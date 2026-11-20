Gaspar’s report backs a ban aimed at self-started judicial inquiries like the one the Supreme Court ran from 2019, and the bill now waits for a committee vote.

Politics: Brazil

A Brazilian deputy announced this year as the opposition’s vice-presidential candidate has backed a bill that would stop judges opening criminal investigations on their own initiative. Deputy Alfredo Gaspar, of the Liberal Party (PL), filed his report on Wednesday 18 November 2026 in the Chamber of Deputies’ Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ).

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The text would also make such an inquiry a crime of abuse of authority. The committee’s file lists the bill as ready for its agenda, but no vote is scheduled.

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Key Facts Who. Deputy Alfredo Gaspar, Liberal Party, rapporteur (the lawmaker who writes the committee’s opinion).

What. Bill 3532/2024 would bar judges from opening investigations and make doing so abuse of authority.

Next. No committee vote is scheduled; chair Leur Lomanto Júnior sets the agenda.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Gaspar’s report backs a ban aimed at self-started judicial inquiries like the one the Supreme Court ran from 2019, and the bill now waits for a committee vote.

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The idea grows out of a 2019 dispute over the Supreme Court’s own powers. On Thursday 14 March 2019 the court’s then president, Dias Toffoli, opened the so-called fake news inquiry (inquiry 4781) under Article 43 of the court’s internal rules, with Justice Alexandre de Moraes in charge.

On Thursday 18 June 2020 the full court upheld that step by 10 votes to 1 in case ADPF 572, its ruling on the inquiry’s legality. Marco Aurélio, a justice since retired, was the lone dissenter.

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Gaspar’s report says an express ban in the Code of Criminal Procedure is needed to remove ambiguities, so that the judge stays an impartial referee and not an investigator. It merges two bills filed in 2024, the first by deputy José Medeiros of the PL.

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Bill 3532/2024, by Medeiros, gives the package its number. Bill 4283/2024 was attached to it in March 2025 and would add a paragraph to article 3-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure to bar courts from opening inquiries and criminal investigations.

The report finds the bills consistent with the Constitution and says they advance the accusatory system. Under that system, as Gaspar describes it, police and prosecutors investigate and accuse while judges only decide.

The substitute text rules out any inquiry opened by a court or a judge and leaves investigation to police and prosecutors. It also makes a judge who does so liable under the abuse-of-authority law of 2019.

Inquiry 4781 is now closed: the court’s president, Edson Fachin, ordered it archived on Monday 9 November 2026 at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the government’s top federal prosecutors. Gaspar’s report of 18 November gives judicial impartiality as the reason for the bill.

Gaspar was named rapporteur on 7 August 2025, left the committee on 6 April 2026 and was named again on 23 April 2026, the Chamber’s records show. He was announced on 5 August 2026 as the vice-presidential candidate of Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the runoff of Sunday 25 October to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The strongest opposing position is the Supreme Court’s own: its 2020 majority held Article 43 valid for the circumstances of that case, which allowed it to investigate attacks on the court itself. We found no public reaction to Gaspar’s report from the court or from a judges’ association.

For readers abroad, the question is who may start a criminal case in Brazil. If the bill passes as written, only police and prosecutors could open an inquiry, and a judge who did so would face a charge of abuse of authority.

The committee has set no date to vote, and Brazil’s Constitution ends the ordinary legislative session on 22 December. After the committee the Chamber’s file says the full Chamber decides, and no date exists for that vote either.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What would the bill change?

It would bar any court or judge from opening a criminal investigation and make it a crime of abuse of authority. Police and prosecutors would keep that role.

Is the fake news inquiry still open?

No. The Supreme Court’s president ordered it archived at the request of the federal prosecutors’ office.

Will the bill become law soon?

Not yet. It still needs a committee vote and a vote in the full Chamber, and no date is set for either.

Sources Chamber of Deputies, bill 3532/2024 file and rapporteur’s report of 18 November 2026: Câmara dos Deputados · Supreme Court news on inquiry 4781 and case ADPF 572: Supremo Tribunal Federal · Constitution of Brazil

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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