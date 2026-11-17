File photo. Ministry buildings along the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, undated. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brazil’s finance ministry says tougher competition rules for big online platforms could save consumers and businesses between R$15.3 billion and R$50.6 billion a year (about US$2.6 billion to US$8.8 billion at R$5.78 per US$, the dollar’s market close of 16 November). The ministry published the estimate on Monday 16 November 2026, in a study of a bill that lets Cade, Brazil’s competition authority, impose special duties on firms earning more than R$50 billion worldwide (about US$8.7 billion) or R$5 billion in Brazil.

Those thresholds point at the largest global platforms, and Agência Brasil, the state news agency, says the bill targets giants such as Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. The ministry’s own release names no company.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Ministry study sees yearly gains of R$15.3 billion to R$50.6 billion (US$2.6 billion to US$8.8 billion).

Size. Studied segments earned R$410 billion (US$71 billion) in 2025, about 3.2% of GDP.

Bill. Bill 4675/2025 awaits a lower-house floor vote under urgency; the Senate must still approve it.

Who. Revenue above R$50 billion worldwide (US$8.7 billion) or R$5 billion in Brazil (US$0.9 billion), plus tests.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

The ministry’s estimate puts numbers on a bill that has been before Brazil’s lower house since September 2025, and it counts only direct price effects.

Why This Bill Exists

The federal government sent the bill, PL 4675/2025 (PL stands for projeto de lei, a bill), to the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house, in September 2025. The chamber approved urgency treatment in March 2026, and Deputy Aliel Machado of the Green Party (PV, from Paraná state) is the rapporteur, the lawmaker who writes the main report.

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The bill would create a Digital Markets Superintendence, a new department inside Cade, and let Cade designate platforms of “systemic relevance”. Regis Dudena, the ministry’s Secretary of Economic Reforms, said in a note that the study “brings greater concreteness to the positive economic effects expected” if the bill passes.

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On 5 October 2026 the Social Communication Council, an advisory body to Congress, approved a non-binding opinion in favour of regulating digital markets, according to Agência Câmara, the lower house’s news service. The ministry says the EU, the UK, Germany, Japan and South Korea have adopted specific mechanisms for the same problem.

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What the Study Says

The ministry’s Secretaria de Reformas Econômicas, its economic reform office, estimates a yearly benefit of 0.1% to 0.4% of GDP, or R$70 to R$240 per inhabitant (about US$12 to US$42). It counts only direct price effects and leaves out gains in quality, variety, innovation and access.

The twin towers of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, where the Chamber of Deputies sits. (File photo)

The study covers segments such as e-commerce, payments, digital advertising, cloud computing, ride-hailing and artificial intelligence. The segments earned an estimated R$410 billion in 2025, equal to 3.2% of GDP, the ministry says.

The ministry gives a range, not a single forecast. The range is wide, from R$15.3 billion to R$50.6 billion, so the outcome depends on which firms Cade designates and which duties it sets.

How the Bill Would Work

A company must pass a revenue test of more than R$50 billion worldwide or R$5 billion in Brazil (about US$0.9 billion). It must also operate in more than one multi-sided market, one that connects groups such as shoppers and sellers, or control access to a digital ecosystem.

Passing the test is not automatic designation: Cade decides case by case, after public participation. The bill sets no direct price controls, the ministry says.

Why It Matters

The top of the ministry’s range, R$50.6 billion (US$8.8 billion), equals 0.4% of GDP, and the ministry expects the gain to come through lower prices on services such as payments, app stores, advertising and cloud computing. The bottom of the range, R$15.3 billion (US$2.6 billion), is about 30% of that.

For US readers the bill is a test for American platforms with large Brazilian operations, which Agência Brasil says the bill targets. Designation is case by case, and the ministry’s release names no company.

The industry has objected. ALAI, a Latin American internet association whose members include Google, Meta and Amazon, said in September 2025 that a separate regulatory category inside Cade creates distortions and legal insecurity; neither the ministry release nor the Agência Brasil report quotes a critic.

What to Watch

The bill has no floor date: the ministry says it awaits inclusion on the agenda of the lower-house plenary, and the Senate must still vote on it afterwards. The government and supportive lawmakers want approval by the end of 2026, Agência Brasil reports, but no official has set a date.

What Is Not Known

We could not open the study’s technical note and methodology annex, which sit as PDF files on the ministry site, so the basis of the range rests on the release and Agência Brasil’s report. The ministry says the study counts only direct price effects, so wider gains and any costs to firms sit outside its numbers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could Brazil’s big tech rules save?

Brazil’s finance ministry estimates R$15.3 billion to R$50.6 billion a year, about US$2.6 billion to US$8.8 billion. That is 0.1% to 0.4% of GDP, counting direct price effects only.

Which companies would the bill cover?

Firms with revenue above R$50 billion worldwide or R$5 billion in Brazil that also meet market-power tests. Cade, the competition authority, designates them case by case.

Has Brazil’s Congress passed the bill?

No. PL 4675/2025 is under urgency in the lower house, awaiting a floor vote, and the Senate must still approve it.

Does the bill control prices?

No. The ministry says it sets no direct price controls and relies on duties set by Cade after public participation.

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