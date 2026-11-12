Botswana Audit Probe May Skip Graft Agencies

Key Facts —Who. Dr Phenyo Butale, Minister of International Relations, told Botswana’s House of Chiefs a dedicated team of investigators is being set up. —Audit. A forensic audit of 30 state bodies put potential losses at 33 billion pula (about US$2.4 billion), preliminarily. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Gap. The anti-corruption agency, the DCEC, has not yet received the detailed audit reports, the minister said. —Reported. A 10 November press report says President Boko favours a special task force; the government has not confirmed it. —As of 12 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

Botswana’s government says it is setting up a dedicated team of investigators to pursue a national forensic audit, but has not said who will lead it. A press report on 10 November said President Duma Boko favours a special task force over the anti-corruption agency and prosecutors, which the government has not confirmed.

What Happened

Dr Phenyo Butale, Minister of International Relations, told Ntlo ya Dikgosi, Botswana’s House of Chiefs, an advisory body of traditional leaders, that government is establishing a dedicated team of investigators to handle 80 serious matters from the audit. The government news service reported his reply on 2 November 2026 and gave no start date, headcount or referral timeline.

Butale said detailed audit reports have yet to be handed to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), the anti-corruption agency, and other agencies. He blamed the delay partly on challenges in procuring a secure electronic platform to move audit material, and said the process was at an advanced stage.

A press report on Tuesday 10 November 2026 went further, saying President Duma Boko doubts that the traditional law enforcement institutions can investigate independently and favours a special investigative task force. It paraphrases Boko and quotes no official, and we found no government statement that confirms such a task force or says the DCEC and prosecutors will be left out.

The Audit Behind It

The audit covered 30 government bodies, including ministries, state-owned companies and regulators, from April 2014 to March 2024. Alvarez and Marsal Middle East Limited, an international advisory firm engaged in March 2025, carried it out, and Moses Pelaelo, chairman of the audit’s steering committee, handed the detailed report to Boko on Thursday 30 April 2026.

On Tuesday 5 May 2026, Moeti Mohwasa, Minister for State President, Defence and Security, presented a summary covering about 160 billion pula (about US$11.9 billion at 0.0741 US$ per pula, the 12 November 2026 market rate) of contracts and spending. He cited 814 irregularities and 80 cases flagged for criminal or disciplinary investigation, and called the estimated potential loss of 33 billion pula (about US$2.4 billion) conservative and preliminary.

Who Investigates and Who Prosecutes

Attorney General Dick Bayford, the government’s chief legal adviser, told Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, the spending watchdog, in a hearing reported on 23 June 2026 that the report had not reached his chambers. He said a finding becomes a court case only after investigators prepare a docket, evidence and affidavits.

The head of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Kgosietsile Ngakaagae, told the committee his office would give corruption cases and matters of public interest priority. The DPP decides whether a case goes to court.

A central road in Gaborone, Botswana's capital, pictured in April 2019. Photo: Jota @ BRAZIL, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

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In Plain English

A forensic audit is a detailed check of accounts and contracts for waste or wrongdoing. A task force is a temporary team set up for one job, here possibly outside the permanent agencies.

Why It Matters

Botswana is one of Africa’s main diamond producers, and its economy leans heavily on that trade. An audit alleging billions in losses, and the question of who investigates and prosecutes it, bears on the rule of law and investor confidence.

Our guide to who holds power in Botswana sets out the political players involved. Readers tracking the economy can also read about the state’s De Beers stake and the growth forecast.

What to Watch Next

Watch for a government statement naming the investigators’ team, its leader and its powers. Also watch whether the DCEC and the DPP receive the detailed reports.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who will lead the dedicated team, when it starts, or whether the DCEC and the DPP will still handle cases. The 10 November press report does not say where or when Boko made the remarks, and it is unclear when the detailed reports will be shared.

How much of the 33 billion pula (about US$2.4 billion) is recoverable is unknown, since the minister called the estimate preliminary. More coverage is on our Botswana news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Botswana team to pursue the forensic audit?

Yes, in part. Minister Phenyo Butale said government is establishing a dedicated team of investigators for 80 serious matters, but gave no start date or leader.

What did the Botswana forensic audit find?

Minister Moeti Mohwasa said on 5 May 2026 it found 814 irregularities and an estimated potential loss of 33 billion pula (about US$2.4 billion). He called the figure preliminary.

Why are the DCEC and the DPP in question?

The DCEC investigates corruption, and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decides whether to prosecute. A press report says Boko doubts traditional law enforcement institutions can investigate independently, which the government has not confirmed.

Sources: Government of Botswana news service reports of 30 April, 5 May and 2 November 2026; Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee hearing, reported 23 June 2026.