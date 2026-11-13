Cost of Living in Botswana for Expats

A street in the business district of Gaborone, the capital of Botswana. Photo: Jota @ BRAZIL / Wikimedia Commons, a free image library (public domain).

Guides · Botswana

Living outside the centre of Gaborone, Botswana’s capital, costs one person about P4,890 (about US$360) a month before food, on crowd-sourced estimates. One pula, the local currency, was worth US$0.0737 on 13 November 2026, and annual inflation was 7.6% in October.

—The pula. One pula was worth US$0.0737 on 13 November 2026, about 13.57 pula per US$1. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —The prices. Annual inflation was 7.6% in October 2026, above the Bank of Botswana’s 3% to 6% target range. —The rent. A one-bedroom flat averages about US$210 outside the centre and US$353 inside it, estimated. —The visa. US citizens need no visa; a residence permit application costs US$165 at the Botswana embassy in Washington. —The safety level. The US State Department rates Botswana Level 2 of 4, Exercise Increased Caution, because of crime.

For a US reader the bill splits in two. Daily items priced in pula, such as bus rides and groceries, stay small in dollars, while international school fees are the big line.

The Pula and Prices in November 2026

The Bank of Botswana, the central bank, showed one pula at US$0.0737 on 13 November 2026, which is about 13.57 pula per US$1. We use that rate for every conversion in this guide.

Statistics Botswana, the national statistics office, put annual inflation at 7.6% for October 2026, down from 7.8% in September. Transport was the largest contributor, adding 3.9 percentage points to the annual rate.

The central bank’s policy rate, the Monetary Policy Rate, was unchanged at 5.5% in its auction results of 10 November 2026. Inflation was 10.7% in May and June, so prices are still rising but more slowly, as our report on October inflation explains.

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In Plain English P means pula, Botswana’s currency, and a thebe is one hundredth of a pula. Numbeo is a price database built from user submissions, so its figures are estimates, not official statistics.

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Rent in Gaborone

No official rent survey is published, so the figures here are estimates from Numbeo, whose Gaborone page was updated on 6 November 2026. It puts a one-bedroom flat in the city centre at P4,794 a month (about US$353), within a reported range of P3,000 to P7,280 (about US$221 to US$537).

Outside the centre the same flat averages P2,853 (about US$210), and a three-bedroom flat averages P4,820 (about US$355). Inside the centre a three-bedroom flat averages P7,414 (about US$546).

Two tower cranes over a building site in the central business district of Gaborone, 2020. Photo: Thabang S. Peter / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0, a free-reuse licence).

These are user-reported averages, not signed leases. Compare them with current listings before you commit to a flat.

Food, Utilities and Phone

Numbeo’s November 2026 estimates give P150 (about US$11) for a meal at an inexpensive restaurant and P400 (about US$29) for a three-course meal for two at a mid-range place. A litre of milk is P20.66 (about US$1.52), a dozen eggs P34.28 (about US$2.53) and a kilogram of chicken fillets P62.42 (about US$4.60).

Basic utilities for an 85-square-metre flat (electricity, cooling, water and rubbish) average P825 a month (about US$61). Unlimited home broadband averages P601.50 (about US$44), and a mobile plan with 10 GB or more of data P203 (about US$15).

For one person renting outside the centre, rent, utilities, broadband, a phone plan and a monthly bus pass add up to about P4,890 (about US$360) before food. That is our own sum of the Numbeo averages in this guide, not an official budget.

Getting Around and Fuel

Numbeo lists a local one-way ticket at P9 (about US$0.66) and a monthly public transport pass at P410 (about US$30). Fares change, so ask the driver or the rank for the current price.

The Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA), the fuel-price regulator, raised pump prices after midnight on Friday 23 October 2026. Unleaded 95 petrol rose by 154 thebe to P19.75 a litre (about US$1.46), and diesel by 283 thebe to P23.76 (about US$1.75).

BERA gave heightened volatility in international oil markets and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as its reasons. Transport was also the largest driver of October’s annual inflation.

