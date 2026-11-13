Botswana October Inflation Eases to 7.6%

Gaborone Main Mall in the Botswana capital. File photo, 2020. (Photo: CNJerem, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rio Times Markets · Botswana

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Month Prices rose 0.2% from September to October, after 0.1% a month earlier.

Forecast Our economic calendar carried no analyst forecast, so there is no beat or miss.

Driver Transport added 3.9 points to the annual rate, more than any other group.

Next The Bank of Botswana, the central bank, targets 3% to 6%, so inflation remains above it.

Prices in Botswana are still climbing faster than the central bank wants, but the yearly pace slowed again in October. Statistics Botswana, the national statistics office, published the figures on Friday 13 November 2026.

What Changed

Annual inflation, the rise in prices over the past 12 months, was 7.6% in October 2026. It was 7.8% in September and 9.3% in August, so the rate has now fallen two months in a row.

Month on month, the consumer price index (the basket of prices that measures inflation) rose 0.2%, from 149.6 to 149.9. In September it had risen 0.1%, so the monthly pace doubled even as the yearly rate eased.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

The drop from 9.3% in August to 7.6% in October is the main story, because it brings inflation back toward the central bank’s 3% to 6% target range. It is still 1.6 percentage points above the top of that range.

Core inflation, which strips out the most volatile prices, also slowed. The trimmed-mean measure, which drops the biggest price swings, fell to 7.2% from 7.4%, and a version that also leaves out government-set prices fell to 5.0% from 5.3%.

Why It Moved

Transport was the biggest single contributor, adding 3.9 percentage points to the annual rate. Miscellaneous goods and services added 1.1 points, housing, water, electricity and fuels 0.7 points, and food and non-alcoholic drinks 0.6 points.

Statistics Botswana also split the basket by origin. Inflation in goods produced and sold at home fell to 5.0% from 5.8%, while imported goods eased only slightly, to 9.8% from 9.9%.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Botswana earns most of its export income from diamonds, so prices at home matter for the budget of a government that depends on that trade. Slower inflation eases pressure on households and on the central bank, which kept its policy rate at 5.5% on 29 October (see our report on the rate decision).

For investors in southern Africa, the October reading supports the view that the price shock is fading. The persistence of imported inflation, still near 10%, is the piece that could keep the overall rate above target for longer.

What Would Change the Picture

A fall in the annual rate below 7.6% in the next release would confirm that the slowdown is lasting. A rise back above 7.8%, or another monthly reading of 0.2% or more, would suggest the easing was only temporary.

Transport prices are the thing to watch, since they account for more than half of the annual rate. Any fresh change in fuel costs would show up there first.

What Is Not Known

Statistics Botswana does not say in its release why transport prices contributed so much, so the cause of the large transport weight is not confirmed here. Our economic calendar carried no analyst forecast for October, so we cannot say whether the 7.6% surprised the market.

The next reading, for November 2026, will show whether the two-month fall continues. We will report it when it is released, with our September report as the comparison.

Sources: Statistics Botswana, Consumer Price Index October 2026 (13 November 2026); Bank of Botswana; RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Botswana’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 7.6% in October 2026, down from 7.8% in September. Prices rose 0.2% on the month, up from 0.1%.

Is Botswana’s inflation within the central bank target?

No. The Bank of Botswana aims for 3% to 6%, and the October rate of 7.6% is above that range.

What pushed Botswana’s prices up the most?

Transport, which added 3.9 percentage points to the annual rate. Miscellaneous goods and services came second with 1.1 points.

Did inflation beat forecasts?

Our economic calendar carried no consensus forecast for October, so there is no beat or miss. The only comparison is the previous reading of 7.8%.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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