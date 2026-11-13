Latin America’s Black Friday Season Starts

The Abasto Shopping centre, at left, in Buenos Aires, in a photo from 24 October 2006. File photo; it does not show August sales. Photo: Vince Smith / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Key Facts What. Mexico’s Buen Fin, a five-day national sales event, runs from Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Black Friday. Black Friday falls on Friday, November 27, the day after US Thanksgiving, in Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

Brazil. Neotrust, a Brazilian e-commerce data firm, forecasts online sales of R$13.3 billion (about US$2.38 billion) for November 26-29.

Chile. The Santiago chamber of commerce confirmed four Black Friday days, November 27-30, with more than 400 companies.

This story is part of our coverage of the Black Friday in Latin America 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latin America’s holiday shopping season opens today, a fortnight before Black Friday in Latin America 2026. Mexico’s Buen Fin (“Good Weekend”) runs for five days, and Brazil, Chile and Colombia follow on November 27.

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The sales overlap with the US shopping calendar, which matters to American readers with family, travel or business ties to the region. Here are the dates, the numbers and what is still unconfirmed.

Mexico’s Five-Day Sale Starts Today

Buen Fin is organised by Mexico’s private sector together with the Secretaría de Economía, the federal economy ministry. This is the 16th edition, and it ends on Tuesday, November 17.

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The ministry said the 2025 edition beat its sales target by 9.6%. Final 2026 figures are not yet available.

Profeco, the federal consumer protection agency, switched on a price-checking site for Buen Fin in mid-October. The tool, called Quién es Quién en los Precios, lets shoppers compare price history by city, product and store before they buy.

Perisur shopping centre in Mexico City, with Liverpool and Sears department stores (file photo).

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Brazil’s Retailers Start Early

Shopee, Mercado Livre and Magalu, three large online retailers, moved their Black Friday offers forward to November 11 with R$125 million in coupons (about US$22 million at R$5.58 per dollar, the November 10 market close). TikTok Shop is running its own campaign from October 27 to December 12, backed by R$100 million in coupons.

There is no single national start date, because each retailer sets its own. Neotrust expects online sales of R$13.3 billion for November 26-29, a rise of 20.7% on its 2025 base.

Chile and Colombia Set Their Calendars

The Cámara de Comercio de Santiago, the capital’s chamber of commerce, confirmed a four-day Black Friday from November 27 to 30 with more than 400 companies. Last year’s event brought about US$561 million from 10.5 million transactions.

Chile’s separate online-sales festival, CyberMonday, already ran on October 5-7 this year, so it is not part of the November calendar. In Colombia, Black Friday also falls on November 27, and many retailers run their own promotions around it.

What It Means for US Readers

Black Friday in the United States also falls on November 27, so Latin American sales run alongside the US ones. Mexico’s Buen Fin ends on November 17, before the US sales begin.

Shoppers outside these countries should check each retailer’s terms, because we could not confirm whether large Latin American stores accept US cards or ship to US addresses. Mexican shoppers can use Profeco’s price tool, and Chilean shoppers can follow announcements from the Santiago chamber.

What Is Not Known

No official start hour has been published for Buen Fin, and offers are described by day, not by hour. One Chilean report gives midnight on November 27 as the start, but we could not confirm it with the chamber.

Final Buen Fin 2026 results and Brazil’s Black Friday totals will come only after the sales end.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Buen Fin 2026 start and end?

Buen Fin runs from Friday, November 13, to Tuesday, November 17, 2026, five days in total. No official start hour has been confirmed.

When is Black Friday 2026 in Latin America?

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 27, 2026, the day after US Thanksgiving. Chile’s event runs four days, to November 30, and Brazilian retailers began promotions early on November 11.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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