File photo. The Johannesburg skyline at dusk, with the Hillbrow Tower on the right.

SOUTH AFRICA · CULTURE

Tiyani Makamu, a 27-year-old communications professional from Gauteng province, was crowned Miss South Africa 2026 on Saturday 14 November 2026. The Miss South Africa Organisation, which runs the country’s national pageant, announced the result after the finale at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

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What happened She won Miss South Africa 2026 on Saturday 14 November at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The runners-up Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo is First Princess and Lesego Khumo Nyathela is Second Princess.

The prize R1 million in cash (about US$59,000), plus access to a performance-based fund.

Her cause Helping women entrepreneurs through skills, business development and access to funding.

Makamu succeeds Qhawekazi Mazaleni, the 2025 titleholder, and says her mandate is to empower women entrepreneurs.

For US readers, the crowning shows how a contest once known for glamour now presents itself as a leadership and funding platform for women. Makamu succeeds Qhawekazi Mazaleni, the 2025 titleholder.

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Tiyani Makamu Miss South Africa 2026: Who Won

Makamu comes from Bronkhorstspruit, a town in Gauteng, the province that includes Johannesburg and Pretoria. The organisation describes her as a communications professional, entrepreneur and youth advocate.

Her work focuses on entrepreneurship and skills development, youth unemployment, and access to education. After the crowning she said her mandate is to empower women entrepreneurs by bridging gaps in access to opportunities, business development and funding.

Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo, from Edenvale in Gauteng, was named First Princess. Lesego Khumo Nyathela, from Springs in Gauteng, was named Second Princess.

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What the Winners Receive

The organisation introduced a new prize structure for the top three that pairs guaranteed cash with a separate Impact Fund. Miss South Africa 2026 receives R1 million in cash (about US$59,000) plus access to up to R500,000 (about US$29,500) from the fund.

The First Princess receives R250,000 (about US$14,800) in cash and access to up to R150,000 (about US$8,900). The Second Princess receives R150,000 (about US$8,900) in cash and access to up to R100,000 (about US$5,900).

The Impact Fund is not a cash prize or a personal payment, the organisation says, and money is released in stages against approved project plans and verified delivery. We convert rand at about 16.9 per US dollar, the market rate on 15 November 2026.

The Funds Behind the Crown

The organisation says its Women’s Leadership Impact Fund, announced at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, South Africa’s main stock market, in November, is expected to mobilise close to R5 million (about US$295,000) from philanthropic, corporate and development partners. A separate R1 million (about US$59,000) fund is meant to back projects led by the 12 finalists.

Empower Youth Africa, known as EYA, is the organisation’s social-impact and leadership programme, and all 12 finalists serve as its ambassadors. Their projects span education, entrepreneurship, health and wellness, youth leadership and community development.

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the pageant’s patron and chancellor of the University of Cape Town, said the future of Miss South Africa is bigger than a crown. She said the aim is to support a generation of women leaders who will help shape South Africa’s future.

The Night in Sandton

The finale opened with an act called “Safe to Dream,” in which young girls spoke on stage about what they want to become. The organisation said the act was meant to put young people at the centre of the evening.

The programme also featured African fashion and homegrown music. The contestants’ preparation was shown in The Mandate, a seven-part series that followed 19 young women, 12 of whom reached the final, through leadership and entrepreneurship training.

What It Means for You

If you follow South Africa as a visitor, investor or donor, the new prize structure shows where the pageant wants attention: women’s business skills and youth jobs. The sums are modest by US standards, but they are tied to named projects and reporting.

Readers who want to follow her work can watch the Miss South Africa Organisation’s newsroom, which published the official release on 15 November 2026. The organisation says the Impact Fund pays only against approved plans, so any visible projects will follow approval.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet public which projects Makamu will propose for the Impact Fund, or how much of the R500,000 (about US$29,500) she will draw. Access depends on an approved project plan, programme vetting and agreed milestones.

It is also not yet known what appearances will fill her year. Any further announcements will come from the organisation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Miss South Africa 2026?

Tiyani Makamu, 27, from Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng province, a communications professional, entrepreneur and youth advocate. She was crowned on Saturday 14 November 2026.

Where Was Miss South Africa 2026 Crowned?

At the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday 14 November 2026. The organisation had announced the date and venue on 15 October 2026.

How Much Does Miss South Africa Win?

R1 million in cash (about US$59,000), plus access to up to R500,000 (about US$29,500) from an Impact Fund. The fund is not a personal payment and is released against approved project plans.

Who Were the Runners-Up?

Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo from Edenvale was named First Princess. Lesego Khumo Nyathela from Springs was named Second Princess.

Sources: Miss South Africa Organisation, press release “Tiyani Makamu crowned Miss South Africa 2026”, 15 November 2026; Miss South Africa Organisation newsroom, finale announcement, 15 October 2026; RT, USD/ZAR exchange rate, 15 November 2026.





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