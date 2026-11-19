BRAZIL ECONOMY · CREDIT

Brazil’s state development bank is lending as if it has somewhere to be. The bank, known as BNDES, approved R$190.5 billion (about US$32.3 billion) in loans from January to September 2026, 35% more than a year earlier.

BNDES, short for the National Bank for Economic and Social Development, is based in Rio de Janeiro and funds much of the roads, farms and factories behind Brazil’s economy. It published the figures on Thursday, 19 November 2026, and they show where the country’s public credit is heading.

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Key Facts The number BNDES approved R$190.5 billion (US$32.3 billion) in loans, January to September 2026.

What changed Approvals rose 35% year on year; disbursements, cash actually paid out, rose 33%.

Biggest driver Infrastructure approvals rose 94% to R$75.7 billion (US$12.8 billion).

For US readers Investors in Brazilian builders, farms and industry may see a state-funded tailwind.

A year of heavier public lending is leaning hardest on infrastructure, while farming, commerce and industry grow more slowly.

Where Did the Money Go?

Infrastructure took the biggest share at R$75.7 billion (US$12.8 billion), nearly double its level a year earlier. Agriculture followed at R$42.9 billion (US$7.3 billion), up 20%.

Industry drew R$40.8 billion (US$6.9 billion), and commerce and services R$31.1 billion (US$5.3 billion). The four sectors add up to the R$190.5 billion (about US$32 billion) total.

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Industry grew far more slowly, up 4%, and commerce and services rose 14%. Most of the growth came from infrastructure and farming, the two sectors that drew the largest increases.

The contrast is the story: infrastructure approvals grew nearly five times as fast as farm loans. All dollar figures in this report use 5.90 reais per US dollar, the market rate on 19 November (RT, a financial data provider).

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Why Approvals and Cash Paid Out Differ

An approval means the bank has signed off on a loan. A disbursement is money actually released to the borrower, usually in stages as a project advances.

Disbursements reached R$135.9 billion (US$23.0 billion), up 33%. Approvals run ahead of payouts because large projects draw money over months or years.

BNDES also counts “consultations,” the first request a company makes before applying. They reached R$348.8 billion (US$59.1 billion), up 32%, which points to a deep queue of future demand.

How Small Businesses Fit In

Support for micro, small and medium-sized companies reached R$166.9 billion (US$28.3 billion), up 7%. That figure combines R$103.3 billion in approved loans (US$17.5 billion) and R$63.6 billion in guarantees (US$10.8 billion).

A guarantee works like a backstop: a fund covers part of a lender’s loss if a borrower fails to repay. It lets private banks lend to smaller firms they might otherwise turn away.

In Plain English BNDES: Brazil’s government-owned development bank, which lends for long projects commercial banks avoid. Approval: a loan the bank has agreed to make. Disbursement: the money actually paid out. Consultation: a company’s first inquiry about borrowing.

What It Means for US Readers

The likely winners are infrastructure builders and farm producers, who can borrow from a public lender for long projects. A possible loser is any private bank competing for the same large corporate borrowers.

The real, Brazil’s currency, closed at 5.90 per US dollar on 19 November. That is about 5.6% weaker than the 5.58 recorded on 10 November (RT), so state-funded growth is landing while the currency is under pressure.

Investors who track Brazil through the EWZ exchange-traded fund, which tracks Brazilian stocks, or US-listed ADRs (shares of foreign companies traded in New York) should read this as a demand signal for builders and farm suppliers. Our Selic guide for foreign investors explains the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, and how it shapes borrowing.

What Is Not Known

The figures cited here do not say what interest rates BNDES charged or which companies took the largest loans. They also do not show how much of the R$190.5 billion (about US$32 billion) will be paid out in 2027 or later.

The next test is the bank’s full-year result, due after the year ends. It will show whether the 35% pace held through the final quarter, and the bank has not announced a date.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did BNDES approve in 2026?

BNDES approved R$190.5 billion (about US$32.3 billion) in credit from January to September 2026. That is 35% more than in the same period of 2025.

Which sector received the most BNDES credit?

Infrastructure received the most: R$75.7 billion (US$12.8 billion), up 94%. Agriculture followed with R$42.9 billion (US$7.3 billion), up 20%.

Sources: BNDES, results for the first nine months of 2026, released 19 November 2026; BNDES investor relations; RT, USD/BRL daily closes, 10 and 19 November 2026.