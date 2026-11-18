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Mining: Botswana

Botswana and France agreed on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that the word “diamond” should refer only to a mined stone, a message aimed at the lab-grown stones that compete with what Botswana sells. The two ministers signed the Paris Declaration on Natural Diamonds on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, an annual global governance conference, France’s foreign ministry said on 13 November.

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The price of mined diamonds has fallen hard: De Beers, the diamond miner owned by Anglo American, received an average of US$97 a carat in the first nine months of 2026, down 37% from US$155 a year earlier, its parent company Anglo American said on 20 October 2026. For shoppers in the United States and Europe, the dispute comes down to a single word on a jewellery label.

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Key Facts Who. French trade minister Nicolas Forissier and Botswana’s minerals minister Bogolo Joy Kenewendo signed.

What. The text says the word “diamond” refers only to natural, mined stones.

When. Tuesday 10 November 2026, on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

Price. De Beers’ average price per carat fell 37% to US$97 in nine months.

As of. 18 November 2026, 20:55 GMT.

Two governments have put their names to a shared commitment about one word on a jewellery label. A falling diamond price sits behind it.

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Where This Comes From

In 2024 France ruled that lab-grown diamonds must be described as “synthetic”, and it rejected an appeal against that label a year later, Rapaport, a US diamond-trade news service, reported on 11 November 2026. Botswana, whose economy has long leaned on mined diamonds (our country explainer sets out the numbers), has pushed the same line for more than a year.

President Duma Boko told the JCK Las Vegas jewellery show in June 2025 that lab-grown diamonds “are not in the same category” and “not in the same universe”, Business Weekly, a Botswana newspaper, reported on 23 June 2025. At the same event, minerals minister Bogolo Joy Kenewendo said Botswana was pressing for separate customs codes for natural and synthetic diamonds.

The day before the signing, on 9 November, Boko said in his State of the Nation address that he prefers “diamond” for natural stones only and that “synthetic” should replace “lab-grown”, according to Rapaport. Other bodies have moved the same way, Rapaport added: the world jewellery confederation CIBJO recommended “synthetic” as the only descriptor for non-mined diamonds, Russia adopted that approach in June 2026, and the London Diamond Bourse, a London trading exchange for diamonds, recommended “synthetic diamond” in September.

File photo, April 2019. A road in the business district of Gaborone, Botswana’s capital. (Photo: Jota @ BRAZIL, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What the Two Governments Agreed

France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said on 13 November 2026 that the two countries, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations, renewed their commitment to protect and promote the unique character and integrity of natural diamonds. It added that they stressed giving buyers clear and reliable information about what they buy, and backed sustainable economic change on the African continent.

Rapaport reported that the two governments agreed on the need for clear, accurate and consistent terminology that strengthens consumer trust. It said they also agreed that “diamond” should refer only to a natural diamond, so the word would be used only for mined stones and not for lab-grown ones.

The declaration also commits the signatories to responsible, transparent sourcing and to standards on workers’ rights, health and safety, and respect for local communities, Rapaport said. A joint working group of signatory states and private-sector representatives would monitor progress, an annual report would follow, and other states and industry players are invited to join.

Why a Single Word Matters

Lab-grown stones are made in factories rather than dug from the ground, and sellers have to decide what to call them. Natural-diamond producers argue that the name tells a buyer where a stone comes from and how it was made.

Amber Pepper, chief executive of The Diamond Collective (formerly the Natural Diamond Council), an industry body that promotes natural diamonds, told Rapaport: “We are delighted with this declaration.” Because her group promotes natural diamonds, her welcome is the producers’ view, not a neutral one.

Lab-grown makers see it differently, and the International Grown Diamond Association, a lab-grown producers’ group, argued to the US Federal Trade Commission, the American consumer-protection regulator, that rivals use “synthetic” to make lab-grown stones sound like fakes. Rapaport reported the argument on 6 August 2018.

Its secretary general Richard Garard said then that members would keep labelling their products openly as lab-grown. That is the group’s older position, and we found no reaction from it to the Paris text.

Why It Matters for Botswana’s Diamond Income

A government that earns money from mined diamonds is paid by price as well as by volume. Anglo American said on 20 October 2026 that De Beers mined 21.7 million carats in the first nine months of 2026, up 22% on the 17.9 million of a year earlier, yet its average realised price, meaning what it actually received per carat, fell 37% to US$97 from US$155.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, said on 26 September 2025 that Botswana’s mining output fell 24% in 2024 and listed a decline in mineral revenues among the drivers of its fiscal position. The declaration does not claim that a clearer label will lift prices, so the link between the two remains a hope of the producers, not a result.

What It Means for You

Under a 2024 French ruling reported by Rapaport, lab-grown stones in France are to be described as “synthetic”, and the Paris text adds a Botswana-backed political push for the same usage elsewhere. Neither the French notice nor Rapaport’s report mentions United States labelling rules, so nothing changes for US shoppers on the strength of this text alone.

For investors in diamond miners and for people watching Botswana’s budget, the practical measures remain the price per carat and the volume sold, which Anglo American reports for De Beers every quarter. Our wider coverage includes Botswana’s plan to double its De Beers stake and rating agency Moody’s cut to Botswana’s credit rating.

What Is Not Known

Neither the French notice nor Rapaport’s report says whether the declaration has any legal force or penalty. They also give no dates for the first meeting of the working group or for the first annual report, and they do not say which other states may join.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Botswana and France sign?

They signed the Paris Declaration on Natural Diamonds on 10 November 2026. It says the word “diamond” should refer only to natural, mined stones and commits both countries to clear information for buyers and responsible sourcing.

Does the declaration ban lab-grown diamonds?

Neither the French foreign ministry notice nor Rapaport’s report describes a ban. The text concerns terminology: it says “diamond” should refer only to a natural diamond.

Why does Botswana care about the word?

Botswana sells mined diamonds, and De Beers’ average price per carat fell 37% to US$97 in the first nine months of 2026. President Duma Boko has argued since 2025 that lab-grown stones are a different product.

What does France already require?

France ruled in 2024 that lab-grown diamonds must be described as “synthetic”, and it rejected an appeal against that label a year later, Rapaport reported on 11 November 2026. That ruling predates the Paris declaration.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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