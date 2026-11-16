Business: Mexico

Farmacias del Ahorro, a Mexican pharmacy chain with about 2,000 stores, agreed on Thursday 12 November 2026 to buy 96.56% of its rival Farmacias Benavides. The sellers are subsidiaries of Boots Group, a pharmacy retailer that is majority-owned by Sycamore Partners, a New York investment fund.

The deal, announced on Friday 13 November through a filing with the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), needs approval from the Comisión Nacional Antimonopolio (CNA), Mexico’s competition authority. The price was not disclosed, and both chains keep operating separately until the deal closes.

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Key Facts Deal. Farmacias del Ahorro agreed to buy 96.56% of Farmacias Benavides, signed 12 November 2026.

Price. Not disclosed. Ahorro’s chairman says 70% is financed, 30% comes from its own funds.

Size. Benavides has 1,132 stores in 203 cities; Ahorro about 2,000, together more than 3,000.

Approval. Needs clearance from the CNA, Mexico’s competition authority; no closing date announced.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A Mexican pharmacy chain has agreed to take over a rival chain, but a competition authority must approve it first, and the price is still secret.

The Big Picture: A Rival Takeover After a Delisting Move

Benavides was already on its way off the stock market. On 26 May 2026 it told investors that Mexico’s securities regulator, the CNBV, had started a procedure to cancel the registration of its shares.

Antonio Leonardo Castañón, founding partner and chairman of Farmacias del Ahorro, said in an interview reported on 14 and 15 November that the talks with Sycamore took about three months. He added that his company has already gone to the authorities that will regulate it and expects to take control soon.

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Castañón also said Benavides stores will in time be converted to the Farmacias del Ahorro brand. Benavides said on 13 November that the two companies will keep operating as separate and independent companies until the deal closes, so the future of the Benavides name is not settled.

A Farmacias Benavides branch at night in Torreón, Coahuila, photographed in February 2006. Photo: Alx 91, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Is Buying and Who Is Selling

The buyer, Comercializadora Farmacéutica de Chiapas, is known as Farmacias del Ahorro. The sellers are subsidiaries of Boots Group, which holds the stake and is majority-owned by Sycamore Partners.

Benavides’ third-quarter 2026 report lists 1,132 stores in 203 cities across 24 states. Farmacias del Ahorro has about 2,000 stores, the base for the combined count below.

Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 71,204.98

-0.84% +13.87% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 21% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 11 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.50 -0.08% Brent crude 91.75 -0.75% Gold 3,880 +0.70% Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +0.05% CEMEX Other -0.12% AMX ADR Consumer Staples -0.43% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Telecom -0.44% TELEVISA, AMX Industrials -0.73% GAP, ASUR, OMA Mining -1.52% GMEXICO Financials -3.38% GFNORTE Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% +13.87% 71,811.20 — — — USD/MXN 18.50 -0.08% +1.04% 18.52 18.52 18.49 — WALMEX 54.67 +0.68% -10.95% 54.30 55.48 54.01 8,996,678 GMEXICO 219.64 -1.52% +40.90% 223.02 221.89 217.00 5,911,498 FEMSA 243.76 -0.03% +41.66% 243.83 247.02 243.46 2,026,895 CEMEX 19.63 +0.05% +5.48% 19.62 19.74 19.41 25,771,758 GFNORTE 205.44 -3.38% +16.99% 212.63 213.39 205.21 4,551,168 BIMBO 70.17 -2.49% +14.92% 71.96 72.27 70.12 3,942,284 TELEVISA 8.27 +0.00% -24.89% 8.27 8.31 8.19 2,628,878 AMX 23.55 -0.88% +10.56% 23.76 23.91 23.46 17,298,718 GAP 436.84 -1.14% +10.03% 441.88 444.42 435.66 456,672 ASUR 268.95 -0.45% -9.25% 270.16 273.00 268.75 45,860 OMA 252.74 -0.61% +4.88% 254.30 257.15 252.00 473,301 KOF 222.74 +1.29% +37.89% 219.91 226.81 220.44 433,071 GRUMA 271.90 -0.43% -13.47% 273.08 274.71 270.43 437,359 KIMBER 38.76 -1.57% +6.51% 39.38 39.39 38.63 4,557,249 AMX ADR 25.44 -0.12% +9.94% 25.47 25.79 25.32 843,803 Largest moves today GFNORTE

205.44

-3.38% BIMBO

70.17

-2.49% KIMBER

38.76

-1.57% GMEXICO

219.64

-1.52% KOF

222.74

+1.29% GAP

436.84

-1.14% AMX

23.55

-0.88% IPC MEX

71,204.98

-0.84% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.84%, with breadth negative — 3 of 14 names higher. Materials led, while Financials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

Why It Matters

The deal would add Benavides’ 1,132 stores to a Farmacias del Ahorro network of about 2,000, giving a combined chain of more than 3,000. No market-share figure for the combined group has been published, so the effect on competition in any city is not yet known.

Neither company has said what the deal means for prices or services. For US readers, the sellers are tied to a New York investment fund, so the sale is a US-based owner selling out of a Mexican retail business.

What to Watch Next

No date has been announced for the CNA decision or for the closing of the deal. The CNA took over the powers of the former competition commission, the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE), under a reform published on 16 July 2025.

What Is Not Known

The price, the seller’s proceeds and any market-share figure for the combined group have not been published. It is also not stated whether the remaining 3.44% of Benavides shares will be bought, or what will happen to the Benavides brand.

In Plain English

Boots Group is the pharmacy retailer whose subsidiaries own most of Benavides. The CNA is the Mexican body that decides whether a merger harms competition, the BMV is Mexico’s stock exchange, and the CNBV is Mexico’s securities regulator.

Read more in our Mexico news coverage and the Mexico market report for 13 November. See also our guide to who holds power in Mexico.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying Farmacias Benavides?

Farmacias del Ahorro agreed on 12 November 2026 to buy 96.56% of the chain. The buyer, Comercializadora Farmacéutica de Chiapas, is known as Farmacias del Ahorro.

How much does the deal cost?

The price has not been disclosed. Ahorro chairman Antonio Leonardo Castañón said 70% is financed and 30% comes from the company’s own funds.

Does the deal need approval?

Yes. The sale is subject to approval by the Comisión Nacional Antimonopolio, Mexico’s competition authority, according to the announcement filed with the BMV.

Will Benavides stores close?

No closure has been announced. Both companies keep operating separately until the deal closes, and Castañón said Benavides stores will eventually be converted to the Ahorro brand.