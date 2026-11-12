Bolivia Seeks Ex-Prosecutor in Suitcase Case

BOLIVIA · SECURITY

Bolivian prosecutors are searching for Delmy Guzmán, a former prosecutor, under an arrest warrant in the “suitcase case”, a drug-trafficking investigation. Jimmy López, the chief prosecutor of the Santa Cruz department (region), confirmed on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that “she is being sought”.

For US readers, the case matters because Bolivia is a major coca-growing country and a transit route for cocaine. It also puts a former member of the prosecution service under a drug-related arrest warrant.

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Key Facts Who Delmy Guzmán, a prosecutor dismissed on 6 November, is wanted under a warrant dated 10 November.

What Prosecutors investigate her over alleged drug trafficking and conspiracy under Law 1008; the warrant followed her missed summons.

Why She did not attend a witness summons on Tuesday 10 November; her lawyer says she was not formally notified.

Case About 32 suitcases entered Santa Cruz’s airport unchecked on 29 November 2025.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened This Week

Guzmán had been called to testify as a witness on Tuesday 10 November at 14:00 local time at the Santa Cruz prosecutors’ office for controlled substances. She did not appear, and prosecutor Rolando Salvatierra Caliani signed an arrest warrant the same day.

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Her lawyer, Ramiro Hernani, argued that she had not been formally notified and asked for a new date. Another early report said her defence cited health problems, so accounts of her reason differ.

López said the warrant concerns the same case and was issued for her non-appearance. He added that her legal position became harder, because she could have testified and gone home had she attended.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The city of La Paz with Illimani mountain behind it. File photo.

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Why a Former Prosecutor Is in the Case

Guzmán was dismissed from the prosecution service on Friday 6 November, after Government Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo accused her of allegedly obstructing the investigation. Guzmán rejects the accusation and says the steps under her responsibility were carried out with judicial authorisation.

These are accusations by a government minister, and no court has ruled on them. The warrant instructs police to arrest her immediately.

What the Suitcase Case Is

About 32 suitcases (some accounts say 31) arrived at Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz on a chartered jet on 29 November 2025. Reports say they were not searched because they were registered under a diplomatic passport used by Laura Rojas, a former legislator who was later placed in pre-trial detention.

In January 2026, police found marijuana and processing equipment in a warehouse linked to the suitcases. Rojas and Hebert Zeballos, a former judge whom officials linked to the warehouse, were both placed in pre-trial detention that month.

Asked about others involved, López referred to a migration alert against Rómer Saucedo, his sister Ana Gabriela Saucedo and Paola Canido, a measure he said was already public. The alert is a travel-monitoring measure, not a charge.

What It Means for You

Travellers face no direct effect, since the case concerns a past flight and a justice-system investigation. Investors in Bolivian assets should treat it as governance risk, not a market event.

S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency, rates Bolivia’s long-term foreign-currency debt CCC+, upgraded from CCC- in March 2026, with a stable outlook. That rating was set before this week, and no figure we could source ties the case to Bolivia’s finances.

Read about Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz’s hard first year in office. Follow Bolivia news for the next steps.

What Is Not Known

It is not known where Guzmán is, or whether she will present herself to prosecutors. Her lawyer has asked for a new date.

Public accounts differ on the number of suitcases (31 or 32), and the wording of the charges against Guzmán varies between reports. The warrant is an investigative step, not a conviction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Delmy Guzmán?

She is a former Bolivian prosecutor, dismissed on 6 November 2026. Prosecutors are looking for her under an arrest warrant in the suitcase case.

What is the suitcase case?

It concerns about 32 suitcases that arrived at Santa Cruz’s airport on 29 November 2025 without being scanned. Several people have been detained, including a former legislator and a judge.

Why is there a warrant against her?

She did not attend a witness summons on 10 November 2026. The Santa Cruz chief prosecutor says the warrant is for that non-appearance, in the same case.

Has Guzmán been found guilty?

No court has found her guilty. The warrant orders police to detain her and bring her to prosecutors.

Sources: Statements by Jimmy López, chief prosecutor of Santa Cruz, 11 November 2026; arrest warrant dated 10 November 2026; Ministerio de Gobierno, Bolivia (mingobierno.gob.bo); S&P Global Ratings, Bolivia sovereign rating, March 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error