Schools and Health Cover

Numbeo’s estimate for international primary school tuition is P70,948 a year per child (about US$5,229), within a reported range of P36,870 to P145,600 (about US$2,717 to US$10,731). For one child that equals roughly 15 months of rent for a one-bedroom flat in the city centre.

We could not confirm what private medical cover costs for a foreign resident, so we give no premium figure. Ask insurers for written quotes before you move.

Visa and Residence Rules

The Embassy of Botswana in Washington says citizens of the United States do not need a visa to enter Botswana. Its fee schedule lists permission from the Chief Immigration Officer, the senior immigration official, to stay beyond 90 days, at US$5 if requested before the 90 days end and US$20 after.

Living and working in the country needs a residence permit. The embassy lists US$165 for an application, US$171 for a renewal and US$107 for a certificate of permanent residence, and says fees can change without notice.

For a job, the embassy says the employer’s advertisement must run for at least 14 days, be open only to Botswana citizens in that period and be no older than six months. Applicants also send a contract, an offer letter, a CV, certified certificates, a medical report, a certified passport copy and photographs, and the embassy asks for at least 21 working days to process applications.

The government’s own residence permit page could not be opened on 13 November 2026, so these fees and rules come from the embassy’s pages, which carry no date. Confirm them with the Department of Immigration and Citizenship, the permit authority, before you pay.

Safety: What the US State Department Says

The US State Department rates Botswana Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, because of crime, in an advisory published on 16 June 2026. It says petty theft of money and property is common, and so are potentially violent crimes including home invasions, break-ins, muggings and smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles.

Level 2 is the second step on a four-step scale. For the politics and economy behind the country, see our guides to Botswana and who runs its economy.

How Botswana Compares With Tanzania

Our Tanzania cost of living guide shows a similar split between a local budget and an international one. We have not compared the two countries line by line, because their prices come from different sources.

What It Means for You

If you earn in US dollars, you pay most of the bill in pula, so the exchange rate matters each month, and higher fuel prices reach everyone who drives. A family should price school fees first and rent second.

A single person outside the centre can keep fixed costs near US$360 a month on these estimates, but inflation at 7.6% means prices are still rising. Recheck them before you sign a lease.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm private health insurance premiums, official rent data, current minibus fares or the permit fees at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship itself. The prices above are crowd-sourced estimates, not official statistics.

The embassy’s fee and permit pages carry no date, and its fees can change without notice. The pula rate changes daily, so convert again before you pay.

More: Botswana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an expat need to live in Botswana?

One person renting outside Gaborone’s centre faces about P4,890 (about US$360) a month for rent, utilities, broadband, a phone plan and a bus pass, before food. These are crowd-sourced estimates from November 2026.

Do US citizens need a visa for Botswana?

No, the Embassy of Botswana in Washington says US citizens do not need a visa to enter. The embassy’s fee schedule lists permission from the Chief Immigration Officer to stay beyond 90 days, and living or working there needs a residence permit.

Is Botswana safe for US expats?

The US State Department rates Botswana Level 2, Exercise Increased Caution, because of crime, in its advisory of 16 June 2026. It lists petty theft, home invasions, break-ins, muggings and smash-and-grab thefts from vehicles.

Sources read on 13 November 2026: Bank of Botswana (https://www.bankofbotswana.bw/); Statistics Botswana, Consumer Price Index October 2026 (https://statsbots.org.bw/sites/default/files/Consumer%20Price%20Index%20October%202026.pdf); Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority fuel price notice of 22 October 2026 (https://dailynews.gov.bw/news-detail/93795); Embassy of Botswana in Washington, fees (https://www.botswanaembassy.org/node/1678), visa guidelines (https://www.botswanaembassy.org/page/guidelines-for-completing-a-visa-application) and residence permit page (https://www.botswanaembassy.org/page/residence-permit-application); US State Department travel advisory for Botswana (https://travel.state.gov/content/tsg_aem/us/en/home/international-travel/travel-advisories/destination.bwa.html); Numbeo, Gaborone cost of living (https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/in/Gaborone), crowd-sourced estimates.





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