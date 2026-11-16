Pope Leo Condemns Peru Amazon Exploitation
Pope Leo XIV condemned the “arbitrary exploitation” of the Amazon’s natural resources in Pucallpa, Peru, on Sunday 15 November 2026. The first US-born pope spoke to missionaries and Amazon peoples on the eve of his final Mass in Peru.
He also demanded justice for indigenous people killed in the region, saying “the blood of these brothers cries out to God”, according to the Vatican’s text of his speech. It is the pope’s message on land, labour and violence in the rainforest, delivered in the region itself.
Key Facts
- Who. Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pope, speaking to Amazon peoples and missionaries.
- Where. Pucallpa, capital of Peru’s Ucayali region, in the Amazon basin.
- When. Sunday 15 November 2026; his last Mass in Peru is Monday 16 November in Lima.
- What. He condemned “arbitrary exploitation” of natural resources and demanded justice for slain indigenous leaders.
- As of. Monday 16 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.
Pope Leo XIV used a rainforest speech and a Mass in Pucallpa to link the Amazon’s damage to the killing of indigenous leaders, and to say that very little has been done.
The Big Picture
Pope Francis visited Puerto Maldonado, also in Peru’s Amazon, in 2018, and Leo opened by following “in the footsteps” of Francis on that “unforgettable visit” (Vatican text, 15 November). La Nación, a Buenos Aires newspaper, reported that he also defended Francis’s environmental legacy.
Susy Díaz, a Shipibo-Konibo lawyer who addressed the pope at the event, told him that 37 indigenous leaders have been killed since that visit (America Magazine, 15 November); that is her figure, not in the Vatican text. The pope’s speech names a church that is thinly staffed there: the Vicariate of Pucallpa, the Catholic district covering the area, has “barely 25 priests”, he said (Vatican text, 15 November).
The speech names no government, state agency or company and asks none to act, although it cites the “abandono de las instituciones” (neglect by institutions) behind unmet needs, a neglect it blames partly on physical distance. No government or company had answered that we could find, so the demand for justice stays addressed to no one in particular.
A sourced comparison of Peru with other Amazon countries is not part of the Vatican texts or the reports we read.
What the Pope Said in Pucallpa
At an encounter with missionaries and Amazon peoples on the Malecón Puerto Callao, a riverside promenade, Leo said, in our translation from the Spanish: “The blood of these brothers cries out to God and demands justice from men” (Vatican text, 15 November). He spoke of “unmasking market and exploitation logics” that endanger the balance of creation, and of an “arbitrary exploitation of natural resources”.
At Mass in the Villa Deportiva Regional de Ucayali, a sports ground, he said all labour exploitation is a depredation of the environment (Vatican homily text, 15 November). “Very little has been done, and very slowly,” he added, as the tools to exploit and pollute creation sped up (Vatican homily text, 15 November).
In the speech he also denounced killings of indigenous leaders, pollution of rivers from irregular mining and oil spills, drug trafficking’s hold on poor young people, and sexual violence and abuse against women and girls (Vatican text, 15 November).
Why It Matters
The pope’s words land in a country where the Church still has wide reach: about 76% of Peruvians aged 12 and over said they were Catholic in the 2017 census (INEI, Peru’s statistics office). A message from the Church’s head, in the region itself, raises the public cost of ignoring killings of land defenders; that is our reading, not a claim by the Vatican.
For US readers, the speaker is the first US-born pope, and the pressures he named, irregular mining, oil spills and drug trafficking, are global trades. The speech names no company, country or buyer.
What Is Not Known
The Vatican texts give no crowd figure for either event. We found no response from Peru’s government or from mining or oil companies to the pope’s remarks.
What to Watch Next
The pope’s last event in Peru is a Mass at 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday 16 November at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima’s Surco district, after which he flies to Rome, according to the official programme as reported by Infobae, a Latin American news site. A second dated checkpoint, such as a government response, is not scheduled that we could find.
For the earlier stops of the tour, see our reports from the Andes and the Lima Mass, and more on our Peru news page.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did Pope Leo speak about the Amazon?
He spoke in Pucallpa, in Peru’s Ucayali region, on Sunday 15 November 2026, at a riverside encounter and a Mass.
What did the pope say about exploitation?
The Vatican text has him condemning an “arbitrary exploitation of natural resources”. In his homily he also said all labour exploitation is a depredation of the environment.
When does Pope Leo leave Peru?
Infobae reported that the official programme puts his last Mass at 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday 16 November at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima’s Surco district, after which he returns to Rome.
Sources: Vatican, speech in Pucallpa, 15 November 2026; Vatican, homily in Pucallpa, 15 November 2026; Infobae, 15 November 2026; America Magazine, 15 November 2026; La Nación, 15 November 2026; INEI, 2017 census.
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