Bimbo Jumps 107 Places in Best-Employer List
Brief: Mexico
Grupo Bimbo, the Mexican group that is a company that calls itself the world’s largest bakery company, ranked 444th of 900 firms in the World’s Best Employers 2026 list by Forbes, the US business magazine, and Statista, a German data company. It was up 107 places from 551st in 2025.
Key Facts
—Rank. 444th of 900 companies worldwide, up 107 places from 551st in 2025.
—List. Forbes and Statista World’s Best Employers 2026, built on employee ratings.
—Company. Grupo Bimbo has more than 152,000 employees and operates in 39 countries.
—Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
What the Ranking Measures
Grupo Bimbo said on 2 November 2026 that it placed 444th of 900 companies in the Forbes and Statista list, up 107 places from 551st in 2025. Forbes is the US business magazine, and Statista is the German data company that surveys employees for the list with Forbes.
Statista surveyed more than 300,000 employees of multinational companies in over 50 countries, according to Bimbo’s release. Staff rated their own employer anonymously, said whether they would recommend it, and rated other firms in their sector.
Bimbo said it has more than 152,000 employees in 39 countries. It also said women hold more than 30% of its leadership posts, against a target of 40% by 2030.
What Is Not Known
We could not open the Forbes or Statista ranking page itself, so the rank rests on Bimbo’s release. The methodology weights behind the score are not published in the release.
Live Company IntelligenceGrupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V — the full investor dossier
Frequently Asked Questions
What rank did Grupo Bimbo get in the 2026 employer list?
Grupo Bimbo placed 444th of 900 companies in the Forbes and Statista World’s Best Employers 2026 list, the company said on 2 November 2026. That is up 107 places from 551st in 2025.
How does the ranking work?
Statista, a German data company, surveyed more than 300,000 employees of multinational firms in over 50 countries, Bimbo’s release says. Employees rated their own employer and others in their sector.
More from Mexico and Grupo Bimbo’s second-quarter results.
Sources
Grupo Bimbo, press release on the Forbes and Statista World’s Best Employers 2026 list, 2 November 2026
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error