 2026; Market close data (19 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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