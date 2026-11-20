The head of a major Brazilian lender links a weak real, stubborn inflation and expensive credit, and says the next government’s first year will demand more sacrifice.

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s fiscal package is too small to change the economic trend, the chief executive of Bradesco, Brazil’s second-largest private bank, said in an interview at its investor forum in New York. Marcelo Noronha spoke after the forum on 17 and 18 November 2026, and the Senate, Brazil’s upper house, approved the package on Wednesday 18 November.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Marcelo Noronha, chief executive of Bradesco, a major Brazilian bank traded in New York as BBD.

What. Says the Senate-approved fiscal package is too small to change Brazil’s economic trend.

Numbers. Company credit costs near 20%; Bradesco expects 2027 growth of 0.4%.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

The head of a major Brazilian lender links a weak real, stubborn inflation and expensive credit, and says the next government’s first year will demand more sacrifice.

Noronha said the dollar has moved a lot since the election, and he named R$5.80 as the level it reached. On Thursday 19 November 2026 it closed at about R$5.93 per US$, its highest close since April 2025.

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Noronha said the Selic, the central bank’s benchmark interest rate, stopped falling after the election. The central bank held it at 13.75% at its meeting on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

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The central bank’s minutes of 10 November put 2026 inflation at 5.6%. That is above the 4.5% ceiling, and Noronha links the exchange rate directly to that pressure.

The Brazilian real, whose slide to R$5.93 per US$ this week Bradesco's chief executive links to inflation and credit costs. File photo.

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If the exchange rate stays at that level for four months, he said, it will affect inflation, push the Selic cuts further away and complicate the credit market. His verdict on the package is blunt: it is insufficient, and the first year of the new government should be, in translation, “one of more sacrifice”.

Bradesco’s base case for 2027 is slow growth, with GDP, the size of the economy, rising 0.4%. Inflation would stay pressured near 5% and interest rates would be flat, he said.

He said public debt should close this year at 83% of GDP. If nothing is done, he said, it would rise six percentage points next year, to 89%.

Money exists, in his view, if the government looks in the right place. He said Brazil has R$580 billion (about US$98 billion) in tax benefits, and that some larger lines could be reduced gradually, though he does not mean cutting social benefits.

He said Brazil has combined growth of 2.5% a year with a primary surplus, a budget surplus before interest payments, of 1.5% of GDP before. “So it can be done,” he said, in translation.

He said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva needs people close to him with the power to negotiate with Congress. He also said a good adjustment should come with good names in the ministries.

Credit is where the squeeze reaches companies, Noronha said. With real interest rates near 8%, borrowing costs for firms reach about 20% once the bank’s spread, its lending margin, and the IOF, a tax on financial transactions, are added.

Households are stretched too, with income commitment, the share of income going to debt, at almost 29%, a very high level in his words. Bradesco still expects its loan book to grow about 6% on average in 2027.

He criticised programmes like Desenrola, a government debt-renegotiation scheme, because they raise a moral question: people wait for the next one. He praised FGI and FGO, state-backed credit guarantee funds, for longer maturities of 60 months with a one-year grace period.

Noronha described a brighter path: a fiscal adjustment big enough that market players see debt growth under control. The real could then strengthen, easing inflation and making a Selic cut possible.

He named two variables: US interest rates, which he expects to rise as American inflation is pressured, and Brazil’s own fiscal policy. Bradesco’s American depositary receipts trade in New York as BBD, and the forum put 120 Latin American companies in meetings with more than 300 investors worldwide.

It is not yet known whether Brazil’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, will change the package, or how long the dollar stays near current levels. The next dated step is the central bank’s rate meeting on 8 and 9 December.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the exchange rate matter for Brazilian borrowers?

Noronha says a weaker real feeds inflation, which delays interest rate cuts and keeps loans expensive. That is the chain that links the currency to the cost of credit.

What does Noronha want from the government?

He wants a fiscal adjustment large enough to convince markets that debt is under control, and negotiators close to the president. He says savings should come gradually from tax benefits, not from social benefits.

What happens next?

The central bank meets in December to decide on the Selic, and the lower house may still change the package. Neither outcome has been announced.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026 · Source: Marcelo Noronha’s remarks at Bradesco’s investor forum in New York, 17 and 18 November 2026; central bank minutes of 10 November 2026; central bank policy rate decision of 4 November 2026; Bradesco Investor Relations · Banco Central do Brasil · Ministério da Fazenda

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

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