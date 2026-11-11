Grêmio and Palmeiras Await Brazil Cup Final

The Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasília, which hosts the single-match Copa do Brasil final on 6 December 2026. (Photo: Tociaa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Final Set for Brasília

The Copa do Brasil semifinals are over, and Grêmio and Palmeiras will meet on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026, at the Estádio Mané Garrincha in Brasília. It will be the first final in the tournament’s history decided in one match rather than over two legs.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the sport’s national governing body, set the venue. No kickoff time had been published in the reports we found as of Nov. 11, so we cannot yet give a time in US Eastern Time.

File photo: the Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre during a home match.

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How the Finalists Got There

Grêmio beat Atlético-MG, of Belo Horizonte, 3-1 on aggregate. They won the first leg 2-0 in Porto Alegre on Sunday, Nov. 1, and drew 1-1 at Arena MRV, Atlético-MG’s home ground, on Saturday, Nov. 7.

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Palmeiras won the first leg against Vasco, of Rio de Janeiro, 1-0 at Nubank Parque, their home ground in São Paulo, on Sunday, Nov. 1. Vasco won the return leg 2-1 at their São Januário stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8, which sent the tie to a penalty shootout.

Palmeiras won the shootout 5-4, and goalkeeper Carlos Miguel saved two penalties.

Contrasting Seasons

The clubs are in opposite situations. Grêmio are fighting to avoid relegation from the Brasileirão, the top national league, while Palmeiras are in the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s top club competition, against Estudiantes of Argentina on Saturday, Nov. 28, in Montevideo.

Grêmio have won the Copa do Brasil five times and Palmeiras four. The clubs also met in the 2020 final, played in early 2021 because of the pandemic, when Palmeiras won 1-0 on Feb. 28 and 2-0 on March 7.

The Dates Before the Final

Palmeiras host Flamengo, a Rio de Janeiro club, in round 36 of the Brasileirão on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Brasília time (2:30 p.m. ET) at Nubank Parque. The Libertadores final follows a week later on Nov. 28, and the Copa do Brasil final is the next fixed date in this cup.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a real-money forecasting platform, prices Palmeiras at 66.0% to win the 2026 Copa do Brasil and Grêmio at 31.0%, with US$18,008 traded. Prices were read at 10:34 a.m. ET on Nov. 11; they are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The final falls on a Sunday, and the kickoff time in US Eastern Time will follow once the CBF publishes it. Until then we cannot say whether the match will land in the US morning or afternoon.

US television and streaming arrangements for the final have not been confirmed. The Rio Times will add them to its Copa do Brasil hub as soon as they are announced.

What Is Not Known

The kickoff time and television schedule for the Dec. 6 final remain unannounced. We did not check the CBF’s own site, so these facts come from press reports rather than the official match sheet.

We found no poll by a named institute on the final. The state of the league table, including how close Grêmio are to the relegation zone, is not given here because the sources we saw disagreed.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Copa do Brasil final?

The final is on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026, at the Estádio Mané Garrincha in Brasília. The kickoff time has not been announced.

Who are the finalists?

Grêmio, of Porto Alegre, face Palmeiras, of São Paulo. Grêmio beat Atlético-MG 3-1 on aggregate, and Palmeiras beat Vasco 5-4 on penalties.

What is new about this year’s final?

It is the first Copa do Brasil final played as a single match. Until now the title was decided over two legs.

Sources: Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and club match reports of Nov. 1-8, 2026; Polymarket.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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