Mexico’s Ahorro Pharmacies to Buy Benavides
Business: Mexico
Farmacias del Ahorro, a Mexican pharmacy chain with about 2,000 stores, agreed on Thursday 12 November 2026 to buy 96.56% of its rival Farmacias Benavides. The sellers are subsidiaries of Boots Group, a pharmacy retailer that is majority-owned by Sycamore Partners, a New York investment fund.
The deal, announced on Friday 13 November through a filing with the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), needs approval from the Comisión Nacional Antimonopolio (CNA), Mexico’s competition authority. The price was not disclosed, and both chains keep operating separately until the deal closes.
Key Facts
- Deal. Farmacias del Ahorro agreed to buy 96.56% of Farmacias Benavides, signed 12 November 2026.
- Price. Not disclosed. Ahorro’s chairman says 70% is financed, 30% comes from its own funds.
- Size. Benavides has 1,132 stores in 203 cities; Ahorro about 2,000, together more than 3,000.
- Approval. Needs clearance from the CNA, Mexico’s competition authority; no closing date announced.
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
A Mexican pharmacy chain has agreed to take over a rival chain, but a competition authority must approve it first, and the price is still secret.
The Big Picture: A Rival Takeover After a Delisting Move
Benavides was already on its way off the stock market. On 26 May 2026 it told investors that Mexico’s securities regulator, the CNBV, had started a procedure to cancel the registration of its shares.
Antonio Leonardo Castañón, founding partner and chairman of Farmacias del Ahorro, said in an interview reported on 14 and 15 November that the talks with Sycamore took about three months. He added that his company has already gone to the authorities that will regulate it and expects to take control soon.
Castañón also said Benavides stores will in time be converted to the Farmacias del Ahorro brand. Benavides said on 13 November that the two companies will keep operating as separate and independent companies until the deal closes, so the future of the Benavides name is not settled.
Who Is Buying and Who Is Selling
The buyer, Comercializadora Farmacéutica de Chiapas, is known as Farmacias del Ahorro. The sellers are subsidiaries of Boots Group, which holds the stake and is majority-owned by Sycamore Partners.
Benavides’ third-quarter 2026 report lists 1,132 stores in 203 cities across 24 states. Farmacias del Ahorro has about 2,000 stores, the base for the combined count below.
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Mexico — Live Market Board
-0.84%
169,295.41
-1.83%
71,204.98
-0.84%
10,525.26
-1.27%
2,848,945
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2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPC MEX
|71,204.98
|-0.84%
|+13.87%
|71,811.20
|—
|—
|—
|USD/MXN
|18.50
|-0.08%
|+1.04%
|18.52
|18.52
|18.49
|—
|WALMEX
|54.67
|+0.68%
|-10.95%
|54.30
|55.48
|54.01
|8,996,678
|GMEXICO
|219.64
|-1.52%
|+40.90%
|223.02
|221.89
|217.00
|5,911,498
|FEMSA
|243.76
|-0.03%
|+41.66%
|243.83
|247.02
|243.46
|2,026,895
|CEMEX
|19.63
|+0.05%
|+5.48%
|19.62
|19.74
|19.41
|25,771,758
|GFNORTE
|205.44
|-3.38%
|+16.99%
|212.63
|213.39
|205.21
|4,551,168
|BIMBO
|70.17
|-2.49%
|+14.92%
|71.96
|72.27
|70.12
|3,942,284
|TELEVISA
|8.27
|+0.00%
|-24.89%
|8.27
|8.31
|8.19
|2,628,878
|AMX
|23.55
|-0.88%
|+10.56%
|23.76
|23.91
|23.46
|17,298,718
|GAP
|436.84
|-1.14%
|+10.03%
|441.88
|444.42
|435.66
|456,672
|ASUR
|268.95
|-0.45%
|-9.25%
|270.16
|273.00
|268.75
|45,860
|OMA
|252.74
|-0.61%
|+4.88%
|254.30
|257.15
|252.00
|473,301
|KOF
|222.74
|+1.29%
|+37.89%
|219.91
|226.81
|220.44
|433,071
|GRUMA
|271.90
|-0.43%
|-13.47%
|273.08
|274.71
|270.43
|437,359
|KIMBER
|38.76
|-1.57%
|+6.51%
|39.38
|39.39
|38.63
|4,557,249
|AMX ADR
|25.44
|-0.12%
|+9.94%
|25.47
|25.79
|25.32
|843,803
205.44
-3.38%
70.17
-2.49%
38.76
-1.57%
219.64
-1.52%
222.74
+1.29%
436.84
-1.14%
23.55
-0.88%
71,204.98
-0.84%
Why It Matters
The deal would add Benavides’ 1,132 stores to a Farmacias del Ahorro network of about 2,000, giving a combined chain of more than 3,000. No market-share figure for the combined group has been published, so the effect on competition in any city is not yet known.
Neither company has said what the deal means for prices or services. For US readers, the sellers are tied to a New York investment fund, so the sale is a US-based owner selling out of a Mexican retail business.
What to Watch Next
No date has been announced for the CNA decision or for the closing of the deal. The CNA took over the powers of the former competition commission, the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE), under a reform published on 16 July 2025.
What Is Not Known
The price, the seller’s proceeds and any market-share figure for the combined group have not been published. It is also not stated whether the remaining 3.44% of Benavides shares will be bought, or what will happen to the Benavides brand.
In Plain English
Boots Group is the pharmacy retailer whose subsidiaries own most of Benavides. The CNA is the Mexican body that decides whether a merger harms competition, the BMV is Mexico’s stock exchange, and the CNBV is Mexico’s securities regulator.
Read more in our Mexico news coverage and the Mexico market report for 13 November. See also our guide to who holds power in Mexico.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is buying Farmacias Benavides?
Farmacias del Ahorro agreed on 12 November 2026 to buy 96.56% of the chain. The buyer, Comercializadora Farmacéutica de Chiapas, is known as Farmacias del Ahorro.
How much does the deal cost?
The price has not been disclosed. Ahorro chairman Antonio Leonardo Castañón said 70% is financed and 30% comes from the company’s own funds.
Does the deal need approval?
Yes. The sale is subject to approval by the Comisión Nacional Antimonopolio, Mexico’s competition authority, according to the announcement filed with the BMV.
Will Benavides stores close?
No closure has been announced. Both companies keep operating separately until the deal closes, and Castañón said Benavides stores will eventually be converted to the Ahorro brand.
Sources
Farmacias Benavides notice to the Mexican Stock Exchange, 13 November 2026 · Farmacias Benavides announcement of the agreement, 13 November 2026 · Statements by Antonio Leonardo Castañón, chairman of Farmacias del Ahorro, 14 and 15 November 2026 · Benavides disclosure on the CNBV delisting procedure, 26 May 2026
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error